Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
June 25, 2009
Another barn quilt has found a home near Mapleton. An 8x8 quilt board was installed at the home of Dave and Rita Rose on June 16 with help from employees of WIPCO. The quilt, along with two others, was painted by members of the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto FFA and instructor Dennis Benson.
As of Monday, the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Rams baseball team was rated fifth in Class 2A by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association poll, up one place from last week. The MVAO Softball Team advanced two spots and is now rated 13th in Class 2A by the Iowa Girls Softball Rankings.
The Grant Cemetery Society recently received a $4,000 grant from the Monona County Community Partners Foundation. The funds were used to purchase and install two new black gates and decorative fencing at Grant Cemetery, which is located on seven acres of land west of Mapleton.
20 Years Ago
July 1, 1999
An Open House will be held on July 4 to celebrate the opening of the Midwest Health and Wellness Center in Mapleton. Two doctors, Curtis Hesse and Richard Triplett, are on the staff, along with three nurses, two lab technicians, one X-Ray technician and three receptionists. Jill Collins is the clinic manager.
Local students receiving diplomas are Ryan Lee lane of Castana and Melissa Rae Bell of Mapleton and among 2,500 students who graduated from Iowa State University May 7-8, 1999.
The Mapleton Sale Barn has a new owner, J. W. Voight. The firm will now be known as the Oakridge Auction Company.
30 Years Ago
June 29, 1989
Harold and Loy McDermott will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 2, 1989, with an open house and dance at Timber Ridge. The event will be hosted by their children, Denise Hoag of California, Lyn McDermott of Colorado, and Larry McDermott of Council Bluffs.
Jody and Michelle Walsh of Danbury are parents of a son, Tyler Donald, born June 13, 1989. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Johnson and Mr. and Mrs. Donald Walsh, all of Missouri Valley.
Mike Vaughn of Onawa and Pete Christopherson of Mapleton are the new owners of the Mapleton IGA Store. Mike also owns Mike’s IGA in Onawa, and Pete has been employed at the Mapleton Store for many years.
40 Years Ago
June 28, 1979
Carol A. Muggenberg of Mapleton and Lisa Collins of Danbury are among 30 students who were awarded scholarships from United Building Centers. Carol received a $1,000 scholarship and will study computer science at Drake University in Des Moines. Lisa received a $500 award and will study accounting at the University of Iowa.
Mr. and Mrs. Gerhard Koithan announced the engagement of their daughter, Karee Ann, to Thomas Michael Blumhardt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Blumhardt of New Orleans, La.
Mr. and Mrs. Brad Scott of Danbury are parents of a daughter, Robin Marie, born June 23, 1979. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Jon Scott and Mr. and Mrs. Alroy Towne, all of Danbury.
50 Years Ago
June 26, 1969
Army Specialist Four Denny R. Hansen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Hansen of Mapleton, was awarded a Purple Heart recently, near Tay Ninh, Vietnam. He received the medal for wounds received while serving in Vietnam.
The Annual Men’s Open Golf Tournament was held at Willow Vale Golf Course on Sunday with 113 golfers on hand despite inclement weather. This was the largest tournament ever held at Willow Vale. Dennis Cmelik won the Championship Flight and second place went to Dave Hilgenberg of Coon Rapids.
Miss Barbara Sievers and Ralph Cassady of Minneapolis, Minn., were feted at a pre-nuptial shower by members of the Birthday Club. Hosts were Mr. and Mrs. James Whiting and Mrs. Albert Gray.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
July 1, 1999
Opening ceremonies for the Ricketts Centennial were held Friday night, June 25, 1999, followed by many activities on Saturday. The mini-train depot, built by Dale Reese, was auctioned off and brought $625 dollars. Verdean Gierstorf and Lloyd Carlson were co-chairmen of the celebration.
Garrett and Amy Trucke of Soldier are parents of a son, Wyatt Ray, born June 8, 1999. Grandparents are Butch and Susan James of Ute and Gary and Kathy Trucke of Rodney.
30 Years Ago
June 29, 1989
Approximately 638 people attended the Charter Oak-Ute Alumni Banquet at the Charter Oak High School gymnasium. Two members of the Class of 1920, Ann Aronson Haugen of Sioux City and Verne Jones Groth of Louisville, Ky., attended. They are the only surviving members of their class of 11.
Jeanine Ann Bielfeldt of Sioux City has been selected for inclusion in the 1989 edition of Outstanding Young Women in America. She is among those chosen from 115,000 nominations received.
40 Years Ago
June 29, 1979
Lt. Craig Ford was recently promoted to the rank of Captain. Captain Ford is the son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Larson of Charter Oak.
Tammy Trucke and Randy Mohr were united in marriage on May 19, 1989, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute. Their parents are Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Trucke of Danbury and Mr. and Mrs. Fred Mohr of Ute.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
July 1, 1999
Five young people from the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig, along with Pastor Mahnken, spent June 13-19 in Mexico on a Mission Trip. Those making the journey were Ryan Ernst, Travis Friedrichsen, Kelsey Schoenfeld, Brandon Petersen, and Crystal Abbe.
Local students Logan Carlson, Jodi Lynn Bruhn, Kirk David Christie, and Brian Paul Johnson graduated from Iowa State University during graduation ceremonies on May 7-8, 1999.
30 Years Ago
June 27, 1989
The first semi-annual Schleswig Business Club meeting was held on June 26, 1989. Speakers for the event were Dr. Doris Pryne of the Schleswig Chiropractic Clinic, Norm Rossow of the Community Development Committee, John Selk from the Schleswig Schools, and Charlie Bryson of CB Electronics.
Mr. and Mrs. Milt Wassgren returned home Thursday from a 15-day tour of the Heart of Europe. They visited Holland, Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, France, and Belgium.
40 Years Ago
June 28, 1979
Dean Neubauer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Neubauer of Newton, is working with the Bureau of the Census for the Agriculture Department in Washington, D.C. He is the first student from the statistics department at Iowa State University to participate in this cooperative program. Dean is the grandson of Dora Neubauer of Schleswig.
The Schleswig/Ricketts Community Band participated in a competition at Beldrome Stadium in Winnipeg, Canada, recently. The band, which was the smallest one in the competition, received third place in the marching division.
50 Years Ago
June 26, 1969
Jean Weifenbach attended the John F. Kennedy Basketball School last week and was named Miss Congeniality of the event. She also received the JFK ball handling award. Seventy-eight high school girls from several states participated in the school.
The Schleswig Businessmen’s Club held a dinner on Thursday night at the United Church of Christ honoring the directors and officers of Farmers State Bank in Schleswig. The bank is celebrating it 50th year in business.
