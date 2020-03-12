Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
March 18, 2010
On Feb. 20, the Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto Quiz Bowl teams headed to Sergeant Bluff to compete in the South Sioux City/ Sgt. Bluff-Luton Quiz Bowl Bash. The Varsity Team placed third in the competition. Team members are Justin Buth, Donna Habinck, Jesse Sturgeon, and Rebekah Sturgeon.
Kody Salzkorn of Charter Oak and Alexander Moline of Ute are members of the Buena Vista University Concert Choir. The choir recently completed a three-day tour with performances in Iowa and Chicago.
The Knights of Columbus District Free Throw Contest was held on Feb. 28. Spencer Gress of Charter Oak and Emilee Meadows of Ute qualified to compete in the upcoming Regional Competition in Remsen.
20 Years Ago
March 16, 2000
Maple Valley is one of 74 Iowa school districts, including nine in Northwest Iowa, that will receive the first federal funds for school modernization. A $25,000 grant will be awarded to the Maple Valley District.
Forty-seven people volunteered to donate blood at the Mapleton Community Blood Drive Feb. 29. Those reaching donation milestones are Jerome Combs, 12 gallons, Shirley Hesse, four gallons, and Lois Vanderbur, one gallon.
The Anthon-Oto-Maple Valley Hawks of the Month are Noelle Uhl, sixth grade; Lindsey Petersen, seventh grade; and Corey Dose, eighth grade. The honor is given to the students showing outstanding leadership, and academic and social skills in and out of the classroom.
30 Years Ago
March 15, 1990
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has announced that Bob Schultz, Girls Basketball and Softball Coach at Maple Valley, is number 27 on a list of over 400 active coaches in Iowa in career wins. Coach Schultz has a record of 350-117, a 75 percent winning record. He is also 12th in the state in percentage of wins.
Sharon Strohm of Mapleton will be honored for her outstanding community service to the Senior Community Service Program. She will receive special recognition at the West Central Development Corporation Annual Meeting on March 30.
Mike Rotnicke of Mapleton has been invited to receive the 1989 Trophy Buck Print Award at the Eastern Iowa Sports, Boat, RV and Vacation Show held in Cedar Falls on March 17-18. The award is in recognition of a trophy buck he took in Iowa and registered with the Department of Natural Resources.
40 Years Ago
March 13, 1980
Members of the Maple Valley Sixth Grade Band participated in the Northwest Iowa Band Association Solo and Ensemble Contest at Morningside College. Lauri Kane and Cathy Kluver received Highly Superior Ratings for their clarinet solos.
Mr. and Mrs. Phil Jacobsen are parents of a son, Kenton Dale, born Feb. 13, 1980. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Fred Stodden and Mr. and Mrs. Dale Jacobsen, all of Mapleton.
Mr. and Mrs. Al Bruning returned home Thursday after a three week visit in the home of their daughter and family, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Hefner of Fremont, Calif.
50 Years Ago
March 12, 1970
Following the warm weather of last week, local residents thought spring had arrived. However, on Sunday evening, temperatures began to fall, and by the end of the day Monday, there were nine inches of snow on the ground.
Ronald Dirksen, station attendant at the Farmers Coop Oil Association, is attending a TBA Merchandizing School at Farmland Industries in Kansas City, Mo.
Jeanne Riessen, who is employed in the dietary department at Maple Heights Inc., has completed a 15-lesson correspondence course on General Nutrition, Modified Diets and Food Preparation. The course is sponsored by the Iowa State Department of Health.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
March 16, 2000
The Charter Oak-Ute School has received eight new lap top computers, a gift from the Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Company. Six of the computers come with cases and printers. The lap tops were originally used by Woodmen Field Representatives.
Verna Remmes of Charter Oak celebrated her 101st birthday on March 2, 2000. Many family members and friends visited her at her home during the week. Verna is a lifelong resident of Charter Oak and the oldest continuous member of the community, along with St. Boniface Catholic Church.
30 Years Ago
March 15, 1990
Bill Urwiler has received the Don Taft Junior High Coaches award, given by the Iowa High School Football Coaches Association. The award was presented to Coach Urwiler by Tim Buenz, a 1981 graduate of Charter Oak-Ute, now the Assistant Football Coach at the Jefferson-Scranton High School, at the Jefferson Football Clinic recently.
Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Neumann of Ute announce the engagement of their daughter, Jane, to Joseph Coon, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Coon of Early. A May 12 wedding is planned at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Urbandale.
40 Years Ago
March 14, 1980
Kelli Maack, a member of the Charter Oak-Ute FFA, has been elected to the office of District Reporter by members of the Southwest District Iowa Association of FFA.
The Charter Oak-Ute Bobcat Boys won the first round of District Play, defeating East Monona Thunderhawks, 69-63. Jason Bartels led the Bobcats with 24 points, followed by Tim Buenz with 19.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
March 16, 2000
The Centennial Time Capsule Committee has decided to place two time capsules, one for the Schleswig Sesquicenntial and one for the Bi-Centennial observance. All businesses are welcome to place memorabilia in either capsule.
Adrienne Bielenberg, daughter of Nancy Bielenberg of Schleswig, has been selected to receive a Presidential Scholarship from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake for the 2000-2001 academic year.
30 Years Ago
March 15, 1990
Travis Ernst, Deb Thompson, Amy Clausen, and Angie Goodin will be competing in the Individual State Speech Contest in Atlantic on March 17. They became eligible by receiving a I rating in District Competition.
The Annual Boy Scout Blue and Gold Banquet was held on Sunday, March 11, at the Multi-Purpose Room. Winners of the Pinewood Derby Races were Andy Klein, first place; James Friedrichsen, second; and Trace Vandenburg, third. Voted as having the best-designed cars were Ryan Friedrichsen, first; Jason Voss, second; and Zach Schwarz, third.
40 Years Ago
March 13, 1980
Some members of the Schleswig Physical Education classes, under the supervision of Mike Gale, are working on a weightlifting unit. Kurt Miller, Neil Kragel, Neal Nahnsen, Grant Clausen, and Mike Comstock are presently members of the Elite 200 Club. A member must have bench pressed 200 or more pounds.
The Farmers Lumber Yard in Schleswig held an Open House on Friday to present its new line of cabinets and carpet to the public. Several hundred people were on hand to view the display and enjoy coffee and donuts.
50 Years Ago
March 12, 1970
Schultz Hardware in Schleswig will wind up its quitting business sale Sunday with an auction of remaining stock and the building. The hardware store was the oldest business in Schleswig under the same family management. A. G. Schultz opened the store shortly after the turn of the century. Since his death, his son, Leonhardt, has continued to manage the business for the estate. Miss Lenore Schultz has been the bookkeeper for many years.
A new beauty shop has opened in Ricketts, owned and managed by Nancy Keating.
