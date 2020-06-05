Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
June 10, 2010
Iowa’s first Off Highway Vehicle Poker Run will be held in Monona County on June 26. The 90-mile route will wend through the county’s scenic Loess Hills. The event is open to dirt bikes, side-by-sides and ATVs, and is a family fun event.
Harold Lorenzen and Harvey Meeves of Charter Oak were each given special recognition during the Memorial Day Services in Charter Oak on Monday. The two American Legion members were presented with a plaque in honor of their 50 years of membership and service to the American Legion.
Confirmation Services were held at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig on April 25. Those confirmed by Pastor Merle Mahnken are McKenzie Weiss, Destry Beeck, Kara Harm, Garrett Beeck, Kiersten Beeck, and Taylor Teut.
20 Years Ago
June 8, 2000
Governor Tom Vilsack will be among the honored guests at the dedication of the new swimming pool in Mapleton on June 19. State Senator Steve King and State Representative Clarence Hoffman will also attend. The newly remodeled pool is a community effort with thousands of hours of volunteer work in fundraising. The original pool was built in 1938 and was a Works Progress Project of the federal government.
The Maple Valley Title I parents and families were treated to a catered picnic on May 23 at the Mapleton Park. The students and their teachers, Mrs. Mau, Mrs. MacClure, Mrs. Bollig, and Mrs. Hanson, thanked the parents for their support and help this year.
Master Sergeant Anita Wulf, a former member of the 185th Fighter Wing in Sioux City, was recently awarded the Outstanding Reserve Paralegal for the United States Air Force’s Space Command. She now lives in Buckeye, Ariz., and is assigned to the 20th Air Force/Judge Advocate Office, Warren Air Force Base, Cheyenne, Wyoming. She is the daughter of Gladys Carroll of Mapleton.
30 Years Ago
June 7, 1990
Tracy Schrunk, a junior at Maple Valley High School, has received the Outstanding Proficiency Award in American History. She was chosen for the honor by her History teacher, Keith Robinson. The award is sponsored by Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Company. Tracy is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. F. L. Schrunk of Danbury.
Monona County resident, Barbara Larson of Castana, has received third place in the Iowa Farm Bureau Spokesman spring photo contest. The Spokesman is a weekly newspaper mailed to Iowa Farm Bureau members.
Dale Longlee, a Monona County commercial cow/calf operator, has been selected to represent District 12 in the 1990 Iowa Cattlemen’s Tour June 19-23. He is a member of the Monona County Cattlemen’s Association and was chosen from candidates from Woodbury, Crawford, Shelby, Harrison, and Monona Counties.
40 Years Ago
June 5, 1980
An Open House will be held at the new Western Iowa Tech Community College facility near Mapleton on June 8. The building is located in the Industrial Park and houses the college’s Electrician Program. It is the first building owned by Wester Iowa Tech outside of the Sioux City area. The Electrician Program is a 48-week course of study and students are trained in residential, commercial, and industrial electric work.
Mapleton now has four new EMTs serving the community with the Area Ambulance Service. They are Jerry Bumsted, John Chaffin, Keith Zedicker, and Donna Zedicker. The group completed 118 hours of study, and after a five-month training period, all qualified EMTs are required to spend 12 additional class hours per year in a recertification program.
Spring Commencement Exercises were held at Iowa State University on May 24. Area graduates are Mark Russell Aitken of Mapleton, Emmett Lee Shipley of Mapleton, James Duane Anderson of Ute, and Denis Ray Stickney of Smithland.
50 Years Ago
June 4, 1970
Little interest was shown in this year’s primary election with the lightest turnout in years. There were just 251 votes cast in Mapleton. In statewide results, Robert Ray won the nomination for Governor on the Republican ticket and Robert Fulton won for the Democratic ticket.
The Mapleton Junior Legion team started its season at LeMars on Sunday evening, winning the first of a double header, 6-1. The local club was led by two strong left-handers, Mark Gries and Ross Schultz. The pair allowed only two hits and struck out 15 batters. Lane Johnson led the scoring for the Mapleton team.
