Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
June 18, 2009
Girl Scout Troop 226 of Mapleton has received a grant for $5,000 from Mr. Lloyd Amundson, owner of the Valley Bank and Trust in Mapleton. The funds will be used to purchase playground equipment to be placed at the Mapleton City Ball Field. The project is being done for the troop to earn the Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouting.
The third Annual Satellite Walk to raise funds for the Alpha Center in Sioux City was held in Ute on May 30, sponsored by the Monona County Republican Women. Thirty walkers took part and raised $2,616 in donations and pledges.
John and Angie Rosener of Schleswig are parents of a daughter, Jenna Hope, born May 29, 2009. Grandparents are Harvey and Lynette Thies of Ute and Ray and Marjorie Rosener of Rodney.
20 Years Ago
June 24, 1999
Jill Hoskins and her father, Bob, have opened a new computer software store on Main Street in Mapleton. Maple Valley Software has been added to their accounting business.
Inez Havick, local Mapleton artist, recently decorated the Loren Hollister American Legion Post 496’s flag trailer. She painted the important dates and battle sites that our country has been involved in through the years.
Miss Kanokporn Klinjoh, one of six college students from Thailand, will be staying in the home of David and Lin Zahrt at Turin until July 1. She is taking part in a six-month exchange program, sponsored by Iowa State University.
30 Years Ago
June 22, 1989
Marguerite Nelson of Mapleton, a Supervisor for House of Lloyd, attended a three-day workshop in Rapid City, S.D., recently. She will be hiring sales personnel throughout the area.
Local students who were named to the Dean’s List at Briar Cliff College in Sioux City are Rose Lansink, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ron Lansink of Danbury; Michelle Sullivan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Sullivan of Soldier; and Scott Galles, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Galles of Sioux City. Scott is a 1987 graduate of the Maple Valley High School.
Dale and Brenda Wimmer of Mapleton are parents of a son, Alexander Eugene, born June 5, 1989. Grandparents are Russ and Carol Curry of Ponca, Neb., and Eugene and Alice Wimmer of Mapleton.
40 Years Ago
June 21, 1979
The Mapleton Food Market will hold a special Grand Opening from Wednesday to Saturday. Stan and Lorna Connell purchased the business from Andy Klotz in February 1979, and Stan passed away in May. Mrs. Connell will continue ownership of the store, and Dan Akers will continue as the manager.
In an election held June 12, 1979, Monona County voters approved the use of revenue sharing funds for the new courthouse addition. The vote tally was 540 to 274.
A Mapleton resident has been appointed as the new administrator of Hartley Memoria Hospital in Battle Creek. Naomi Kruse has been an ART, accredited records technician, employed at the hospital for the past four years.
50 Years Ago
June 12, 1969
T. Sgt. Roland P. Collins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Collins of Danbury, was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service in Vietnam.
Jeffery Downing and Bruce Meyer, both age 14, of Sioux City, stopped in Mapleton to have lunch with Jeffery’s grandmother, Bessie Freerkings. The boys rode their bicycles from Sioux City and continued on to spend the night in Ute before returning home.
The Mad, Mad Merchants of Mapleton put on a real show in their nightwear during Moonlight Madness Monday evening. Roy Otto and Sandy Riley were chosen King and Queen of the event.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
June 24, 1999
The Charter Oak Swimming Pool opened on June 5. Staff members are Justin Quandt, Sophia Magill, Rachelle Kuhlmann, Louise Magill, Ryan Kuhlmann, Tiffany Quandt, Trent Lally, Jill Schoenherr, Ashley Neddermeyer, Lance Wiegel, and Keri McDermott.
James and Norma Gross of Manilla announce the engagement of their daughter, Tammy, to Aaron Neddermeyer, son of Marion and Renee Neddermeyer of Charter Oak.
30 Years Ago
June 22, 1989
Nancy Rosburg of Charter Oak has received a Governor’s Volunteer Award. She was honored for her work as Chairman of the Crawford County Microfilm Project. Nancy was presented with the award at the Seventh Annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony in Des Moines.
The Ute Fire Department recently purchased a 1971 Dodge 4x4, one-ton mini-pumper. The truck was purchased with money from a fundraising auction held in February.
40 Years Ago
June 22, 1979
The Charter Oak-Ute School Board held its regular meeting on June 18, 1979. Board member Tom Brown submitted his resignation since he will soon be moving out of the district. The board appointed Tim Hupke to fill the vacancy until Brown’s term expires in September 1979.
Joel’s Body Shop is now open in Ute. The new, 48x50 building, owned by Joel Shanahan, is located on Highway 183.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
June 24, 1999
The Schleswig German Band will celebrate its 50th anniversary, along with the Schleswig Centennial. Three people, Bill Petersen, the Director, along with Barb Buffum and James Else, have been active members since 1949.
The Schleswig Library now offers internet access. All children under the age of 18 must have parental permission to use the computer. A sign-up sheet and rules governing the use of the computer will be placed at the library.
30 Years Ago
June 22, 1989
Jesse Bral, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Bral of Schleswig, was the first person to catch a tagged fish at Black Hawk Lake this summer. He received a $100 prize for his tagged walleye.
Jamie Dungon and Ryan Teut, both of Schleswig, have enlisted in the United States Army under the provisions of the Delayed Entry Program. Jamie is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Mac Dungon of Schleswig. Ryan is the son of Corvin Teut of Crete, Neb., and Nancy Teut of Schleswig.
40 Years Ago
June 21, 1979
Denise Stoneking made a stop at the Denison Airport on June 13 while making a three-week solo, cross-country trip. Denise earned her pilot’s license while in Omaha, Neb., and has since earned her instrument rating. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Allan Stoneking of Schleswig.
A fire at the Pump N Shop in Schleswig on June 14 caused some damage to the north pump. A second fire occurred on Friday when Gene Haberberger’s pickup engine caught fire. Damage was kept to a minimum due to quick action.
50 Years Ago
June 19, 1969
Sgt. Paul Briggle, his wife, Carol, and son, Todd, are at home in Ricketts on a 30-day leave. Sgt. Briggle was seriously wounded in action in Vietnam. He has been treated at Fitzsimmons General Hospital in Denver, Colo., for the past 11 months.
A baby shower honoring Mary J. Gustafson and her mother, Mrs. Willard Gustafson, was held Saturday evening at the Howard Larson home in Kiron. The shower was hosted by the ladies of the Friendly Bible Class.
