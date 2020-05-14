Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
May 20, 2010
Eight members of the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Boys Track Team qualified for the State Track and Field Meet to be held in Des Moines this week. Chris Oberg, Ethan Heinse, Eric Koithan, Bryon Utterback, Trevor Forch, Ted Hanson, Brandon Burkhart, and Dylan Bailey will compete in six different events. The Rams Girls Team qualified four members in three events. Lindsey Brown, Morgan Koenigs, Sam Paulsen, and Andrea Bernard will compete.
Garry and Laurie Miller of Storm Lake announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of t heir daughter, Jerrica, to Mark Brenner, son of Clyde and Lenn Brenner of Mapleton.
The Charter Oak-Ute FFA Chapter held its Annual Banquet on April 20. Honorary Member awards were presented to Charter Oak Ag and Chris Wood. Brandon Vogt was the winner of the Senior Scholarship. Dr. Seaton of the Seaton Veterinary Clinic presented a $500 donation to the chapter.
20 Years Ago
May 18, 2000
Royal Neighbors Camp 2993 of Mapleton has presented several teddy bears to the Mapleton Ambulance Committee. The bears are to be used to comfort children in emergency situations.
Jamie Jacobsen graduated on May 14 from St. Luke’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She is now employed at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Sioux City in the critical care department. Jamie is the daughter of Sheldon and Peg Jacobsen of Mapleton.
Students at Maple Valley-Anthon Oto High School have played an important part in the restoration of the Ring House. The Construction Tech Class has been doing sheet rocking this week. Class members are Ryan Gotto, Josh Mauch, Darin Jacobsen, T. J. Sanderson, Kris Jung, Mike Burke, Nick Varner, and Isaiah Struble. Mr. Dennis Miller is their instructor.
30 Years Ago
May 17, 1990
Commencement Exercises were held on May 6, 1990, at the Allee Gymnasium on the Morningside College Campus. Louise Schoenjahn, agri-business woman from Mapleton, was presented with an honorary degree of Doctor of Fine Arts. She is a benefactor of the arts in Siouxland and also supports many youth organizations.
Maple Heights Nursing Home observed National Nursing Home Week with many events held for the residents. Cora Christiansen and Emil Lorensen were chosen as Queen and King for the festivities.
Brian Clough, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ron Clough of Danbury, was recently initiated into Phi Kappa Phi, an honor society at Iowa State University. He is a senior at ISU.
40 Years Ago
May 15, 1980
Mr. and Mrs. C. R. Brown were honored at an Open House at the Maple Valley School on Sunday afternoon. Superintendent Brown will be retiring on July 1, 1980, after 21 years in education. He has been at Maple Valley since 1959, and the re-organization of the Danbury, Castana, Rodney, and Mapleton Districts followed.
Mr. Orval Spahn of Mapleton has been selected as an “Outstanding Older Iowan” from the counties of Monona, Ida, Plymouth, Cherokee, and Woodbury. He was presented the award by Governor Ray at the Governor’s Conference on Aging held in Des Moines on May 13.
There are two special exhibits at the Mapleton Trust and Savings Bank this week. A collection of Watt Pottery and Depression Glass, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Norman Timm of Ute, has been loaned. Also, prize-winning carvings done by Raymond Letterly of Castana are on display.
50 Years Ago
May 14, 1970
Detective B. D. Wood, of Portsmouth, Va., son of Mr. and Mrs. B.D. Wood of Castana, is one of two detectives assigned to full-time duty in the narcotics squad in Portsmouth.
Jim Digges of Australia visited the Norbert Brenner farm near Smithland last week. He is with the Department of Agriculture Beef Cattle Services for the State of South Wales. Brenner is one of the largest breeders of Charolais Cattle in Iowa.
