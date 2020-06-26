Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
June 24, 2010
A rare statue was recently dedicated to the Boy Scouts who were at the Little Sioux Scout Ranch when a tornado struck two years ago. Aaron Eilerts of Eagle Grove, Ben Petrzilka, Josh Fennen, and Sam Thomsen, all of Omaha, Neb., lost their lives in the storm. On June 11, the Mid-American Council of the Boy Scouts of America dedicated a McKenzie Statue, located at the Durham Scout Center in Omaha, to the four young men who perished.
Cindy Kuehl, owner of the Avenue of Style in Mapleton, will observe her 25th year in business with a customer appreciation event June 16-18. Cindy attended Stewart’s School of Hairstyling in Sioux City in 1975, and her first job was at Betty’s House of Beauty in what is now the Seuntjens Building. She also worked at Hairbenders with her mentor, Verdean Neddermeyer, and at Shelly’s Hair House. She opened the Avenue of Style on Memorial Day Weekend 2000.
Dan’s Reading Road Trip made a pit stop at the Schleswig Public Library on June 14 at 10 a.m. Dan Wardell, the popular host of IPTV’s Kids Clubhouse, welcomed the kids present aboard his pirate ship. About 40 children from the area attended the event.
20 Years Ago
June 22, 2000
A large crowd gathered on the lawn at the Mapleton Swimming Pool for the dedication ceremony on June 19 of the newly remodeled pool. Dignitaries on hand for the ceremony were Governor Tom Vilsack, State Senator Steve King, and State Representative Clarence Hoffman. Governor Vilsack presented Mapleton Mayor Ray Friedrichsen with a Proclamation declaring June 19, 2000, as Pride in Mapleton Day.
Senator Charles Grassley announced today that the United States Department of Transportation has declared two of Iowa’s treasured roadways as National Scenic Byways. The Loess Hills Scenic Byway in Western Iowa and the Great River Road in Eastern Iowa are the first of Iowa’s scenic byways to receive national status.
The Maple Valley Rams are opening the baseball season with some new faces. Varsity members returning this year are Jeff Siebersma, Joe Seuntjens, Benji Petersen, Beau Petersen, and Nate Uhl. New Varsity members are Justin Sauser, Brian Wilke, Luke Mohrhauser, Garret LeFebvre, and Calvin Bruhn.
30 Years Ago
June 21, 1990
A new project, “The Hunter’s Game,” is being started at Timber Ridge. Sporting Clays is one of the fastest growing games in the United States. Bob Meisner, co-developer of the project, and Richard Bumann have been working jointly on the ides for over a year. The course consists of about 10 stations built into the natural terrain of the area. The clay shooting machines have been imported from Australia.
Dr. Thomas Koithan has been elected to the Management Committee at the Menninger Foundation in Topeka, Kan. The committee monitors and approves actions of all the Karl Menninger School of Psychiatrics Committees. Dr. Koithan will also serve on the Executive Committee in conjunction with his Management Committee position. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. George Koithan of Mapleton.
Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael A. Fried, son of Diana L. Palmer of Smithland and Jim Fried of Mapleton, recently completed a “Rim of the Pacific” exercise while serving aboard the guided missile cruiser USS Princeton.
40 Years Ago
June 19, 1980
On June 17, representatives of the Maple Valley Community School District asked the State Budget Review Committee to release $125,000 of frozen funds for use by the school district. Schools may ask for these funds for conservation projects. Superintendent C. R. Brown, High School Principal; Bill Christiansen; and Loren Blakely, School Board President, appeared before the committee.
The Mapleton area received badly needed rain last Saturday night, but in other areas the storms brought hail the size of golf balls and even grapefruit. The Onawa, Whiting, and Moorhead areas all received severe hail damage.
Lori Rickert of Mapleton graduated with honors from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Sioux City on June 6, 1980. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Rickert of Mapleton.
50 Years Ago
June 18, 1970
Ronald (Frosty) Brenner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Myron Brenner of Mapleton, and well known Maple Valley and Morningside College baseball pitcher, has been signed by the Oakland Athletics of Oakland, Calif., for big league baseball.
Maple Valley Construction was the apparent low bidder for work at the Ralston SubWatershed of the Little Sioux Watershed near Washta. The bid was $124,923.
