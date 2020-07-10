Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
July 15, 2010
The Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto Rams began post season play at home with a 6-0 victory over Westwood. Brandon Burkhart was the winning pitcher with two hits and nine strikeouts. Burkhart and Dylan Maynard each had a double and single, driving in two runs each for the Rams.
The City of Schleswig has received a grant from the Crawford County Community Foundation for the construction of a shade structure near the swimming pool. The funds were used to purchase a gazebo with built in benches.
The Charter Oak-Ute Community School District was awarded a $2,000 grant from Fontanelle Hybrids in early May 2010. Fontanelle Stakeholder Dealers Trevor and Tina Gress submitted the application. The funds were used for a new scoreboard in the COU High School Gymnasium.
20 Years Ago
July 13, 2000
Valley Bank and Trust in Mapleton announced the launch of its new website this week. The site offers information about the bank, its unique products and services, along with easy access to links. Valley Bank and Trust customers can now enjoy Internet banking from the home of office 24 hours a day.
The Mapleton Fire Department held a waffle breakfast on Mother’s Day to raise funds for needed equipment and to help with the cost of fireworks for the Fourth of July. The breakfast raised $2,430, and the fire department has received an additional $800 from the local AAL Branch.
30 Years Ago
July 12, 1990
On Sunday, July 15, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish will be hosting a celebration in honor of Msgr. A. W. Behrens’ 45th anniversary of his ordination to the Priesthood and his 70th birthday. Msgr. Behrens has been very active in state and national organizations, including the Iowa Sheltered Workshop, Right to Life, and National Catholic Rural Life.
James Westergaard, Mapleton attorney, has been appointed to the governing council of the Section on Real Estate and Title Law of the Iowa State Bar Association.
A personal bridal shower in honor of Terri Lynn Paup was held recently at the Dennis Reed home. Julie Book and Shelly Christopherson were the hostesses. Miss Paup is the bride-elect of Kelly Reed.
40 Years Ago
July 10, 1980
S. J. and Nadyne Patrick, son and daughter-in-law of Joe Patrick of Mapleton, recently completed building a passive solar heated home in Iowa Falls. The couple’s son, Joel, helped with the design and construction of the residence.
Dr. Harold Ganzhorn of Mapleton was honored recently with a surprise birthday party held at Burgess Memorial Hospital in Onawa. The party was arranged by the nurses and nurse aides who have worked with Dr. Ganzhorn.
Julie Sokolowski, daughter of Mr. and Mr. James Sokolowski of Danbury, has been awarded an academic scholarship from Briar Cliff college in Sioux City. The scholarship is given to students who score 27 or more on their ACT exams.
50 Years Ago
July 9, 1970
The Maple Valley Girls Softball Team won the Spartanettes Invitational Tournament hosted by West Monona. They defeated Kinglsey-Pierson, 11-10. The Maple Valley Girls also defeated Battle Creek, 14-13, to reach the finals. Becky LeFebvre was the winning pitcher for both games. Debbie Rose and Marilyn Ortner shared catcher duties.
Jack Seuntjens and Bob Ortner were guest speakers at the Mapleton Rotary Club meeting on Monday night. The young men attended Boys State, held a Camp Dodge from June 10-12.
Ohl Construction of Dow City was the low bidder for repair of the structure on the Knudsen farm in the Mike Mikelson Watershed west of Moorhead. There were eight bidders and the low bid was $9,342.
Schleswig Leader20 Years Ago
July 13, 2000
The M60A3 Tank, which has been installed at the Schleswig City Park, was dedicated on Sunday, July 2, 2000. The tank is dedicated to those who have served their country in the United States Armed Services. The ceremony was sponsored by the Schleswig American Legion Post 645, Schleswig VFW Post 3930, and the Schleswig VFW Auxiliary 3930. Roger Bumann, Schleswig American Legion Commander, was the Master of Ceremonies, and Alfred Schoenfeld, Schleswig VFW Commander, spoke on the character of the M60A3 Tank. Kelsey Schoenfeld and Andrea Sailer sang the National Anthem.
