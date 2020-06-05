The Sisters of St. Mary’s will be leaving Mapleton soon (1970). They have been reassigned to several different posts. Pictured above are the four Sisters: Sister Mary Kevin, Sister Mary Claudine,Sister Mary Theona, and Sister Mary Nicola, who have taught and been in Mapleton from two to six years. St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mapleton was closed this year after having been in existence for 70 years. The new Convent that housed the four sisters was built in 1959.