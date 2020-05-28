Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
May 27, 2010
The Annual Mapleton Town Team for the Siouxland Heat Walk will walk on June 5 at the Anderson Dance Pavilion, in Sioux City. Donna Shaw and Tracy Christopherson are co-chairs of the event. The team will walk in memory of Daryl Scheer of Mapleton, who died recently of cardiovascular disease.
Two area athletes returned from last week’s State Track and Field Meet with some hardware. Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto’s Chris Oberg placed eighth in both the 2A 100-meter and 200-meter races. Nicole Dobernecker of the Charter Oak-Ute squad placed third in the Class 1A shot put.
Berne Coop of Ute’s application for 2010 to the Land O Lakes Foundation was approved. Five hundred dollars will be donated to the Ute City Park. This is the second $500 that Berne Coop has obtained from the foundation for the city park.
20 Years Ago
May 25, 2000
Fourteen years ago, Colleen McCalliom and her family came to the United States from Londonderry Ireland. The family came in search of work for her father, and lived in New York, Arizona, New Mexico, and California before deciding to move to a farm near Danbury. Colleen worked at Maple Heights Nursing Home and is now enrolled in the Western Iowa Tech Community College LPN Program.
Fifty-four seniors graduated from Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto High School on May 21. Honor students who graduated Magna Cum Laude are Andrew Fiege, Kattie Hamann, Adam LeFebvre, Melissa Sadler, Amy Scheer, Joe Seuntjens, and Sarah Vandevanter.
The Mapleton Retail Committee will honor eight lucky mothers as part of its Mother’s Day Promotion. One winner each month will receive a prize for the remainder of the year. Mary Jessen is the first winner and will receive her prize from Bomgaars.
30 Years Ago
May 24, 1990
On Tuesday, May 15, Monona County voters approved a local option sales tax. The tax is designed to help offset revenue lost by cities and towns after the federal revenue sharing program was discontinued. The one cent tax will apply to all goods and services that are currently under the state sales tax regulations.
Tina Kovarna of Mapleton was recently presented with the Principals Award by Lawrence Nelson at the Maple Valley Junior High School. Tina received the award for reacting quickly and using the Heimlich Maneuver to dislodge a cough drop from a fellow track teammate’s throat. The Danbury EMTs had demonstrated the technique eighth grade students and Tina says that is how she knew what to do.
Late Friday night and early Saturday morning, parts of Monona County and nearly all of Crawford County received heavy rainfall in a very short time, resulting in wide spread flash flooding. Parts of highways 141, 30, and 39 were closed due to the flooding, and there were devastating effects on farmland with much topsoil washed away. Eighty-nine hogs were drowned at the Jerry Boddicker farm when Highway 141 flooded.
40 Years Ago
May 22, 1980
Graduation Exercises were held at Maple Valley High School on May 19 with 78 seniors receiving diplomas. Superintendent C. R. Brown was honored on his retirement after 21 years as Superintendent. Mike Theobold of the 1980 class and Mrs. Evelyn Reed, a member of the first class to graduate with Superintendent Brown in 1960, presented him with an engraved clock. Students who graduated Magna Cum Laude were Lori Brockman, Lona Collins, Mary Jo Ortner, Lori Salmon, and Dorian Walsh.
Eight framed photographs of Mapleton’s formative years have been presented to the new Mapleton Community Center by the Mapleton Rotary Club. The pictures were on display during the 1976 Bicentennial and also during Mapleton’s Centennial celebration. The remaining photographs in the collection have been donated to the Mapleton Library.
Five new members have enlisted in the National Guard Unit in Mapleton. They are Benny Krusen and George Babb of Mapleton, Bruce Schelm, and Michael Marth.
50 Years Ago
May 21, 1970
Joe O’Meara, son of Mr. and Mrs. Pat O’Meara of Mapleton, will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of South Dakota School of Business on May 24. Prior to the commencement exercises, he will be commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army.
Members of the Mapleton Flying Club ran 52 yards of concrete at the Mapleton Airport Friday. They installed a taxiway along the east side of the new hangar and three ramps running to the hangar. The group plans to install another taxiway and more ramps later this summer.
