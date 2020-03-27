Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
April 1, 2010
Mapleton native Chief Master Sgt. Don Kuehl, now a member of the Air National Guard in Jackson, Minn., has been selected to head up a team of 60 to 70 Army and Air National Guardsmen who will be sent to Afghanistan on a special agricultural mission. Chief Master Sgt. Kuehl will lead the mission, along with Col. Craig Bargfrede of the Iowa Army National Guard.
Five Maple Valley School District area youth qualified for the Iowa AAU State Wrestling Tournament held March 27-28. Kolby Morgan of Mapleton and Zakary Scott of Ute competed in Division A, for third and fourth grades. Cole Jensen competed in Division B, for fifth and sixth grade, and won that meet. Shane Dansco and Glen Hanson competed in Class C, for seventh and eighth grades.
Linda Olson of Ute was among several Past Presidents of the Monona County Economic Development Partnership who were honored at the group’s annual meeting.
20 Years Ago
March 30, 2000
The nice spring weather has allowed construction to proceed on the Mapleton swimming pool project. Last Friday, bricks started going up on the memory wall, which is located on the east side of the new bathhouse.
The Maple Valley School Board held a special meeting on March 21. Two petitions were filed with the board at that time. One requested that an election be called for the issuance of bonds, not to exceed $4,400,000, for the construction of a new high school and gymnasium in Mapleton. The second petition, Proposition B, requested that the new high school and gymnasium would be built on the site in Danbury. The board set the date for the special election on May 2, 2000.
Timothy and Karen Jessen of Mapleton are parents of a daughter, Tira Louise, born March 21, 2000. Grandparents are Wayne and Zola Louise Kafton of Mapleton and Roger and Marlene Jessen of Danbury.
30 Years Ago
March 29, 1990
The Maple Valley Senior High Future Problem Solving Team has received notice that they had won first place on their written problem packet in the Area 12 competition. Team members are Lars Vanderbur, Jacob Strohm, Molly McDonald, and Kristi Rude. Christine Conover is the alternate team member.
Morningside College seniors Lucinda Kafton and Colleen Green will be presenting a joint art exhibition in the Art Gallery at Eppley Auditorium on the Morningside campus. Kafton is a 1986 graduate of Maple Valley High School and the daughter of Lloyd and Leah Neville of Danbury.
The Circle D Saddle Club met March 14 at the Maple Motel. Election of officers was held with Keith Miller elected President; Judy Simpson, Vice-President; and Robin Welte, Secretary/Treasurer.
40 Years Ago
March 27, 1980
A proficient Masonic Degree Team, bearing the title of “Military Craft Club of Siouxland,” conferred the Master Mason Degree to Robert Davis at a communication of the Hillcrest Lodge #648 in Castana on Thursday evening.
Diane Weber of Mapleton has been named to the Winter Quarter Academic Honors List at the Northwest Iowa Technical College. She is the daughter of Agnes Muggenberg of Mapleton.
Three sixth grade science students from the Castana Elementary Center participated in the DIALOGUE project, presented by Iowa State University in observance of Agriculture Day. Students who took part were Kirk Vanderbur, Tammy Wood, and Steve Namanny.
50 Years Ago
March 26, 1970
The Harvey Muckey family of Mapleton was pleasantly surprised to receive a telephone call from PFC Dennis Muckey from his post in Vietnam on March 21. He informed his family that he is well and very busy with his duties as a clerk typist and mail clerk at An Khe.
Another Mapleton landmark is being demolished. The building has served many purposes over the years, originally being the site of a Baptist Church, and then was purchased by St. Matthew’s Lutheran congregation in the early 1900s and used until 1948. In later years, it was used as a produce and feed store by John Heisler. Ralph Habinck recently purchased the structure and is tearing it down. The land has been sold to Mrs. Echo Luse.
Maurice Welte of Agfood Chemicals in Danbury announced this week that Rick Hamers has joined the personnel at Agfood. He recently completed his studies at Iowa State University with a major in Agronomy.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
March 30, 2000
The Iowa Legislature recently enacted a law to award honorary high school diplomas to veterans who were unable to complete their high school education due to military service in World War II. The bill was presented as a result of a suggestion made by Tom Remmes of Denison to Representative Clarence Hoffman, who then co-sponsored the bill.
Mary Ellen Keating has been chosen the Charter Oak Community Club’s “Citizen of the Year” for 2000. She has been a teacher at the Charter Oak-Ute School for 33 years; is an active member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Clubettes, the CORA youth recreation program; and involved in other community activities.
30 Years Ago
March 29, 1990
E. W. Nun, President of the Ute State Bank, announced this week the appointment of Ron Petersen as Vice President of lending. He will also be associated with the E. W. Nun Insurance Agency. Petersen has been employed in the First State Bank in Mapleton as a loan officer and insurance agent.
Darin Gloede, Charter Oak-Ute’s award wining basketball player, received more honors this past week. The Iowa Newspaper Association has named him to Second Team All-State, he earned a spot on the Omaha World Herald’s Class first team, and he was named to the Des Moines Register’s Class A third team.
40 Years Ago
March 28, 1980
A bridal shower honoring Pam Mordhorst was held on March 16 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute. Hostesses were Joyce Gibbs, Susan Meseck, Lois Pottoroff, Gladys Mordhorst, Carol Carritt, and Becky Schultz.
Mr. and Mrs. Glen Deiber of Ricketts enjoyed an eight-day trip to New Orleans, La., where they visited many points of interest.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
March 30, 2000
Diane Roecker, Gold Club Director at Farmers State Bank in Schleswig, has been elected to a three-year term on the Advisory Board of Heritage Club International Inc.
Jordan Andrew Voss, son of Jason Voss and Gina Wessel, was baptized on Sunday, March 12, 2000, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. His sponsors were Renae Wessel, Becky Wessel, Troy Voss, and Todd Voss.
30 Years Ago
March 29, 1990
Schleswig/Ricketts students competed in a computer contest at the University of South Dakota on March 22. The team of James Dorfler, Trudi Kastner, Chris Meyer, and Shane Gierstorf earned a third-place medal in the small schools division.
The Brain Bowl, sponsored by KMA-960 Radio, was held at Shenandoah last week. The Schleswig team defeated North Nodaway, Mo., by a score of 116-66. Team members are Bobbi Wonder, Shane Gierstorf, and Dean Schroeder, seniors; Travis Ernst and Mike Bryson, juniors; Micki Sailer, sophomore; and Troy Ernst and Chris Cassens, freshmen.
40 Years Ago
March 27, 1980
The Schleswig Senior Citizens met Wednesday at the Community Building with 114 members and guests present. Dale Janssen of Manning entertained with harmonica solos during the meal. Victor Wood of the Schleswig High School Music Department, presented Susie Meyer and David Hartman with vocal renditions and Doris Hill on the organ.
Schleswig wrestlers competed in the Kiwanis Wrestling Tournament in Cherokee on March 22. Steve Bechen placed fourth in the Senior Division, Scott Grau was fifth in the Novice competition, and Allen Gierstorf placed fifth in the Senior Division.
50 Years Ago
April 2, 1970
Staff Sgt. Merlyn R. Kruse, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Kruse of Schleswig, received the Army Commendation Medal while serving with the 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam. The medal was awarded for meritorious service as a non-commissioned officer in charge of air operations in the division’s headquarters company.
The Ricketts Community Club has selected Aug. 8-9 as the tentative dates for an old time Steam and Antique Show. The club has already arranged for four 1884 threshing machines to thresh oats. There will be 15 acres of oats to be cut and shocked for the show.
