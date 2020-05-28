The boys pictured above were, the winners in the Phillips 66 “Pitch-Hit-Throw” contest held in 1970 at the Mapleton baseball field. Front row left to right: Todd Rolfes, first; Allan Bruhn, second, nine year old division. Ten year old division: Tom Hasbrouck, first; Doug Gotto, second. Back row: Eleven year old division: Scott Kendall, Onawa, first; Wade Shol, second; Twelve year old division: John Sperry, first, Donald Schable, second. The four first place winners will compete in division competition on June 21, 1970 at Chicago at the Cubs vs. Cardinals game. They and their fathers, along with either Ronald Lefebvre or Don Ludwig will be provided an all expense trip by Phillips Petroleum Company to Chicago. If the game is a single, competition will be held before game time. If it is a doubleheader, it will be held between games.