Mr. and Mrs. Merl Shulz of Onawa announce the engagement of their daughter, Patricia Ann, to Richard Bumsted, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Bumsted of Mapleton.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
June 8, 2000
The City of Charter Oak has received a $500 grant from the Denison Walmart Store. The funds were raised with the help of a Wal-Mart Community Associates and Friends of the Pool members as part of the Wal-Mart Community Matching Grant Program.
A benefit brunch for Edward Jepsen of Charter Oak will be held on June 18 at the Ricketts Community Center. The event is being sponsored by AAL Branches 3558 of Hanover St. Pauls, Ricketts, St. Lukes and Immanuel, Soldier Township Lutheran Churches. Edward recently spent six weeks in the hospital.
30 Years Ago
June 7, 1990
The Charter Oak-Ute sixth grade class planted a tree at the Ute sign on the south edge of Ute, and another one at the former American Legion Building site in Charter Oak. The trees were planted in memory and honor of their deceased classmate, Jason Jurgens.
Commencement Exercises for 28 seniors were held at Charter Oak-Ute on May 20. Brenda Meseck was the class valedictorian, and Tracy Kastner was the salutatorian. The commencement address was given by Venessa Kuhlmann, a COU graduate and law student at Drake University in Des Moines.
40 Years Ago
June 6, 1980
Brian Carter of Charter Oak-Ute High School placed first in the Class B two-mile run at the Boys State Track Meet on May 30. Tim Buenz took first place in the shot put. The Charter Oak-Ute Team received 18 points to take sixth place in the meet.
The proceeds from the Ute Road Runners 1979-1980 Bazaar have been and will be put to good use. The club has purchased grass seed for the Ute Housing Corporation lawn, placed five litter baskets around town, purchased a popcorn machine for the ball field, and made donations for the girls’ softball uniforms and to Monona County Handicapped.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
June 8, 2000
The Gary Teut family celebrated three graduations this May. Gary was the first, graduating with a Masters Degree in Health Administration, from the University of South Dakota. He attended the same university 32 years ago, earning a business degree in 1968. His daughter, Cori, received two Bachelor Degrees, one in Business Management and the other in Speech Communications, also from the University of South Dakota. Josh Teut graduated from Buena Vista University with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting. A party honoring all three graduates was held on June 2.
Confirmation Services were held at the United Church of Christ in Schleswig on April 16. Those confirmed by Reverend Ken Briggs are Candice Steuk, Kristine Kastner, Tamara Teut, Linsey Schmidt, Joshua Kluver, Mark Sedore, Derek Johannsen, and Clinton Kragel.
30 Years Ago
June 7, 1990
The United States Achievement Academy has announced that Kristie Knop has been named an All-American Scholar. Kristie attends the Schleswig High School and was nominated for the honor by Mark Schaefer. She is the daughter of Richard and Evelyn Knop of Ricketts.
Mrs. Wilma Hammer was honored with a surprise party given by the Schleswig-Ricketts teachers and staff. She retired on May 31, after 34.5 in teaching, 31.5 of those years at Schleswig. Superintendent Warren Andrews presented Wilma with a plaque in appreciation of her many years of service.
40 Years Ago
June 5, 1980
The Behrmann and Company Building in Schleswig, having been owned by the family for 52.5 years, has been sold to John Cassens of Schleswig. Byron Behrmann, with the help of is wife, Charlotte, and mother, Emma, has operated a grocery store at the location for the past 21 years. The structure was built around 1900 and was originally a hotel.
Randy Schreiber and Kirk Gardner participated in the qualifying meet for the Junior Olympics on June 1 in South Sioux City, Neb. Randy placed first in the long jump and fourth in the 100- and 200-meter races. He will compete in the finals in Columbus, Neb., on June 21. Kirk placed in the high jump at the South Sioux City event.
50 Years Ago
June 4, 1970
A two-ball foursome was held at the Schleswig Golf Course on Memorial Day. Low prize was won by Ann Broers and Loren Lee. Second place went to Leola Claussen and Glen Bielfeldt. Average score was won by Del Braase, Bob O’Brien, Amy Meyer, and Dick Hanson.
Wayne Streck of Schleswig graduated from Iowa State University on May 29 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Business. He is the son of Mrs. Lauretta Baeth of Schleswig.