Patrick J. Morrow, Chairman of the Fourth Judicial District, presented Citizenship Awards to selected high school students. Those from Monona County who received awards from Mr. Morrow are Craig Perry, West Monona; Craig Pixier, Whiting; and Diane Hinrickson, Maple Valley. Stephen Allen presented the Citizenship Award to Steven Johnson of East Monona.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
June 22, 2000
The Citgo EZ Stop located along Highway 141 in Charter Oak received major damage in a fire late Tuesday night. The Charter Oak, Ute, Ricketts, and Denison Fire Departments responded to the call. Bert and Diane Schauer, the business owners, plan to reopen. In January 1998, the former owners also suffered a large loss when fire swept through the business.
On Friday, May 18, AAL Branch 595 sponsored a bus trip to the Orange City Tulip Festival. Twenty-seven people left St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute early Friday Morning. Lowell Lee, AAL Representative, joined the group. The travelers enjoyed shows, flowers, a parade, and a stop at the Wells Blue Bunny Ice Cream Shop on the way home.
30 Years Ago
June 21, 1990
Brent Friedrichs of Charter Oak is the subject of a feature in this week’s issue. The Charter Oak native has spent the past four years in Gabon, Africa. He has been back in Charter Oak for a month helping his parent’s, Don and Nadine Friedrichs, in their construction business. Brent has been a member of the Peace Corps since Jan. 7, 1986, and will be returning to Gabon on June 18 to finish his last months of service.
Dean Hargens of Charter Oak has been appointed to the Hardin County ASCS as their County Executive Director in Iowa Falls. He was employed with the SCS Office in Denison for 13 years and then was employed with the ASCS Office in the Federal Building in Des Moines.
40 Years Ago
June 20, 1980
Odile Deblock of Viny, France, and Sylvie Vernier of Hem, France, will be spending April to September in the United States. The girls are students at the Institute of Agriculture in France. Odile is staying in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Bumsted of Ute, and Sylvie is staying with Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Witzel of Castana.
Members of the Ute Maxi’s Softball Team are Tina Goslar, Karla Langenfeld, Lisa Johnson, K’Lynn Maack, Sheila Seufert, Mary Thompson, Choya Bramley, Jamie Friedrichsen, Jana Bretthauer, and Jina Bretthauer. The team is coached by Roger Friedrichsen.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
June 22, 2000
Allen and Fran Stoneking of Schleswig celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, touring the Canadian Rockies. They flew first to Vancouver, British Columbia, where they spent four days. On June 8, they boarded the Rocky Mountaineer Railroad and visited Kamloops, Jasper, Lake Louise, and Banff.
Shawn Haberberger of Schleswig graduated from Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon on May 19, 2000. He received a diploma in Heavy Equpment Operation and Maintenance.
30 Years Ago
June 21, 1990
A BASIC Fund meeting was held on June 15 and grants were awarded to four local projects. The Schleswig Library received $81.21 for talking books, The Schleswig Community Pool received $626.35, the new basketball court was awarded $211.06, and the Doctors Building received $368.56.
A Salesman’s Smoker was held at the Schleswig Country Club on June 11. A father and son tied for first place with a score of 41. The family duel between Galen and Todd Ferry ended when the son beat the dad in a tie-breaker. Thirty golfers participated and there were 15 businesses represented for the social hour and supper.
40 Years Ago
June 19, 1980
The Most Improved Player Award for the Morningside College Baseball Team has gone to Royce Schultz, a 6’3” left hand pitcher from Schleswig. He led the league in the earned run column by allowing no earned runs in three games. Royce is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lorenz Schultz of Schleswig.
Dr. and Mrs. M. U. Broers of Schleswig attended the recital of Craig Broers held at Harper Hall School of Music at the University of Iowa. The program was presented in partial fulfilment of requirements for a Master of Arts degree in Music.
50 Years Ago
June 18, 1970
A bridal shower honoring Mrs. LeRoy Bubke was held on June 6 at the bank basement. Hostesses were Mrs. Marvin Bubke, Mrs. Dwayne Lee, Mrs. Russell Bubke, Mrs. Glen Bubke, and Mrs. Tom Bubke.
Petersen Construction of Schleswig has nearly completed work on the new town building. The structure, located just south of the Fire Station, will be used to house equipment and machinery owned by the town, which is now stored at other sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.