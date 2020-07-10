A derailed car loaded with soybeans created considerable problems for employees of the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad in 1970. The car had been loaded at Mapleton Grain Monday and then moved away from the elevator. Tuesday a second car was filled and moved, this car struck the first car and started it rolling. The run-away car rolled almost two blocks along the siding before it hit the derail, which threw it off the track and stopped it from going onto the main line. Thursday work crews tried to re-rail the car by using a heavy truck and wench, but the weight of the car was too much and the transmission was torn out of the truck. Friday a diesel engine was brought in and the car was rerailed.