Dr. Richard H. Johnson, who formerly had a dental practice in Onawa, has opened his newly remodeled office on Mapleton’s Main Street. The office is in the building formerly owned by Dr. P. G. Ingham.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
May 18, 2000
Dennis and Barbara Mordhorst announce the engagement of their daughter, Debra Jean, to Aaron Gress, son of David and Patricia Gress of Denison. A June 17 wedding is planned at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute.
The Charter Oak-Ute FFA Chapter held its first Farm Safety Day on May 9 in Ute. The program focused on fifth and sixth graders, and the main point was to get across that 28,000 children are injured in farm accidents each year.
30 Years Ago
May 17, 1990
National Honor Society Induction Ceremonies were held on May 10 at Charter Oak-Ute High School. Those inducted are Julie Hennings, Matt Mordhorst, Allison Nepper, Mary Hennings, Trevor Gress, Shelly Kohnekamp, Brian Strait, and Roni Paulsen.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Behrendsen will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 19, 1990. An open house and dance will be held at the Willow Vale Country Club in Mapleton. The event will be hosted by their family .
40 Years Ago
May 16, 1980
The Charter Oak-Ute Girls Track Team won the District Meet held Monday night at Wall Lake with seven first-place finishes. The COU Shuttle Relay Team of Sheila Hunter, Carol Bruggeman, Julie Kuhlmann, and Kelli Maack placed first. Kim Kragel won the discus throw and Carol Bruggeman was first in the softball throw. The 880 Relay Team of Carol Bruggeman, Patty Buschmann, Jill Jessen, and Beth Bretthauer placed first. Kelli Maack won the long jump and the 100-meter hurdles and the 440 Relay Team of Jill Jessen, Kelly Goslar, Beth Bretthauer, and Kelli Maack also won first place.
Mr. and Mrs. Joel Shanahan of Ute are parents of a daughter, Keri Christine, born May 12, 1980. Grandparents are Teresa Shanahan of Ute and Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy Stevens of Soldier.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
May 18, 2000
The last of the railroad related buildings in Schleswig was demolished on May 9. The old elevator, located behind Farmers Grain and Feed, was torn down by OK Construction. The elevator was built in 1899 when the Chicago Northwestern Railroad ran through Schleswig. After the railroad left in the 1950s, the tracks were torn up and the elevator was operated by several different individuals over the years.
Jens Carstensen, formerly of Schleswig, a Physical Therapy Technician at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Sioux City, was honored recently for his 20 years of service. He was presented with an engraved clock at the Annual Employee Appreciation Banquet.
30 Years Ago
May 17, 1990
Mike’s Sanitation in Schleswig has been purchased by Everett and May Lou Evers and will now be known as Schleswig Sanitation. The town routes will remain the same as in the past, and there will pick up in the country every other Monday.
Susan Baker, middle school social studies teacher and coach at the Schleswig-Ricketts School, will be moving to Japan. She has been accepted for a teaching position there through the Overseas Placement Service for Educators provided by the University of Northern Iowa. She will be teaching at an International School in Yokohama.
40 Years Ag
May 15, 1980
A. J. Sinn is the owner of the first electric bicycle in Schleswig. He had the motor mounted on a conventional Schwinn bicycle and states he can go about 40 miles on a charge at a speed of 20 miles an hour.
The Schleswig VFW Bowling Team has done it again, collecting $250 in prize money at the State Bowling Tournament in Cedar Rapids. Team members are Karen Claussen, Cheri Streck, Wilma Reimer, Arlene Miller, and Emmy Riessen.
50 Years Ago
May 14, 1970
Diane Hanson, Nancy Friedrichsen, Jean Weifenbach and Gloria Obrecht, four members of the Schleswig Hawkettes Track Team, qualified for State Competition in the mile relay and medley relay. Linda Harris qualified to compete in the half mile run.
A bridal shower was held on April 26 for Jane Beeck, who became the bride of Douglas Douty on May 14, 1970. Hostesses were Mrs. Art Beeck, Mrs. Larry Beeck, and Lorna Beeck.
