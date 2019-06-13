Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
June 11, 2009
Barn Quilts are brightening the landscape in many counties across Iowa, giving a boost to Iowa tourism. The Loess Hills Hospitality Association has jumped on board, sponsoring a Quilts of the Hills barn block project to bring this colorful artwork to Monona County.
The late Wally Fox of Turin, a 1954 graduate of the Castana High School, always considered Castana his “hometown” even though he lived in the country between Castana and Turin. His family has had a park bench installed in the Castana City Park to reflect Wally’s love for the town and the veterans who served our country.
For the eighth consecutive year, Mapleton has put together a top community team for the American Heart Association Heart Walk in Sioux City. Sixty walkers raised over $4,000 walking in memory of Perry O’Connor, who passed away in January.
20 Years Ago
June 17, 1999
Rev. Dr. Scott T. Fieges was installed as Pastor of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Mapleton on Sunday, June 6, 1999. Thirteen area ministers were on hand to assist with the services.
Jerry Siebersma of Mapleton has been awarded a Schwan’s Leadership Scholarship at Southwest State University in Marshall, Minn. He is the son of Terry and Kathy Siebersma.
The City of Schleswig will celebrate its Centennial on July 22-25, 1999. Programs are planned to emphasize Schleswig’s historical development. Of particular note are those activities that feature the schools, religious development, and veterans recognition.
30 Years Ago
June 15, 1989
An Open House will be held on June 1 at 836 Walnut Street in Mapleton to display the house what has been constructed by Western Iowa Tech Community College students in the Carpentry and Heating/Sheet Metal/Plumbing Programs. The ranch style home has 2,112 square feet of living space.
David Rickert, son of Waldo and Genevieve Rickert of Mapleton, is one of 11 high school graduates who have been awarded a Full Tuition Biotechnology Scholarship in Agriculture at Iowa State University.
Cindy Kuehl of the Headquarter Beauty Shop in Mapleton, presented an interesting program on “How Colors Compliment Us.” The program was held at the Imperial Lanes for TOPS members and guests.
40 Years Ago
June 14, 1979
Judy Webb of Danbury is the recipient of the second annual Martha Koenigs Haubrich Fine Arts Award. The award was presented to Webb during the Maple Valley High School Commencement Services. The $500 award was established by the Haubrich family in honor of their mother, Martha.
On June 8, the Mapleton Fire Department, Ambulance Crew, and EMTs were called to the scene of an airplane crash near town. The plane lost power during takeoff from the Mapleton Airport and came to rest in a ditch along Highway 175. Three passengers, two from California and one from Texas, escaped serious injury in the crash.
Pablo Cejiudo Velazquez, a journalist from San Jose, Puerto Rico, spent June 5 visiting in Mapleton. He came to the area because he is acquainted with some people in Puerto Rico whom Gary Thies has visited on his trips to Latin America.
50 Years Ago
June 12, 1969
St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Mapleton observed its 50th anniversary on June 15, 1969. Rev. A. VonderOhe held the first service at the church on April 11, 1919. Rev. Elmer Otte, a former Pastor, and Rev. Marden E. Williams, the current Pastor, will conduct the special service on Sunday.
Everybody loves a parade, and last Saturday Night the Monna County Saddle Club held a grand one in Mapleton. It has been many years since the town has had fancy horses parading the streets, and it was a delightful sight.
Orval Spahn of the First State Bank in Mapleton was a speaker this week at a meeting of the Sac County Bankers Association. Spahn spoke to the group on the new Truth in Lending Law.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
June 17, 1999
Mike Schafer, Superintendent/Elementary Principal at the Charter Oak-Ute Schools since November 1996, has resigned. He will be replaced on July 1 by Tim Petersen, who is presently the K-12 Principal at the Malvern Community School. Patricia Hunter has also retired after 34 years of employment at COU.
Six Charter Oak-Ute sixth grade students have been learning CPR, taught by Becky Miller of the Ute Ambulance Service. Samantha Bramley, Amy Havick, Nina Olson, Molly Goslar, Ashley Goslar, and Whitney Meseck are studying child and infant CPR.
30 Years Ago
June 15, 1989
The dedication of the Willow Township Cemetery Prairie was held last week with approximately 230 people attending. Dean Roosa, State Ecologist of Iowa, was the guest speaker.
The COU Bobcats defeated the Onawa Spartans, 9-5, putting the Bobcats at 4-3 for the season. Ryan Meseck was the winner pitcher and Todd Williams and Darin Gloede led the scoring.
40 Years Ago
June 15, 1979
Barbara Woodard was honored with a bridal shower on June 5 at the Biltmore in Sioux City, hosted by friends. She is the daughter of Mrs. Ervin Gibbs of Ute.
Barbara Bridgeman, daughter of Donald Bridgeman of Ute, is among 50 Iowa State University students attending a six-week forestry summer camp at Greenough, Mont.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
June 17, 1999
The Schleswig American Legion and VFW Posts held a Flag Burning Ceremony on Flag Day, June 14. The event is to show the correct way to dispose of old or damaged flags.
Two local students were named to the Iowa Western Community College Presidential Honor Roll for the spring term. Bethany Petersen, daughter of Dale and Jackie Petersen, and Krista Bubke, daughter of Tom and Cathy Bubke, are both enrolled in Paralegal Studies/General Law.
30 Years Ago
June 15, 1989
The Schleswig BASIC Fund Inc. met on June 9, 1989, and awarded $1,073 to two projects. The Calf Club Committee received $491, and the Medical Support Fund received $570.82 toward the purchase of Dr. Broers building. BASIC Fund board members are Larry Grill, Norman Rossow, Byron Behrmann, Doug Lyon, May Lou Evers, Elvera Hollander, and Milt Wassgren.
Troy Aldag, a 1989 graduate of National College in Rapid City, S.D., is now employed by American Airlines in Hartford, Conn., as a reservation agent. He is the son of James and Lorna Aldag of Schleswig.
40 Years Ago
June 14th 1979
The 26th Annual VFW State Bowling Tournament was held recently in Ft. Dodge. A team from Schleswig, composed of Emmy Riessen, Delores Petersen, Wilma Reimer Arlene Miller, and June Obrecht placed 17th in a field of 70 teams. Delores Riessen won first place in the singles competition.
A year of planning will end next week as the Schleswig Hawk Band boards two chartered buses and heads for Winnipeg, Canada, for five days of work, pleasure, and band competitions.
50 Years Ago
June 12, 1969
The Farmers State Bank of Schleswig celebrated its 50th anniversary with an Open House June 4-6, 1969. Approximately 1,500 guests were served cake, ice cream, and coffee over the three-day period.
Reverend R. J. Ratzlaff, Pastor of the United Church of Christ in Schleswig, was honored with a surprise dinner last Sunday in observance of the 10th anniversary of his ordination. He was ordained on June 21, 1959, and served as Pastor of the First United Church of Christ, in Watertown, S.D., until he came to Schleswig in 1964.
