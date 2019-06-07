Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
June 4, 2009
The National FFA Organization has awarded Jeffery Bruning, Maple Valley-Anthon Oto FFA member, a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by Dodge Trucks. Jeffery plans to attend Briar Cliff University in Sioux City.
The Ute VFW Post 5605 held an Open House on May 23 to celebrate its 50th year as a chartered post. Nine of the 16 living charter members were present for the event. They are Norman Timm, Lloyd Aronson, Jerome Mordhorst, Leonard Seieroe, Duane Mordhorst, Norman Gosch, Warren Bretthauer, Norman Meadows, and Buddy Leisinger.
The students of the Charter Oak-Ute fourth grade have been saving pop can tabs all year to raise money for the Ronald McDonald Charity. More than 700,000 tabs, weighing 625 pounds, have been collected. The students won the traveling trophy, the fifth time the school has done so.
20 Years Ago
June 10, 1999
Monona County Citizens voted last Tuesday on a measure to approve a one-cent sales tax with the funds going for improvements to county schools. The measure passed by a vote of 984 to 418.
O. Louis Robinson, son of Rita Tadlock of Mapleton, was initiated into Pi Gamma Mu, the International Social Sciences honorary, at Wayne State College. He is a senior at Wayne State with a Criminal Justice Major.
The Mapleton Girl Scout Brownie Troop 186 and Daisy Troop 184 recently held their 1999 Court of Honor awards ceremony. Allysha Davis received the coveted Brownie Star, the first member of Troop 186 to complete the award criteria.
30 Years Ago
June 8, 1989
St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Schleswig celebrated its 70th anniversary on June 4, 1989, with a special service and potluck dinner. Ella Kuehl and Marie Leeper were honored as charter members of the parish.
Peggy Edgington of Mapleton is featured in this week’s issue of the Press for her hobby of creating decorative items from seashells. She started her hobby about six years ago when she retired from her career as a registered nurse and her husband retired from farming. Since then, she has collected shells as the couple traveled to Tahiti, the West Indies, Mexico, Canada, Florida, and Texas.
Sarah Meseck of rural Charter Oak celebrated her 100th birthday recently. Her children, Art and Rudolph Meseck, Mr. and Mrs. Merle Eneboe and family, and Gertrude Eneboe, along with many other relatives and friends, came to help her celebrate.
40 Years Ago
June 7, 1979
According to Mapleton Mayor Merle Davis, an increase in electricity costs has caused many bitter complaints at City Hall. A power adjustment factor was added to electric bills for the first time this month. The increase is due to the fact that the city has to pay more for the electricity it buys.
The Mapleton Press has welcomed Trevor Haakinson to the staff as he is doing an internship for the summer. He is a student at Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville. Trevor is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Haakinson of Rodney.
Sally Ortner Williamson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Ortner of Danbury, received her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Iowa College of Law on May 19.
50 Years Ago
June 15, 1969
Gene Chamberlin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Chamberlin of Mapleton, and Publisher of the Mobridge, S.D., Tribune, has been selected as one of the judges in the National Newspaper Contest.
SSG Eugene Greenough of Mapleton, who is stationed at Bien Hoa, Vietnam, was recently awarded the Combat Infantry Badge. He is a member of the Mapleton National Guard and was stationed in Colorado before being deployed to Vietnam. His wife, Elaine, lives in Mapleton.
Robert Ernst received a degree in Aerospace Engineering from Iowa State University last week. His sister, Linda Ernst, graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing on Thursday evening. Both are the children of Mrs. Juanita Ernst of Mapleton.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
June 10, 1999
St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ute celebrated its 100th anniversary as a parish on June 13, 1999. Bishop Daniel N. DeNardo concelebrated the Mass with the current pastor, Father Richard Ball, and several former pastors. Some of the families who were charter members of the parish and still have descendants who are members are the Flynns, Shanahans, and Hartigans.
Jackie Maas, daughter of Leon and Wendy Maas of Charter Oak, has received a Master Teacher Scholarship from Buena Vista University for the 1999-2000 academic year.
30 Years Ago
June 8, 1989
Sherri L. Creese, a Sophomore at Concordia College, Seward, Neb., has been named to the Term Honors List for the spring semester, 1989. She is the daughter of LeVerne and Joann Creese of Charter Oak.
Travis Cole Meadows, son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Meadows of Ft. Dodge, was baptized on May 28, 1989, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute. His sponsors were Mr. and Mrs. Norman Meadows and Denise O’Neill of Denison.
40 Years Ago
June 8, 1979
Mr. and Mrs. John Shanahan were honored with an Open House on June 10 in observance of their 50th wedding anniversary. The event was hosted by Dennis Shanahan of Ute and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Smith and family of Buena Park, Calif.
Tim Buenz of Charter Oak placed fifth in the shot put at the Iowa State Track Meet held in Des Moines on May 26. Brian Carter of Ute earned sixth place in the mile run.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
June 10, 1999
On May 17, 1999, Greg and Marti Rogers welcomed two adopted children into their hearts and home. Josef Gregory, born June 14, 1997, and Anastasia Jo, born Sept. 24, 1998, are getting acquainted with their new home. Grandparents are Joel and Eileen Sailer of Schleswig and Bernice Rogers of Denison.
Army Sgt. Thomas W. Ruppel has been assigned to duty in Vilsack-Grafenwoehr Military Command in Germany as a member of the 94th Engineer Battalion. He is the son of Susie Miller of Niles, Ohio, and Winslow Ruppel of Kiron.
30 Years Ago
June 8, 1989
Gene Bechen, Director of Bands at Lenox for the past three years, has accepted a teaching assistantship from the University of Iowa in Iowa City. He will be in charge of supervising undergraduates in the Music Education Department, while at the same time, studying for his Master’s degree in Music Education.
The Schleswig Swimming Pool will open on June 7. Staff members this year are Staci Houston, Manager; Sandy March; Amy Clausen; and Devin Jepsen.
40 Years Ago
June 10, 1979
Lee L. Hollander was welcomed as a new member of the business community by Roger Wonder, President of the Schleswig Business Club. Lee will be joining his uncle in the family business, Hollander Motor Company. He is the son of the late Theodore Hollander and will be the third generation at Hollander Motor Co.
Confirmation Services were held on April 29 at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Ricketts. Those confirmed by Pastor Don Winterrowd were Randy Schreiber, Tracy Kuhlmann, Lloyd Carlson Jr., and Evan Lee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.