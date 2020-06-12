Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
June 17, 2010
St Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Mapleton has recently undergone several changes and improvements aimed at making the church handicapped accessible and more user friendly to all parish members. A Bequest Committee, composed of Bonnie Banks, Irven Walter, Marvin Kruse, Marlene Phillips, and Carolyn Reitz, was formed in 2002 to bring suggestions to the congregation on how to use funds that were bequeathed to St. Matthew’s. The recent improvements include a mechanical lift, a handicapped-accessible restroom, and enlargement of the narthex.
Joanne Fleck of Rodney was honored on her retirement on June 30. She has been the City Clerk of Rodney for 17 years.
First Communion services were held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton on April 25 with Monsignor Seifred celebrating the mass. Communicants were Cameron Brenner, Lexi Weber, Maria Swanson, Gavin Merchant, and Shawn Holton. Their CCD teacher is Colleen Schwartzkopft.
20 Years Ago
June 15, 2000
Dale and Ruth Bruhn of Mapleton left on June 9 to participate in the first ever Western Iowa Tractor Ride. They traveled 137 miles on a 1941 B Farmall. Dale restored the tractor mechanically and had it repainted in Onawa.
Officer Dean Christensen received the North Fort Worth Texas Businessmen’s Association Officer of the Year Award. He is a former Mapleton resident and a 1973 graduate of Maple Valley High School. Lois Riley of Mapleton is his sister.
The Monona County 4-H Foundation has awarded scholarships to several local high school graduates. The graduates were honored at a reception held at the Monona County Extension Office on June 4. Those receiving scholarships are Ericka Erickson of Castana, Kevin McGrain of Mapleton, Alisha Fleck of Rodney, Trevor Wilson of Moorhead, Josie Mahlberg of Soldier, Brandi Carrier, Carla Hardison, and Jeremy Kreger of Onawa.
30 Years Ago
June 14, 1990
Jim DeBlauw, an instructor and coach at the Maple Valley High School for 24 years, will be leaving the district. He has accepted a position as the Principal of the Schuyler Nebraska Middle School in Schuyler, Neb. DeBlauw has been the English and Speech Instructor for ninth, 10th, and 11th grades recently, along with coaching duties.
Teresa Parke/Vandivort, daughter of Norman and Sandy Parker of Mapleton, and Janelle Davis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Davis of Rodney, graduated on May 24 from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Sioux City.
The Maple Valley Rams hosted the Panthers of Kingsley-Pierson and picked up a key conference win. Their conference record now stands at 4-0. Jeff Moser had a pair of doubles, and Craig Adamson had a double and a single. Steve Webner went the distance on the mound, striking out 11 and walking six.
40 Years Ago
June 12, 1980
In an attempt to control musk thistles, a type of weevil was released in eight locations of Iowa, including an area near Mapleton. The thistles are a noxious weed that must be controlled by law by the landowner. The weevils were originally imported from France and have been used in Montana, Nebraska, Missouri, Virginia, and Canada with success.
The Mapleton AAL Branch 579 has donated $250 worth of trees to the new softball field being built near Willow Vale. The 12 trees donated are pin oak, hackberry, flowering crab, snow crab, and linden.
Gaylene Utterback, bride elect of Ray Rosburg, was honored with a bridal shower on June 1. The kitchen shower was hosted by Nancy Rosburg at the Mary Rosburg home.
50 Years Ago
June 4, 1970
Mapleton’s Annual Junior Golf Tournament was held Wednesday at Willow Vale Golf Club. A large group of boys, 18 and younger, participated. Tim Hupke won the Championship Flight, Dean Einspahr of Odebolt won the First Flight, and Jeff Turner was the winner of the Second Flight.
A fire on Sunday, June 7, destroyed three buildings in the Ricketts business district. Schreiber’s Grocery, a storage building, and a building owned by “Whip” Langholdt that housed a beauty shop owned by Nancy Keating of Charter Oak were all demolished. Fire departments from five other towns assisted the Ricketts Fire Department.
