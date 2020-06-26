Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
July 1, 2010
JoAnn Riessen of Mapleton has been honored with a 10-Year Length of Service Award for her work as a volunteer recruiter for Siouxland Aging Services. She was presented with the award at a Special Recognition Ceremony of the Governor’s Volunteer Awards held June 17 in Storm Lake. Ms. Riessen has also volunteered for many years at the Mapleton Meal Site.
Scott E. Smith of Castana graduated from Creighton University Law School on May 15. He is the son of Jeanette Smith of Castana and the late Howard Smith.
The Maple Valley Rams softball team defeated Ridge View, 3-0, on June 21. Lindsey Brown pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts and four hits. Toni Kafton had a double and scored one. Brittany McBride had two singles. On June 22, the Rams scored another shutout, defeating Kingsley/Pierson, 3-0. Sara Brouillette pitched the entire game, allowing five hits and getting five strike-outs.
20 Years Ago
June 29, 2000
Dennis Benson, Agriculture Education Instructor at Maple Valley High, attended the Iowa Ag Educators Conference in Ames on June 22. The theme of the conference was “Preparing for the New Millennium.”
Local students on the Iowa State University Dean’s List for the spring semester are Carrie Hamann, Eric Bumann, Jeremy Zedicker, Melissa Bell, all of Mapleton; from Danbury, Adam Cameron and David Hamers; and from Oto, Casey Brown.
Chuck Swanger of Mapleton was the winner of the Father’s Day drawing, sponsored by the Mapleton Retail Committee. He won a STIHL Weed Eater.
30 Years Ago
June 28, 1990
The Sunshine Club, which was organized in 1920, when a few ladies in the neighborhood got together to sew, is celebrating its 70th anniversary. Ladies from Ute, Mapleton, Castana, and Soldier meet once a month in the spring, summer, and fall, and twice a month in the winter months. Current members are Mary Goslar, Joan Neddermeyer, Minnie Riley, Stella Janson, Elvira Stockfleth, Goldie Sankey, Ruth Lynn, Beatta Bielenberg, Arlene Nichols, Pat Seieroe, Hazel Hanson, Verda Lintin, Shirley Theobold, Ilene Koch, Norma Jean Albertsen, Frances Koeppen, and Phyllis Else.
Mark Oberreuter of Danbury, a member of the Maple Valley FFA Chapter, has been named the Iowa State FFA Special Crop Proficiency Award winner. He was presented with the award at the State FFA Convention.
Bryan Uhl, Maple Valley High School Student, is among 220 participants in the “Iowa Ambassadors of Music,” an organization of student musicians who are on a concert tour in Europe this summer.
40 Years Ago
June 26, 1980
St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton will hold an open house and program on Sunday, June 29, after two years of extensive remodeling. Last summer, there was extensive repair done to the exterior, including sand blasting, tuck pointing, and replacing loose bricks. This summer, eight weeks were spent on the church interior. All statues were repainted, new carpeting installed, the pews refinished, and new kneelers added. In addition, the choir loft was remodeled, along with other improvements.
Charles Griffin Jr. was presented with a Centennial Year Award by the Iowa Pharmacists Association at a luncheon in Des Moines on June 7. Griffin Pharmacy is among only seven pharmacies in Iowa that have been owned and operated by the same family for 100 years. The original owner, Dr. F. R. Griffin bought an interest in the store in 1878 and later bought out his partner. Dr. Griffin died in 1906 and his son, Charles Griffin Sr., became the owner. Charles Griffin Jr. has owned the pharmacy since 1941.
Sgt. Edna S. Kelley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Weifenbach of Mapleton, is stationed at RAF Bentwaters, Kelly AFB, Texas. She is serving there along with her husband, Staff Sgt. James A. Kelley.
50 Years Ago
June 25, 1970
Mrs. Russell McVicker (Nadine), the assistant cashier at the First State Bank in Mapleton, is retiring on July 1, after 25 years with the bank. She started working for the late Fred H. Welch in April 1945 as a teller and bookkeeper. A retirement party in her honor was held at the Sioux City Country Club on Wednesday evening.
