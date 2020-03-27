Another one of Mapleton’s landmarks is biting the dust. The above building was formerly St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. It was purchased from the Baptist congregation by St. Matthew’s in 1909 and served as their place of worship until 1948. At that time it was sold to Mr. and Mrs. George Dean who remodeled it into a produce and feed business. After the Deans discontinued their business it was rented to John Heisler for the same purpose. Ralph Habinck recently purchased the building and land, and is now tearing it down. The land housing the building has been sold to Mrs. Echo Luse.