Patricia Ann Klein, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jake Klein of Mapleton, was among the graduates of St. Vincent’s School of Nursing, X-Ray Technician on June 7.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
June 15, 2000
Staley’s Food Service of Charter Oak recently received the “Industry of the Year” award from the Iowa Environmental Health Association. The award was presented at the association’s annual meeting in Des Moines. The designation is given to a food service that exemplifies excellence in safe food handling. Rick and Allan Staley are the owners.
Myron Riddle, formerly of Ute, retired as Principal of Hartington, Neb., Public Schools on May 27. He has held the position since 1975. Myron was honored at a “Roast,” by his co-workers and former students. Also present was former Cedar Catholic Principal Ed Johnson, also a former Ute resident. During Mr. Riddle’s 36-year career in education, he taught in Oregon and Iowa before moving to Nebraska. He is married to the former Diane Kiepe, daughter of Therma Kiepe of Ute.
30 Years Ago
June 14, 1990
Jason Jepsen, son of Roger and Becky Jepsen of rural Dunlap, is one of several 4-H members from the Midwest to be recognized in a monthly publication, Country America. The young people will be featured in the July/August fair issue of the magazine. Jason is a member of the Charter Oak Boosters 4-H Club whose leaders are Larry and Linda Broderson and Beverly Knudsen.
Lifeguards at the Charter Oak Swimming Pool this season are Brad Strait, Assistant Manager; Jennifer Weiss, Assistant Manager; Mary Hennings; Denise Kuhlmann; Scott Bockelmann; Todd Bockelmann; and Brian Strait.
40 Years Ago
June 13, 1980
Quest, a rock band from Ute, composed of Alex Friedrichsen, John Beeck, Ryan Paulsen, Lonnie Kragel, Brian Rank, and Jon Urwiler, will perform in the Sioux City Rivercade Talent Show on July 25. Following Quest, singers Dixie Thompson of Ute and Julie Bramley of Ida Grove will also entertain.
Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Meseck are parents of a son, Adam Wayne, born June 7, 1980. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Sylvester Head of Dow City and Mr. and Mrs. DuWayne Meseck of Ute.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
June 15, 2000
Alfred and Norma Schoenfeld attended a Military Ball at the Carrollton Center in Carroll. The event was to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Korean War, from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953. Alfred, along with all the other Korean War Veterans, was presented with a pin by Colonel Robert C. King.
Scott Clausen of Schleswig, a member of the Men’s Golf Team at Wayne State College, is among the athletes earning the Presidential Scholar Athlete Award during the Spring 2000 Semester.
30 Years Ago
June 14, 1990
The Crawford County Tomorrow’s Leaders Today Cluster received their diplomas at a graduation dinner and ceremony held on June 5 at the Charter Oak Community Building. The graduates of the course from Schleswig are Shae Hanson, Susan Armitage, and Joel and Eileen Sailer. Jerry Buller, Wayne Noelck, Debbie Preul, and Carrol Skarin were the Kiron graduates. Marlene Marth and Marge Lantz were the Ricketts graduates. A total of nine towns had people enrolled in the course.
Regina Lally, first grade teacher in the Schleswig Community School, is featured in this week’s issue. She has been teaching school for 53 years, having started when the state of Iowa said she was old enough. That was on year after she had received her Normal School Certificated. Regina says she rode a horse to get to her first teaching assignment in a rural school.
40 Years Ago
June 12, 1980
Roxanne Petersen of Schleswig is one of seven Iowa State University students who received Home Economic Alumni Association Scholarships. The scholarships were presented at the annual meeting of the Home Economic Association held on June 6.
Mike Goodin of Denison has purchased Modern Appliance and Hardware in Schleswig from Ray Schmidt, effective July 1, 1980. Ray has been in business in Schleswig for 47.5 years. He ran the Skelly Tank Wagon for 17 years and has been in the hardware business for the past 31.5 years.
50 Years Ago
June 11, 1970
The children of Pastor and Mrs. Reuben E. Carlson extend a cordial invitation to all to attend an Open House at Bethel Lutheran Parsonage in Kiron in honor of their parents’ 40th wedding anniversary. The event will be held on June 14, 1970.
Gaylene Koch was honored at a graduation reception on May 26 at the Richard Hansen home. Mr. and Mrs. John Owen (nee Kay Peterson) of Paton were guests. This year’s senior class was the first group of students of Mrs. Paton’s teaching career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.