The Friday Night Mixed League held its Annual Banquet at the Mapleton Lanes on May 8. Members of the first-place team this season are Tiny and Mabel Blackman and Pearl and Ralph Davis. Phyllis Rotnicke and Rich Roark received trophies for high individual games.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
May 25, 2000
Lance Wiegel, son of Joyce Wiegel and the late Larry Wiegel of Charter Oak, has been selected to receive a $250 scholarship from Burgess Health Center. He will attend the University of Northern Minnesota this fall.
The Charter Oak-Ute High School Prom was held on April 28. Angela Jepsen, daughter of Rodney Jepsen, and Aaron Hoffmeier, son of Jim and Kim Hoffmeier, were crowned Queen and King of the prom.
30 Years Ago
May 24, 1990
Lisa Marie Johnson has been awarded a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree, from Briar Cliff College in Sioux City. Lisa graduated Summa Cum Laude. She is a member of Sigma Theta Tau, a National Honor Society, and was the recipient of the Presidential Scholarship, the State of Iowa Scholarship, and the Religious Recognition Award. Lisa is the daughter of Roger Johnson of Ute and Susan Johnson of Holstein.
The Charter Oak-Ute Lady Bobcats Head Basketball and Softball Coach, John Schulte, has resigned his position. He will take a similar position at Logan-Magnolia. Mr. Schulte has been at Charter Oak-Ute since 1986.
40 Years Ago
May 23, 1980
A Mother’s Tea was held at the Ute Christian Church on May 14 in honor of Mother’s Day. Gifts were presented to the oldest mothers present, Mrs. Roy Cooper, Mrs. Sadie Mahler, and Mrs. Etta Seieroe. Mrs. David Seieroe was the youngest mother present. Lunch was served by Goldie Sankey, Goldie Shipley, Eula Wimmer, and Leona Savery.
Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Holtorf of Phoenix, Ariz., arrived Thursday to visit with relatives and friends in Charter Oak and the area.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
May 25, 2000
Eighth Graduation Exercises were held on May 22 at the Schleswig School. Class members are Jared Greene, Alex Garrett, Kellen Schultz, Greg Brown, Mark Sedore, Josh Kluver, Tyler Quandt, Derek Johannsen, Clinton Kragel, Bruce Raymis, Jacob Brede, Dustin Reese, Bobby Segebart, Arielle Hanson, Candice Steuk, Krissy Kastner, Ashley Jones, Lindsey Schmidt, Tami Teut, and Melissa Musland.
Ten local couples hosted a New Year’s Eve dance in Schleswig, and the funds raised were donated to various organizations. A pediatric backboard was donated to the Schleswig Fire Department.
30 Years Ago
May 24, 1990
Five Schleswig-Ricketts girls qualified for the Regional Golf Play-Offs held on May 22 at the Schleswig Golf Course. They also won the meet. Team members are Kerrie Peterson, Stacie Struck, Deb Thompson, Amy Clausen, and Stacy Roecker. Pat O’Brien is the team coach.
Navy Seaman Recruit Jason Jochims, a 1989 graduate of Schleswig-Ricketts High School, has completed training at the Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Ill. He joined the United States Navy in July, 1989.
40 Years Ago
May 22, 1980
The fundraising project being conducted to purchase new uniforms for the VFW and American Legion Military Color Guard has reached its goal in a very short time. A pancake supper was held to kick off the project, and thanks to contributions from the local VFW and Legion Auxiliaries, plus many donations from local individuals and even some from neighboring communities, the goal has been achieved.
Mr. and Mrs. John Dorfler and Mr. Frank Dorfler of Ricketts attended the 33rd Annual Pioneer Patron Recognition Banquet at the Livestock Exchange Building in Omaha. Frank Dorfler was recognized for 60 years of shipping livestock to the Omaha Stockyards, and John as been a patron for 50 years.
50 Years Ago
May 21, 1970
Ingeborg Uhlig and Charlotte Ziller of Hamburg, Germany, spent May 9-15 visiting in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Schultz in Schleswig. The ladies’ mothers are cousins and have corresponded since they were small children, but have never met.
A get acquainted shower was held Monday evening at the Lewellyn Larson home in Kiron. Mrs. John Wes Larson was the co-hostess. Guests included the bride’s mother, Mrs. Alvin Stier of Schleswig, and her mother-in-law, Mrs. Donald Lindstrom of Kiron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.