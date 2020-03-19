Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
March 25, 2010
The Midwestern College Red Raiders Women’s Basketball Team won their third NAIA Division II National Championship Tuesday night. Kami Kuhlmann, a 2008 graduate of Charter Oak-Ute High School, is a member of the team.
The Anthon-Oto-Maple Valley Middle School participated in the Western Valley Conference Honor Band, north division, held March 22 in Correctionville. Band members are Riley Ehlers, Kristen Hatler, Shaley McDermott, Ben Weber, Alex Boyle, Logan Buth, Bryce Hatler, Alex Pulford, Jacob Miller, Paul Weber, Danica Kafton, and Josh Hatler.
The Dugout, formerly the Ute Hotel, will hold a Grand Opening on March 26 with all-day specials and door prizes. Owners of the new business are Leann Thies, Jerry Thies, Tina Leitz, and Korey Meseck.
20 Years Ago
March 23, 2000
The Mapleton Swimming Pool Committee has received a gift of $2,000 from Jim LeFebvre and Larry LeFebvre, given in memory of their parents, Leonard and Helen LeFebvre.
The Castana and Mapleton Fire Departments were called to the Dave Jensen farm east of Castana Sunday morning. The alarm was called in at 5:45 a.m. and by the time the firemen arrived, the barn was destroyed. Eight cows and calves, several hundred bales of hay, and other items were also lost in the blaze.
The Oto Community held a Grand Opening for its newly-constructed Ambulance Service Building. Members of the Oto Ambulance Service are Amy Putzier, Willie Weber, Bob Funderman, Mike Weber, Kim Weber, Joe Collins, and Susie Douglas. The building was funded by a $30,000 grant and a loan of $78,500.
30 Years Ago
March 22, 1990
Paul Adamson, art instructor at Maple Valley, has recently had an art piece selected for display at Northwest Missouri State University. The competition was open to art teachers in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, and other area states.
Members of St. Matthew’s Junior LYF sold more than 10,000 daffodils in the Mapleton area to benefit the American Cancer Society. Those who sold the flowers were Penny Bakalyer, Lisa Palmer, Mindy Kuehl, Kristi Koch, and Peggy Bakalyer.
The final competition of the Maple Valley Junior High Civic Oration Contest was held March 9 in Danbury. Peggy Bakalyer, a seventh grader, was the winner, and Catherine Conover, also a seventh grader, was the runner-up. The event is sponsored by Modern Woodmen of America.
40 Years Ago
March 20, 1980
The firm of Frank Nail Inc. has relocated from downtown Mapleton to the new industrial park north of town. An Open House will be held at the new building on March 26. Construction on the project began over a year ago with the main building covering 13,000 square feet and a warehouse that is 7,000 square feet.
Craft Gardens, a new business in Mapleton, will hold a Grand Opening on March 27. The business is located just across from the new community building. Jodi Maynard is the owner and will be making silk flowers, whiteware, and macarame, along with selling craft items.
Mr. and Mrs. Alan Nielsen are parents of a daughter, Karen Ann, born March 7, 1980. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. John Uhl of Danbury and Mrs. Betty Neilsen of Mapleton.
50 Years Ago
March 19, 1970
At a meeting held Saturday night, attended by 53 members of the Willow Vale Golf Club, a proposal was put forth by the building and finance committee to build a new clubhouse and revamp the golf course. The expected cost is $72,000s. The measure was approved by a 41 to 11 vote, with one spoiled ballot.
Helmuth Mothis, official Ambassador with the United States Government from Brazilia, the new capital of Brazil, visited in Mapleton last week. He was here as a guest of Gary Thies and visited the Mapleton Livestock Auction and several area farms.
The Board of Education of the Maple Valley Community School District has established the salary schedule for 1970-1971 with a base salary of $6,800. This is an increase of $650 for Bachelor degree teachers and $300 for non-degree staff.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
March 23, 2000
The Joe Wilson family has made a memorial gift to the Ute Public Library in honor of their mother, Pearl Wilson. The Library Board had been hoping to purchase a pendulum clock to represent the many hours that Pearl worked with the Women’s Club, which started the first library in Ute. The Wilson family has now donated the clock.
The Aid Association for Lutherans, Branch 620, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Charter Oak, and Branch 595, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute, have been awarded a Gold Star Rating for outstanding Community service by AAL.
30 Years Ago
March 22, 1990
Megan Nepper, a sixth grader at Charter Oak-Ute was the winner of the Knights of Columbus Spelling Bee held in Denison recently. Jill Mordhorst, a fifth-grade student at COU, won second place.
The City of Ute has received a Community Development Block Grant, for $146,000 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funds will be used for water system improvement, including a new well and the installation of a reverse osmosis treatment system. Mayor Kenny Casperson, Eileen Hinrichsen, and Marvin Larson, city council members, and former Mayor Archie Mahoney attended the awards ceremony in Des Moines on March 1 and received the grant award from Governor Branstad.
40 Years Ago
March 21, 1980
Don Gettner of Charter Oak is featured in this week’s issue for a product he has designed and is starting to manufacture. Known as the “Comfort Lift,” the device can be used for one person to be able to move an invalid patient with little or no effort.
Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Seieroe of Ute announce the engagement of their daughter, Deborah, to Timothy Grieves, son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Grieves of Peoria, Ill.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
March 23, 2000
Randy and Leisha Kragel of Kragel Inc. of Schleswig recently attended the Annual MFS/York/Stormer 2000 National/International Sales Conference aboard the Sovereign of the Seas. The three-day cruise visited the Bahamas and CoCo Cay.
Vicki Huebner of Ft. Collins, Colo.; Marlyn Else; and Luverne Mohr attended a Luncheon Bridal Shower for Allisa Huebner on March 11. The shower was hosted by her sister, Andrea Boyer. Allissa and Jon Tiefenthaler will be married on April 15, 2000.
30 Years Ago
March 22, 1990
As residents cleaned up from an ice storm, which occurred earlier this month, the area was again hit with severe winter weather. On March 15, eight to nine inches of snow fell, causing many cancellations and late starts.
A wedding reception was held at the Ricketts Community Center on Feb. 24 in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Darren Woebke. Darren and Lori were married on Feb. 10, in Kansas City, Mo. The couple was gifted with a beautifully decorated wedding cake made by Marilyn Neddermeyer, a great-aunt of the groom.
40 Years Ago
March 20, 1980
The Schleswig Middle School Wrestlers competed in the Mondamin Fire Department’s Annual Wrestling Tournament on March 15. There were 110 entries in the event. Ken Gardner won a first-place medal, Greg Gloede and Allen Gierstorf earned second place honors, Rodney Gosch placed third, and Dennis Baer and Kipp Miller both placed fourth.
Kim Petersen of Schleswig has been selected to serve on the Student Alumni Association Executive Committee at Iowa State University. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carlie Petersen of Schleswig.
50 Years Ago
March 19, 1970
Cynthia Lantz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Lantz of Schleswig, has earned the distinction of being the first woman allowed in the press box at the Iowa State Basketball Tournaments. She did some broadcasting for KDSN Radio and some scorekeeping.
Sgt. Dale E. Stockfleth was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge, at DUC Pho, Vietnam, on Feb. 11, 1970. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Stockfleth of Schleswig.
