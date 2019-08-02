Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
July 16, 2009
The First State Bank in Mapleton will observe 120 years in banking with an Open House all next week. The bank was established on July 16, 1889, as the Monona County State Bank with Porter Hamilton as the first president. In 1896, the firm was purchased by John R. Welch and the name changed to First State Bank.
The 12th annual Western Iowa Mutual Benefit Golf Tournament was held on June 22 at the Willow Vale Golf Club in Mapleton. Eighteen teams representing local fire departments competed in the four-man best ball tournament with entry fees and prizes being donated to the fire department of choice. The First State Bank Plus Team of Pete Sturman, Mahlon Carothers, Sean Pederson, and Ryan Sulsberger was the tournament winner.
Jim and Jessica Staley of Charter Oak are parents of a daughter, Ella Francis, born June 18, 2009. She is welcomed home by a brother, Ace, age 2. Grandparents are Frank and Denise McAndrews of Ute and Patty Staley and the late Randy Staley of Charter Oak.
20 Years Ago
July 22, 1999
The Mapleton Police Department has received a $3,000 grant, from the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau for participating in the sTEP campaign. Enforcement will be stepped up for seatbelt and child restraint violations.
Staff members at the Mapleton Swimming Pool this summer are Heather McNamara, Manager, and lifeguards Sharon Kuehl, Amy Bechen, Tiffany Dirksen, Brenda Nielsen, Mike Brown, Lance Mohr, Adam Kallas, Aaron Gotto, and Kirk Bridgeman.
Anna Klanderud, of Mapleton will celebrate her 101st birthday on July 22 with a family gathering at her home. Anna lives at the Maple Crest Apartments.
30 Years Ago
July 20, 1989
Jerry Olson, Driver’s Education Instructor at the Battle Creek High School, recently presented Tom McNamara with two plaques in recognition of his support of the school’s Driver’s Education program. Mac’ Chevrolet/Pontiac has provided cars for the class.
Canned pork, cornmeal, and flour will be given away on July 28 to eligible persons at the Mapleton Legion Hall.
The Monona County Iowa Future meeting was held at Maple Valley High School last week with 29 people from various parts of the county attending. The results of 104 planned, statewide meetings may well shape the future of Iowa.
40 Years Ago
July 19, 1979
Beatrix Legoux and Isabelle Gable, foreign exchange students from France, are spending a month in the Leonard Seieroe home near Ute. The girls have been weeding beans and helping with other farm chores.
Gavin Nevins was appointed to the Maple Valley School Board to fill the unexpired term of Waldo Rickert, who has resigned. His appointment runs to the next school board election in September 1979.
Margaret Mary Brenner and Bryan Stotmeister, both of Mapleton, and Mary Collins of Danbury, have registered to attend the University of Iowa this fall.
50 Years Ago
July 17, 1969
The spell of extremely hot weather this past week has increased the use of power in Mapleton so much that the generators have been forced into operation. They are normally used only in emergencies. There have been many losses of livestock in the area and across the state.
Specialist 4 David Kafton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Nels Kafton of Mapleton, has been awarded the Army Commendation Medal and the Purple Heart for valor in action and wounds received in Vietnam.
On Saturday night, June 12, the Whiting Merchants Baseball Team defeated the Yankton Lakers by a score of 4-0. Mike Myers of Mapleton pitched the no-hitter.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
July 22, 1999
Recycling the Gospel, a project begun two years ago by Don and Nadine Friedrichs of Charter Oak, has touched many lives across Africa. Recently, volunteers gathered at their home to prepare recycled Christian reading material for mailing to Nigeria. The Friedrichs have had a drop box at their home in Charter Oak for people to leave donated reading material.
Riley Brian Elwell, son of Brad and Jaci Elwell of Ute, was baptized on July 17, 1999, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute. His sponsors were Beth Friedrichs and Shawn Neddermeyer.
30 Years Ago
July 20, 1989
Trisha Kuhlmann, daughter of Alan and Linda Kuhlmann of Charter Oak, was crowned Queen of the 4-H/FFA Achievement Days Sunday evening. Roni Paulsen was named the First Runner-Up. Erin Mahlberg, daughter of Darrell and Elizabeth Mahlberg, was crowned Princess. Doris Jepsen was the First Runner-Up.
Earl and Dee Hiller of Ute celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with a barbecue supper at Lake View. Guests were Tom and Jean Hiller, George and Dixie Crouse, Vernon and Ruth Larson, Ervin, Marge and Denise Moellor, and Bill and Marlene Petersen.
40 Years Ago
July 20, 1979
Mr. and Mrs. Tom Aken of Omaha, Neb., are parents of a daughter, Karen Lynn, born July 10, 1979. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Francis Burroughs of Ute and Donald Aken of Omaha, Neb.
Rev. Leonhardt Christian Gebhardt has accepted the call to serve as Pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Charter Oak.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
July 22, 1999
A three couple best ball tournament was held on Sunday, July 11, at the Schleswig Golf Club with 25 groups competing. The winning team was that of Tom Maloy, Helen Maloy, Lynn Ewoldt, Janet Lafrentz, Staci Maloy, and John Miller.
The Schleswig American Legion, Schleswig VFW, and the VFW Auxiliary have sponsored the creation of a list of all veterans from the Schleswig area since World War I. The list containing more than $500 names will be on display at the Schleswig Post Office.
30 Years Ago
July 20, 1989
Schleswig Coach Terry Bahlmann will serve as an assistant coach for the North Squad and standout athlete Troy Thul will be playing in the 1989 Shrine Bowl on July 29.
Crystal Pulscher recently completed a two-month basic training course with the United States Navy at Orlando, Fla. She has been home for a two-week visit and has now returned to Pensacola, Fla., where she will be stationed on the Aircraft Carrier Lexington. Crystal is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Verdell Salmon of Schleswig. Her husband, John, and daughter, Desta, will be joining her in Florida.
40 Years Ago
July 19, 1979
Janice Stern of Schleswig is one of 16 students to graduate from the University of Iowa Medical Technology Program on July 27, 1979. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Stern of Schleswig.
Charlie Marquardt, Brian Schultz, and Ken Miller have been named to the All-Boyer Valley Conference baseball teams for 1979. Charlie was chosen for the first team as a pitcher, and Brian earned a place on the first team as a utility player. Ken was named to the second team as a catcher.
50 Years Ago
July 17, 1969
A potluck luncheon was held on July 10 at the Schleswig Park Shelter House with 23 ladies attending. The occasion was to welcome Mrs. Loren Mealitz and Mrs. Grady Skaggs to the community. It was also a farewell for Mrs. Jim Frahm.
Miss Fern Marie Sorensen and Mr. Duane Martin Schneider were married on June 22, 1969, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Ricketts. Their parents are Mr. and Mrs. Carl Sorensen of Battle Creek and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Schneider of Ricketts.
