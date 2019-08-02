Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
July 9, 2009
Chris and Tiffany Maynard of Castana are parents of a son, Caden Christopher, born May 18, 2009. Grandparents are Mark and Joanne Maynard of Rodney and Tim and Joann Treiber of Danbury.
The Charter Oak-Ute Bobcats defeated Manning, 3-1. Tarin Clausen, pitching the entire game, struck out 11 batters and also got a double and a single in the batter’s box. Kailea Ewoldt also had a double and a single.
The Monona County Community Partners Foundation has granted funds for replacing the roof on the grandstand at the Monona County Fairgrounds. The project has required extensive work in replacing the supporting structures.
20 Years Ago
July 15, 1999
Don and Donna Castle announce the engagement of their daughter, Mandy Lynn of Sioux Falls, S.D., to Brian Robert Allen, son of Kathy Allen of Des Moines and the late Robert Allen.
Confirmation Services were held at St. John’s Methodist Church in Mapleton on May 23. Those confirmed by Pastor Textor are Courtney Carothers, Adam Remmick, Heidi Bumann, Josh Benson, and Tara Castle.
Members of the Mapleton/Castana Pee Wee Team are Jesse Garule, Jeremy Heitzelman, Nate Sadler, Chris Sadler, Brad Petersen, Blaine Remmick, Alex Wimmer, Tyler Walsh, Dustin Lawrence, Jeffery Koithan, Justin Porter, and Greg Blunk. The team is coached by Todd Sadler and Jody Walsh.
30 Years Ago
July 13, 1989
The Farmers Home Administration office in Mapleton announces the addition of Patrick Bormann to the staff. He replaces the present County Supervisor, Vicky Barr. Bormann has been employed by Farmers Home Administration since 1985.
The Mapleton-Ute Veterinary Clinic announced recently that Dr. Scott Schneider has joined the practice. He will work with both farm and small animals.
40 Years Ago
July 12, 1979
The Clothes Shack in Mapleton held a Grand Opening July 12-14. Rick and Becky Nichols are the owners of the men’s clothing store, having started the business in December 1978. They moved it to the present location on Main Street in April of this year. Rick’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Glen Nichols, will manage the store.
A large-scale restoration project has been underway at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton. There have been many weeks of sandblasting with the most recent touch-up being the painting of the gold cross atop the steeple.
Kathy Koithan and Robert (Bob) Hamers exchanged wedding vows on June 29, 1979, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Danbury.
50 Years Ago
July 10, 1969
Pfc. Donald F. Collins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Collins of Danbury, is hospitalized in Vietnam with wounds he suffered in action on July 2 along the Tho River in Vietnam.
Mr. Ibrahim and Mr. Saoedin of Indonesia will arrive in Mapleton on July 13. They will study at the Farmers Coop Oil Association, under the supervision of Dennis Schroeder, from July 14-19.
James F. Gaukel, Mapleton attorney, has been appointed to the Iowa State Bar Association Committee on Continuing Legal Education.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
July 15, 1999
The Ute High School Class of 1949 held a reunion on Saturday at the AK Corral. Those attending were Lauren Knutzen, Roger Scoles, Lorna Mathiesen Woosley, Ervin Neddermeyer, Norma Jacobs Hasbrouck, Helena Kunze Stanzy, Mary Ann McDaniels Hanks, and Stella Schoenherr Dietz.
Keri Lane and Megan Bretthauer of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute and Josh Beeck, Louise Magill, Sophie Magill, and Ashley Neddermeyer of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Charter Oak represented their local congregations by participating in “Ioway to LA” during July and August.
30 Years Ago
July 13, 1989
Several ladies from the Charter Oak Senior Center have made a quilt and donated it to the Charter Oak Centennial Committee to be used as a fundraiser. Chances for the drawing will sell for one dollar. Those who helped with the quilt are Helen Schultz, Eva Bielenberg, Ruth Baak, Maxine McWeeny, Mabel Nelson, Vi Maahs, Dorothy Neddermeyer, Elsie Schnoor, Helen Wiegel, and Elsie Krueger.
Harlan and Shirley Theobold of Ute attended the 10-year reunion of St. Luke’s Medical Center Burn Unit held on June 25 in Sioux City. Harlan was treated at the Burn Unit twice after two separate accidents.
40 Years Ago
July 13, 1979
Mr. and Mrs. Terry Melby of Moorhead are parents of a daughter, Trina LaJean, born May 31, 1979. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Duane Thompson of Ute and Mr. and Mrs. Howard Melby.
The Annual Meeting of the Ute Town and Country Club was held on July 9, 1979, at the Town and Country Building. Carol Aronson and Harlan Theobold were elected to the Board of Directors.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
July 15, 1999
WIPCO held an Open House and luncheon on July 12 at their spec building south of Schleswig. Guests were local business people, town officials and members of the media. WIPCO is in the process of a vast marketing campaign to bring new businesses to the area.
Rodney and Joelle Gosch of Golden Valley, Minn., are parents of a daughter, Mara Nicole, born June 21, 1999. Grandparents are Leon and Sheryl Gosch of Schleswig and Larry and Muriel Scholla, of Willmar, Minn.
30 Years Ago
July 13, 1989
A Pancake Breakfast benefit fundraiser is being planned to aid the Terry Blunk family. Their daughter, Crystal, will be having surgery this Friday. The AAL Local Branch 413 and Lutheran Brotherhood will contribute matching funds.
Chris Pickup, a senior at Iowa State University, will be Student Teaching for two sessions this fall at Meeker Elementary in Ames and at an elementary school in Sioux City.
40 Years Ago
July 12, 1979
Jim Rose of Deloit is the new law enforcement officer in Schleswig. He has been employed as a part-time officer for the City of Denison.
The Coffee Club met in the home of Mrs. Howard Larson home in Kiron. Election of officers was held with Mrs. LeRoy Salmon elected President, Mrs. Willard Carlson is the Secretary/Treasurer, and Mrs. Jessie Benson and Mrs. Don Lindstrom will be the Social Committee.
50 Years Ago
July 10, 1969
Reverend Ralph J. Ratzlaff of the United Church of Christ in Schleswig is among six ministers of the UCC to receive a Master of Divinity degree at Eden Theological Seminary, St. Louis, Mo.
Miss Lynn Weberg was honored with a linen shower on July 6 at the home of Mrs. Mabel Gustafson in Kiron. Nancy Swan was the co-hostess.
