Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
March 11, 2010
The Anthon-Oto-Maple Valley eight grade Science Bowl Team competed in the United States Department of Energy’s Middle School Science Bowl held in Ames recently. The team placed 12th in the academic portion of the competition, a very good showing for a small school. Team members are Logan Buth, Jacob Miller, Todd Sherill, Nicole Weber, and Paul Weber.
Sixteen members of the Charter Oak-Ute Elementary School Staff spent the evening of March 2 working at the McDonald’s restaurant in Denison as part of McTeacher Night. The money raised will be used for field trips for students.
Randy Olson of Ute has been named the 2009 Community Operator of the Year, by the Iowa Rural Water Association. He was presented with the award at the Iowa Rural Water Association’s annual conference held Feb. 15-17 in Coralville.
20 Years Ago
March 9, 2000
The Maple Valley Elementary Students participated in the Read a Million Minutes challenge, during the month of February. The students surpassed their goal by reading 420,857 minutes. At the Castana Center, the top readers were Cody Hamann, Kysa Hageman, Beau Hanson, and Laura Maynard. At the Danbury Center, the top readers were Roxanne Langwell, Grant Jones, and Angie Flanigan.
Bob Zimmerman was honored for 50 years of service to the Iowa State Western Research and Demonstration Farm near Castana at the annual meeting of the WRDF on Feb. 25. The new conference room at the farm will be known as “The Zimmerman Room.”
Nikki Webb of Emporia, Kan., was elected to represent Lowther South Intermediate School in the Lyon County Spelling Bee on Feb. 25. She is the great-granddaughter of Gladys Carroll of Mapleton. Sherly Shirley, also of Emporia, Kan., was inducted into Phi Eta Sigma at Emporia State University. She is Glady’s granddaughter.
30 Years Ago
March 8, 1990
It was announced this week that Dan’s Welding in Mapleton has new owners, and the business will now be known as J & J Machine and Repair. Jim and Cindy Remmick and Jay Clark are the new owners and plan to open the business later this month.
Cyndi Hanson, Jan Tierney, and Chad Gosch, along with Dennis Benson, their FFA Adviser, attended the Iowa FFA Association Sixth Annual Legislative Symposium held Feb. 22 in Des Moines.
Members of the Mapleton American Legion Auxiliary spent several hours in January repairing the Veteran’s flags, which are now ready for the Avenue of Flags. Those doing the repairs were Darlene Hinrickson, Bette Stone, Betty Fitzpatrick, Nellie Clingenpeel, and Patty McCall.
40 Years Ago
March 6, 1980
C. R. Brown, Superintendent of the Maple Valley Schools, was presented with a special award at the Iowa State Wrestling Tournament. The award was given by the Iowa High School Athletic Association in recognition of his service to Iowa high school athletics.
Winter Quarter Graduation Exercises were held on Feb. 23 at Iowa State University. Michael Wayne Alexander of Smithland received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Education. Stephen Kimberl Alexander of Smithland graduated with distinction with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Education.
Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Scheer of Mapleton are parents of a daughter, Carla Marie, born Feb. 21, 1980. Grandparents are Howard Shol of Castana, Twila Shol of Omaha, Neb., and Mr. and Mrs. Donald Scheer of Mapleton.
50 Years Ago
March 5, 1970
Nicki Maier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Maier of Mapleton, has pledged to the Phi Zeta Chapter of Nu Phi Epsilon, an International Music Sorority, at Morningside College.
Dr. Jack L. Ganzhorn of Mapleton has been re-elected to active membership in the American Academy of General Practitioners, a national association of family doctors. His membership signifies he has completed 150 hours of accredited post-graduate study.
PFC Dennis H. Muckey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Muckey of Mapleton, is currently stationed at Ankhe, Vietnam, where he was recently promoted to a motor pool dispatcher.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
March 9, 2000
For the first time in the history of the school, four sets of brothers played for the COU Bobcats Basketball Team during the 1999-2000 season. They are Trent and Trevor Lally, Justin and Paul Ladwig, Jarrod and Justin Quandt, and Matt and Tyler Leitz
Harold and Carol Nelsen of Ute and Bruce and Jeri Goodell of Lake Park announce the engagement of Dawn Nelsen and Doug Goodell. An April 15, 2000, wedding is planned.
30 Years Ago
March 8, 1990
A benefit event was held Wednesday evening at the Charter Oak Community Building for the Jason Jurgens family. It was estimated nearly 1,000 people were on hand for the barbecue supper and 558 items were sold at the auction. Jason’s sixth grade classmates served as waiters and waitresses at the meal.
For the second year in a row, Charter Oak-Ute art students have claimed the top three prizes in the Annual Iowa State Water Safety Poster Contest. Brenda Christiansen received first place honors, Stephanie Creese earned second place, and Dawn Hageman won third. Mrs. Sharon Schau is the COU Art Instructor.
40 Years Ago
March 7, 1980
Pvt. Ricky A. Carlson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Carlson of Ute, recently completed One Station Unit Training, a 12-week basic combat and advanced individual training course at Ft. Benning, Ga.
The Charter Oak-Ute Bobcat Boys are the Boyer Valley and Sectional Tournament Champions, ending the season with a 14-4 overall record. The COU Bobcat Girls are also the Boyer Valley Conference Champions, the first time ever for the school.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
March 9, 2000
Mrs. Wilma McClellan of Schleswig has been elected to the Crawford County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees. She has been licensed as a Nursing Home Administrator at Willow Dale Care Center in Battle Creek since 1987. Mrs. McClellan will complete the remainder of Dr. Richard Drennan’s term on the board.
The City of Kiron has been presented with $1,000 from Mid-American Energy as part of that company’s Trees Please Program. The funds are to encourage planting trees to enhance and benefit the entire community and the environment.
30 Years Ago
March 8, 1990
Farmers Feed and Grain of Schleswig was honored recently at an awards banquet in Lake View. The company was recognized for its outstanding sales and service during 1989 by Kent Feeds Inc. Les Schultz, Barb Montange, LaDean Schmidt, and Ken Winsor accepted the award.
Pvt. Jamie Dungan and Pvt. Ryan J. Teut, both of Schleswig, have completed basic training at Ft. Jackson, S.C. Jamie is the son of Arlen and Arlene Dungan of Schleswig. Ryan is the son of Corvin Teut of Crete, Neb., and Nancy Teut of Schleswig. Both young men are 1989 graduates of the Schleswig/Ricketts High School.
40 Years Ago
March 6, 1980
Mr. and Mrs. Don Thompson and Jeff of Schleswig attended an Eagle Scout Luncheon at Offutt Air Force Base on Saturday. The luncheon was held to honor the 1979 Eagle Scouts in the Mid-America Boy Scout Council.
Mr. and Mrs. Dale Gronau of Kiron are parents of a daughter, Jennifer Marie, born Feb. 28, 1980. She has a sister, Stephanie, and a brother, Jared. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. John Gronau and Mrs. Marilyn Bruhn of Schleswig.
50 Years Ago
March 5, 1970
Farmers of the area were treated to dinner and a tour of the new Simonsen Fertilizer Plant in Schleswig on March 11. The facility will be used jointly by Simonsen Mill Rendering and Farmers Lumber, Grain, Feed and Fertilizer.
The Schleswig Hawks defeated the Maple Valley Ramblers, 81-42, in the first round of Sectional Tournament play. Kevin Lafrentz led the Hawks with 27 points, Scott Ernst had 15, and Lloyd Schultz added 14. Lloyd was also the leading rebounder with 11.
