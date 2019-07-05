Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
July 2, 2009
Several committee members and other volunteers painted the exterior of the Ring House on June 24 in preparation for an Open House on July 4. The historic home, the first frame house built in the Maple River Valley, dates back to 1865 and is constructed of native black walnut.
Katelyn Nelson, daughter of Jeff and Deb Nelson of Schleswig, has been named a Dimmitt Scholar at Morningside College in Sioux City. The honor is given in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2008-2009 year.
Jenny Castillo and Peggy Staley are co-managers of the Charter Oak Swimming Pool this summer. Lifeguards are Mary Staley, Marcus Steffen, Katie Staley, Andrew Kunze, Courtney Plough, Bryon Mordhorst, Morgan Coder, Teddy Nutt, and Tyler Huntley.
20 Years Ago
July 8, 1999
Another large donation has been received to the fund for repairing the Mapleton Swimming Pool. Tom McNamara of Mac’s Chevrolet has donated $5,000 to the project.
Actor Dane Smith of Castana, now living in Puerto Rico, recently had a role in the movie, “Under Suspicion,” working with two of Hollywood’s best, Gene Hackman and Morgan Freeman. Smith also just finished a role in the soap opera, “Guiding Light.”
A Special Open House will be held on July 13 at the home of Bob and Bonnie Banks in honor of Pastor Les Kimball and his wife, Diane. The Kimballs are leaving for Nigeria, West Africa, having been called as career missionaries for the Missouri Synod of the Lutheran Church.
30 Years Ago
July 6, 1989
The firm of Seuntjens and Associates of Mapleton is observing its 50th year in business. Wayne Seuntjens and his brother, Andy, started Seuntjens Brothers in 1939, and the name was changed about 10 years ago to accommodate more associates. Along with Wayne, those employed by the firm now are Jack Seuntjens, Wayne’s son and owner; Karen Jensen; Kurt Seuntjens; Swede Ortner; Maurice Welte; Dan Koithan; and Marla Seuntjens.
Bryan Flanigan of Mapleton is attending a weeklong FFA Conference in Washington, D.C. He is the son of Don and Darlene Flanigan of Mapleton.
Marine Pvt. Christopher W. Scott, son of Danny R. Scott of rural Mapleton, recently reported for duty with the 4th Marine Division, in Waterloo.
40 Years Ago
July 5, 1979
A Ladies Open Golf Tournament was held at Willow Vale on June 19. Maebelle Powell was the winner of the Championship Flight, and Barb Howard was the runner-up. Lois Walter was the winner of the first flight, Bertha Nelson won the second flight, and Elaine Small was the winner of the third flight.
Father Lawrence Walling was ordained to the priesthood on June 23 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Anthon. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Cyril Walling.
Cadet Emmet L. Shipley, son of Mrs. Pauline Shipley of Mapleton, is receiving practice work in Military Leadership at the Army ROTC Advanced Camp in Ft. Lewis, Wash.
50 Years Ago
July 3, 1969
A seven-member board of trustees was appointed by the Mayor and Town Council to operated and administer functions of the newly organized Mapleton Public Library. Board members are O. P. Bennett Sr., C. G. Whiting, C. R. Brown, Dr. R. J. Danner, Irven Walter, J. G. Whiting, and Gary Thies. A house at 619 Courtright St. is being remodeled to house the library.
Cadet Richard L. Dorale, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard A. Dorale of Mapleton, is receiving six weeks of training and practical experience in military leadership at the Army Reserve Officers Training School, Ft. Riley, Kan.
The Maple Valley Ramblerettes defeated Whiting, 10-1. Karen Babl was the winning pitcher. Leading hitters were Lana Campbell with three hits, and Shirley Schlinz, Kathy LeFebvre, and Debbie Rose with two each.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
July 8, 1999
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Ricketts celebrated its 50th anniversary on June 20, 1999. Reverend Richard Kapher, President of Iowa District West LCMS, was the guest speaker. Reverend Robert Hines, the first pastor of the Triple Parish, also attended. Reverend Eugene Ernst is the current pastor of the Triple Parish.
Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Jensen of Soldier announce the engagement of their daughter, Kristie, to Shawn Neddermeyer, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Neddermeyer of Ute. An Aug. 7, 1999, wedding is planned.
30 Years Ago
July 6, 1989
On Friday, June 16, the Charter Oak and Schleswig Fire Department accepted the challenge of the Ricketts Fire Department in a game of donkey ball. The evening started with a donkey race between Team Captains. Wayne Copeland, Ricketts Fire Chief, hit a home run in the final inning to win the game. There were no injuries, few runs, and lots of laughs.
Lucinda Kahl retired from work at the Charter Oak Senior Center on June 30. She was employed there for six years as an aide.
40 Years Ago
July 6, 1979
A baby shower for Andy Kuhlmann, infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Kuhlmann of Ute, and Megan Grindle, infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Grindle of Anthon, was held last week at the John Head home in Ute. The event was hosted by Kim Creese and Lori Head.
Kim Keating, daughter of Kenneth Keating of Ute and Mrs. Larry Campbell of Denison, graduated from St. Joseph’s Mercy School of Nursing at Marian Health Center, Sioux City.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
July 8, 1999
Dr. and Ann Broers were guest speakers at the Brown Bag Luncheon at the Schleswig Library recently. They presented an enjoyable program on their trip to Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji.
Four new banners have been placed on the four corners of the Schleswig business district in honor of the Centennial Celebration to be held July 22-25, 1999.
30 Years Ago
July 6, 1989
Navy Fireman Recruit Michael A. Ipsen, son of Arthur and Gloria Ipsen of Schleswig, recently participated in Exercise Dragon Hammer 89, while serving aboard the Air Craft Carrier USS Theo Roosevelt.
Approximately 70 visitors from Germany will be in Schleswig on Oct. 24, including a 35-piece band. The group will be touring the United States. The band will play at the Schleswig community building.
40 Years Ago
July 5, 1979
The Schleswig Hawks defeated Dunlap, 4-3, in a tight game on June 26. Charles Marquardt was the winning pitcher, and leading hitters were Brian Schultz and Kurt Miller.
Two longtime Schleswig Library Board Members were honored for their service recently. Mrs. Walter Petersen retired after serving for 39 years, and Mrs. Lorenz Hollander has retired after 20 years on the board. Mrs. Robert Thule has ben appointed to the library board.
50 Years Ago
July 3, 1969
Army Sgt. Merlyn Kruse, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Kruse of Schleswig, received the Bronze Star Medal on June 10 near Cu Chi, Vietnam. The medal is awarded for heroism in action while engaged in ground operations against a hostile force.
Gaylene Friedrichsen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Friedrichsen, and Ronda Riessen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hebert Riessen, all of Schleswig, have been accepted for enrollment at Westmar College, LeMars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.