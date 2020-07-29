Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
Aug. 5, 2010
Alexis Trucke, age 18, a Danbury native, has decided that the military life is for her and has joined the Army National Guard. She will be deploying to Afghanistan later this year where she will be part of a female engagement team, searching females at checkpoints and during home searches.
Last week, the one-millionth can was donated at the Mapleton Rotary Club’s donation site on the corner of southeast Fourth Street and Sioux Avenue. The can collection project was started in 1997 and each week Rotary Club members count and bag cans and bottles. To date, $50,000 has been donated back to many individuals and groups in the community.
Students from the Piano Studio of Crista Else participated in the 29th Annual Nebraska Summer Music Olympics held at the UNO Performing Arts Center on July 23-24. Michael and Maria Swanson, children of Tom and Jill Swanson of Mapleton, and Nicole Weber, daughter of Alan and Kathy Weber of Mapleton, all received superior ratings at the event.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 2000
The Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto Girls Softball Team delighted their fans when they earned the right to travel to the State Tournament by defeating Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn in the Regional championship game. A BBQ supper was held Friday night at the Mapleton Community Center to raise funds for the team’s trip to the State Tournament.
Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton has applied for the Iowa Senior Living Trust Fund Grant. The grant would allow the facility to convert current nursing home beds to assisted living units. The funds would assist in the construction of an assisted living wing of apartments with a separate dining room, lounge, and entrance.
Early on the morning of July 27 a fire in Ute was reported to the Monna County Sheriff’s Department. The Ute Fire Department responded to blaze in a garage shop owned by Wayne Ohlmeier, which was completely destroyed. Fire Departments from Ricketts and Soldier came to assist the Ute Fire Department.
30 Years Ago
Aug. 2, 1990
The dream has become reality for St. Mary’s Catholic Women’s Guild of Mapleton as the remodeling of the parish kitchen is complete. The project was started in May when a contractor came up with the design, and another company was hired to do the actual construction. The new kitchen features new walls, cabinets, tiling, an island counter, along with new ovens and a microwave. A ramp has also been added to make the facility more accessible. St. John’s Methodist Church gave the St. Mary’s Guild the use of their kitchen, if needed, during the remodeling.
The Tom Kane Memorial Three Person Best Ball Tournament was held at Willow Vale Golf Course on July 22. Winners of the Championship Flight were Harley Erickson, Matt Earlywine, and Mike Gardner of the Logan-Missouri Valley Country Club. Bud and Bonita Kane were presented with the first place trophy.
Lori Henkenius of St. Paul, Minn., and William Jones of St. Cloud, Minn., were united in marriage on June 30, 1990, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton. Parents of the couple are Mr. and Mrs. Ed. Henkenius of Mapleton and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Jones of Girard, Ohio.
40 Years Ago
July 31, 1980
The first week of registering for the United States Army Draft is now over and all men born in 1961 should now be registered. A telephone survey revealed there were 23 registering in Mapleton, 13 in Ute, two in Castana, 15 in Danbury, and two protests, and four in Soldier.
Mr. Bill Christiansen, High School Principal at Maple Valley, and Mr. Keith Robinson, Government Teacher, recently attended a workshop in Washington, D.C., sponsored by the Presidential Classroom for Young Americans, in cooperation with the University of West Virginia. The 35 people attending heard speakers on the economy, national defense, visited the CIA, and studied each branch of government.
A farewell picnic supper was held on July 25 at the Walter Rickert home. Many relatives and friends were on hand to wish Lori Rickert well as she leaves to begin her nursing career at the Mercy Medical Center in Coon Rapids, Minn.
50 Years Ago
July 30, 1970
The Mapleton American Legion Junior Team won the Ninth District title Friday evening before a large crowd. Mark Gries, the winning pitcher, struck out 19 Larchwood batters and allowed just two hits through the infield. The team will play in the State finals on Aug. 8.
Myron Kunze, son of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Kunze of Ute, won the Junior Boys All-around Cowboy honors Saturday night at the Midwestern Championship Little Britches Rodeo. He won the Junior Boys bareback riding competition and placed third in the Flag Race. Myron will go to the National Finals Little Britches Rodeo, held in Littleton, Colo., on Aug. 13-16.
