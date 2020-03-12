During the month of February the Second Grade (Castana Building) studied the Unit on the Postmen. The special objectives were: To help the students appreciate the work and services. To acquire skills needed in writing and in the sending of letters. To extend knowledge and understanding of a larger community service. To understand the rules and regulations necessary for efficient mail service, sufficient postage, wrapping of parcels, zip code on each piece of mail. They realize how much service is necessary before mail reaches its destination. A planned room environment was accomplished by having a mock Post Office with boxes for each student. Films and filmstrips were shown. Slides were also used coming directly from the Mapleton Post Office with men in action. This was narrated by the use of a tape recorder. A field trip to the local Castana Post Office was a reality with the tour conducted by Mr. Morgan, Postmaster. To add to another service, Leonard Davis, a City Mail Carrier from the Onawa Post Office, visited the room in uniform and told of his daily work.