Lowell and Julie Teut of Schleswig and Mike Petersen of Denison announce the engagement of their daughter, Keri, to Glenn Winsick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Winsick of Saugus, Calif. Keri is currently a Staff Sgt. In the United States Air Force and is serving at David Grant Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, Calif.
30 Years Ago
July 12, 1990
A Summer Fest will be held in Schleswig on Friday, July 13. The evening will include food, beverages, music, and fun for all ages. The funds raised will go for civic improvement. An additional feature will be a show with highlights of the Schleswig/Holstein area of Germany.
A Bloodmobile was held on June 27 at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Kiron. There were three first time donors, Angela Lindstrom, Lori Kastner, and Bryan Brinkley. Virgene Fredericks and Joe Ewoldt reached the two-gallon donor mark. Mary Schulz and Larry Abbe are each one-gallon donors. Food for the event was provided by St. John’s Lutheran Ladies Aid and the Bethel Lutheran Ladies Aid.
40 Years Ago
July 10, 1980
Mrs. Clara Bohlmann of Ricketts is a staunch supporter of her community. She recently made a pillow, an American flag and other Fourth of July items to be raffled off in support of the Ricketts Grocery Store. Mrs. Vic Schwarz had the winning raffle ticket and $42 was raised.
Denise Geiger of Ann Arbor, Mich., is spending a week at the farm home of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Sonnischsen and family as part of the 4-H Exchange Program. Denise lives on a dairy farm and will be walking beans for the first time at the Sonnichsen farm.
50 Years Ago
July 9, 1970
One of the United States Army badges that soldiers wear with special pride is the Combat Infantryman Badge. Sgt. Dale E. Stockfleth was awarded that honor while serving near Duc Pho, Vietnam. Sgt. Stockfleth is a squad leader in Company A, 4th Battalion, 21st Infantry, 11th Infantry Brigade, American Division.
The Kiron American Legion and Auxiliary will hold an Honor America Day joint meeting on July 13. The special program will include a report on Boys State by the American Legion’s representative Steven Winquist. A memorial service will be held for deceased member, Anna Lundell. Two charter members who have belonged to the Legion Auxiliary for 50 years, Mrs. L. A. Larson and Miss Fredena Carlson, will also be honored during the meeting.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
July 13, 2000
The Ute Commercial Club and the ABC Club will sponsor the Great American Duck Race Down the Soldier on Friday, Aug. 18. All profits from the sale of tickets will go to Fun Days activities and other projects which both clubs sponsor.
On June 8, 2000, Bradley Paul Gerald Meeves and Brooke Lynn Meeves became naturalized citizens of the United State as adopted children of Bryce and Denise Meeves of Charter Oak. Bradley, now 2.5 months old, and Brooke, 27 months, spent the first 1.5 years in an orphanage in Russia. The children are not related by birth, but came from the same area of the country. On May 29, 1999, they were brought to their new home in the USA.
30 Years Ago
July 12, 1990
After 23 years, Brownie Larson has turned the day-to-day operations of Larson and Goben Agency over to Rod Goben. Brownie will still have an active role in the business, but looks forward to more time for playing golf.
The First State Bank of Charter Oak is pleased to announce the part-time employment of Jody Gray. She is a sophomore at Iowa State University majoring in Elementary Education and Special Education. Jody is the daughter of Jim and JoAnn Gray of rural Dunlap.
40 Years Ago
July 12, 1980
Dick Bretthauer and Brad of Madison, Wis., and Wilbur Bretthauer of Cedar Rapids were weekend guests in the Jim Watke home in Ute. They came to attend their class reunion, held Saturday evening at the Ute Town and Country Club.
Mr. and Mrs. Leo Shanahan and Mary Jane of Glendale, Ariz., are spending a week visiting with Mrs. Leo Staley and other relatives and friends.