Henry Kluver of Mapleton will present a free Steam Engine Demonstration in Mapleton on July 31. He will have three engines, dating back as far as 1882, on the streets. The Ricketts Boosters will also be present in town that evening to promote their big Steam and Antique Show on Aug. 8-9.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 2000
Three members of the Charter Oak-Ute Lady Bobcats Softball Team have been chosen for this year’s Boyer Valley All-Conference Team. Emily Meseck, daughter of Ron and Susan Meseck, was named to the second team, pitcher. Kaley Creese, daughter of Bill and Kim Creese, was picked for the third team, outfield. Vanessa Houston, daughter of Joe and Lori Houston, was named to the third team, infield. Brian DeJong is the Head Coach for the Bobcats.
John Hoffman of Lake Forest, Calif., received his Ph.D. in Educational Policy and Administration in Higher Education from the University of Minnesota in June 2000. He is presently Dean of Students at Concordia University in Irvine, Calif. John is the son of Clarence and Lynn Hoffman of Charter Oak.
30 Years Ago
Aug. 2, 1990
The Farmers Savings Bank of Ricketts was recently purchased by the Farmers State Bank of Schleswig. The bank was established in Ricketts on Aug. 14, 1901, as The German Savings Bank. In 1918, the name was changed to Farmers Savings Bank. Current officers and directors are E. W. Clausen, President; Wayne Kuhlmann, Executive Vice-President; Darold Lee, Vice-President; Stephen Clausen, Cashier; and Edwin Hopp, Director.
It was with mixed emotions that Sharon Gollhofer handed over the keys to Charter Oak Ag Supply Inc. on Saturday morning. Sharon stated that her customers and employees have been a second family for many years. She wishes the best to the new owners, Lewis and Kevin Clausen.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 1980
Jason Curtis Ossenkop, son of Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Ossenkop of Sioux Falls, S.D., was baptized Sunday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Weekend guests in the Ossenkop home were Mr. and Mrs. Norman Timm, Danette and Dodie; Leona Jacobs of Ute; and Mr. and Mrs. Earl Ossenkop of Denison.
Russell Dean Maack, son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Maack of Ute, graduated with honors from the Farm Equipment Mechanics Program at Western Iowa Tech Community College on Aug. 1, 1980.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 2000
Kragel Inc. of Schleswig has been busy building a 263,000-bushel bin on the east side of Farmers Co-op Elevator. The bin is 75 feet in diameter, has 24 rings, and is 90 feet tall from the roof cap to the ground. Twenty local men have been employed on the project. Schneider Electric has done the electric work.
Dakin Schultz and Mary Schiltz, along with their parents, Curt and Jan Schultz of Schleswig, and Cletus and Marjorie Schiltz of Remsen, announce their engagement. They will be married on Aug. 5, 2000, in Remsen.
30 Years Ago
August 2, 1990
Weekend guests in the Don Lindstrom home at Kiron to help celebrate Don’s birthday were Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Getter; P.J. and Jerad of Corning; Mike Getter of Omaha, Neb.,; Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Lindstrom of Madison, Wis.; Kristine and Kimberly Lindstrom of Davenport; and Mr. and Mrs. Jim Lindstrom, Angela and Allison.
Betty Meyer and Larry Pieper announce their engagement and approaching marriage on Sept. 22, 1990. Their parents are Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Meyer of Charter Oak and Mrs. Esther Pieper and the late Charlie Pieper of Vail.
40 Years Ago
July 31, 1980
Greg Clausen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Clausen of Schleswig, was the first person to register for the United States Army Draft at the Schleswig Post Office. Registration for all males born in 1960 and 1961 began on July 21, 1980.
The building which recently housed the Behrmann and Company grocery store in Schleswig is being remodeled and repaired. The new owner, John Cassens, has installed new windows and a new entry way. The site is being readied for rental space for a business or apartments.
50 Years Agp
July 30, 1970
When S/Sgt. Stephen DeMarrias of the 6168 Combat Support Squadron in Vietnam wishes his wife, Zeone, a Happy Anniversary; he does it right. S/Sgt. DeMarrias purchased a half page advertisement in this week’s Schleswig Leader to extend anniversary wishes on July 30, 1970. The couple met while he was stationed at the Sioux City Air Base. Mrs. DeMarrias is living in Ricketts while her husband is overseas.
Steven Clausen, age 7, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leon Clausen of Schleswig, was one of 111 youngsters making successful bids at a unique “no money” auction where all the bidding and buying was done with Red Circle Stamps, which are collected from Gooch’s Best Feeds and Food Products. Steven was able to purchase a steer using his stamps. Paul Mahoney, Gooch Feed Dealer for the Schleswig area, officially sponsored Steven at the auction.