Three Mapleton boys, Todd Rolfes, John Sperry, and Tom Hasbrouck, competed in the District Finals of the pitch-hit-throw contest, held in Sioux Falls, S.D., last week. John Sperry placed third, in the 12-year-old group, Tom Hasbrouck was third in the 10-year-old class, and Todd Rolfes placed fourth in the 9-year-old group.
The Annual Men’s Open Golf Tournament was held Sunday at Willow Vale with 71 golfers participating. Dennis Reilly of Fonda won the Championship Flight. Dan Gray of Le Mars and Mark Gries of Charter Oak tied for second place. Gray was the winner of the sudden death play-off.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
June 29, 2000
Mr. E.W. Nun has announced that the shareholders of EWN Investments Inc. have entered a contract with the Anita Bancorporation of Atlantic to sell the stock of EWN Investments Inc. to the Anita Bancorporation. EWN Investments Inc. is the parent company of the Ute State Bank. The sale is expected to be completed in two to three months, and all employees of the Ute State Bank will remain the same.
A video case, built by Paul Clausen of Charter Oak, has been donated to the Charter Oak Library. The donation was made in memory of Keevan Knudsen by the Knudsen family.
30 Years Ago
June 28, 1990
Clarence and Minnie Riley of Ute celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on May 26, 1990. Clarence and Minnie Keller of Schleswig met at a barn dance, and after a two-year courtship, were married in 1920 at a minister’s house in Onawa. The couple had one son, Clarence Riley Jr., who died in 1980. They have two granddaughters, Sandra Riley Winn and Deborah Riley Ruchti, along with two great grandchildren. The Rileys were recently honored by the State of Iowa for their Century Farm. Clarence’s grandfather came to the area in a covered wagon and purchased the land.
Jill Schultz, daughter of Jim and Jean Schultz of Charter Oak, has been selected as the Vice President of Collegiate Secretaries International at the American Institute of Business in Des Moines. She is an Executive Secretarial Major at AIB.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
June 29, 2000
The Iowa West Foundation has announced spring grants in support of 49 non-profit projects and programs. The Ricketts Fire Department received a grant for $2,000 for the purchase of emergency radios.
Mat Trierweiler was the winning pitcher for the Denison-Schleswig junior varsity baseball team as they defeated Storm Lake, 7-4. Trierweiler had eight strike outs, gave up four runs, and walked two. Derek Lambert had two RBIs and one run scored. Travis Friedrichsen had a three run single, and Lucas Gillmore also singled and scored once.
30 Years Ago
June 28, 1990
Donald R. Wagner will be installed as the Assistant Pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig on July 1. Candidate Wagner is the son of Lyle and Elaine Wagner of Pierre, S.D. He graduated from Concordia College, St. Paul, Minn., in 1985, and from Concordia Theological Seminary in St. Louis, Mo. He was ordained on June 17, 1990, at Faith Lutheran Church, Pierre, S.D. He and his wife, Jolene, have a 21-month old daughter, Caileen.
Devin Jepsen of Schleswig has enlisted in the United States Army under the provisions of the Delayed Entry Program. He will leave on May 23, 1991, for basic training at Ft. Benning, Ga. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Loren Jepsen and will graduate from the Schleswig High School in May 1991.
40 Years Ago
June 26, 1980
Scott Arnson of Spirit Lake is pictured in this week’s issue putting the finishing touches on Schleswig’s water tower. The paint crew finished painting the 66-year-old tower last Friday.
An Open House will be held on Sunday, June 29, at the new K.E.L.M. Apartments, a five-unit senior citizen housing complex in Kiron. The dedication ceremony will include a talk by Russell Gustafson, who will give a short history presentation, a scripture prayer and flag raising. Adelbert Sjogren, Treasurer of Kelm Inc., will report on the finances of the project.
50 Years Ago
June 25, 1970
Fire destroyed a 54x60-foot barn on the Harry Gierstorf farm on Friday afternoon. No one was home at the time, and the fire was reported by Irven Neddermeyer at about 2:45 p.m. The barn was completely burned by the time the Schleswig Fire Department arrived. Two thousand bales of hay of hay and six pigs were lost in the blaze.
Allen Hansohn, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Hansohn of Kiron, attended the 24th annual Co-op Youth Leadership Camp at William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo. He was among 600 outstanding rural youth who were selected to attend one of the camp’s three sessions. Allen was sponsored by the Kiron Co-op.
