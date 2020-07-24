Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
July 29, 2010
The Maple Valley and Anthon-Oto School Districts are working toward a reorganization vote to be held on Feb. 1, 2011. Voters in both districts may be asked to sign a petition to call for a vote to reorganize the two districts into one.
A Charter Oak family lost their home early Thursday morning when the upper floor of a two story building next door collapsed onto the back portion of their residence. The homeowners, Dustin Short and Jennifer Ebner, along with their one-month-old son, Dean, and two other people were home at the time, but were not injured.
Karsen Dean Bruhn, son of Derick and Amanda Bruhn, was baptized on July 11 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig. His Godparents are Brianna Olson of West Des Moines and Clint Bruhn of Lincoln, Neb.
20 Years Ago
July 27, 2000
The Monona County Fair Queen and Princess were chosen last week during opening ceremonies of the fair. Kami Nelson was chosen as the Queen, Jessica McAndrews was the First Runner-up, and Ericka Erickson was named Miss Congeniality. Paige Framke was chosen as the Little Princess, Kayla McAndrews was the First Runner-up, and Paige O’Neal chosen as Miss Congeniality.
Anna Klanderud of Mapleton celebrated her 102nd birthday on July 22 with her grandchildren, Sharon Meleny and Tyler of Council Bluffs and Bob and Mary Nelson, Cory and Beth of Cedar Rapids. On July 23, a dinner was held at the Dorothy Klanderud home. Guests were Lewis and Lucille Klanderud of Omaha, Neb.; Lawrence and Marguerite Nelson of Mapleton; and Mabel Thompson and Ethel Campbell, both of Gayville, S.D.
The Smithland Fire Department has received a grant for $8,630 to provide bunker gear for the department members. The grant was obtained from the Volunteer Fire Departments Training Fund, which operates under the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office. Todd Melby is the Fire Chief at Smithland.
30 Years Ago
July 26, 1990
Reverend Charles W. Adams was installed as the Pastor of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Mapleton at an evening service on July 15, 1990. He and his wife, Laura, 6-year-old daughter, Amanda, and 16-month old son, Nicholas, came to Mapleton from Alma Center, Wis. Pastor Adams grew up on a dairy farm in Merrill, Wis., and has served in the United States Army.
Authorities in Monona County uncovered a $90,000 stash of illegal weapons and drugs at a home near Ute recently. Joseph Nelson Spencer was arrested and is held in the Monona County Jail.
A reunion was held in Mapleton the recently for United States Marines who served during the Korean War. Twenty-eight veterans and their wives from 11 states attended, including local residents Mr. and Mrs. Norman Dose and Mr. and Mrs. Glen Callaghan. Norman and Glen were in Boot Camp together in San Deigo, Calif., in 1951.
40 Years Ago
July 24, 1980
The City of Mapleton has reviewed the preliminary census report and has filed a letter of protest to the United States Bureau of Census. Mavis Skow, Assistant City Clerk, stated that the city officials had made a rough estimate of what the count should be based on utility records at city hall. When officials reviewed the census figures, there were 18 fewer people counted. These figures are important because a count lower than 1,500 means the loss of many benefits to the city.
Fire destroyed a rural Mapleton home Saturday afternoon. The residents, Bob and Carol Ortner and their three children, were not home at the time. Duane Dreese of Mapleton discovered and reported the blaze. The Mapleton Fire Department was assisted by the Danbury Fire Department.
Mr. and Mrs. Cleo Tipperary and daughter, Teresa, attended orientation and registration at Buena Vista College in Storm Lake on June 23, 1980. Teresa will be freshman at Buena Vista in September, majoring in education.
50 Years Ago
July 23, 1970
USAF Technical Sgt. Roland J. Armstrong, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Armstrong of Mapleton, is serving at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base in Thailand. He is a flight engineer of the Pacific Air Force with headquarters for air operations in Southeast Asia, the Far East, and the Pacific Area. Sgt. Armstrong is a 1954 graduate of Maple Valley High School.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held last Friday in Mapleton to begin construction of Iowa Public Service Company’s new natural gas distribution system. John Arndt of Charter Oak has been named by IPS as the company’s local manager in Mapleton. The contractor for the project is Pryor Construction of Delhi.
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Weber are parents of son, Kevin John, born July 15, 1970. Grandparents are Mrs. Laura Fitzpatrick and Mr. Ray Weber.
Charter Oak-Ute20 Years Ago
July 27, 2000
The Second Annual Duck Race was held at the Charter Oak Swimming Pool on July 12. Ninety-six little ducks headed for the finish line. The first prize of $300 went to Mark and Kelley Kuhlmann; second prize, a free pool party, was won by Larry and Tracy Krapfl; and third prize, a free punch card, went to Tim and Alice Baughman. The Swimming Pool Staff also sponsored a Jail and Bail fundraiser during Charter Oak Achievement Days, which raised $500.
According to Superintendent Tim Peterson, the Charter Oak-Ute Community School District has spent $50,000 this summer in several major projects. The Ute Elementary Building has received the majority of the repairs, with tuck-pointing and waterproofing the west section and repairs to the boiler. Asbestos removal from the boiler was done by Iowa Environmental Services. At the Charter Oak building, 12 new lockers have been installed in the Boy’s Locker Room and new risers built for the Music Room. Kurt Brosamle and his shop class have built a 24x24 maintenance shed at the Charter Oak High School.
30 Years Ago
July 26, 1990
Sharon Gollhofer and Art Gress were presented with plaques in appreciation of their many years of involvement and service to the Charter Oak Achievement Days. The plaques were given by the Charter Oak-Ute FFA, the Charter Oak Boosters 4-H Club, the Merry Maidens 4-H Club, and the Ute Eager Beavers 4-H Club.
The Charter Oak-Ute Boys Bobcats Baseball Team took a huge step toward the state meet by defeating Treynor, 4-3, in eight innings in the Sub State Finals. Ryan Meseck was the winning pitcher.
40 Years Ago
July 26, 1980
Nathan Lee Mohr, son of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Mohr of Ute, was baptized on July 12, 1980, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute with Pastor R. L. Leege officiating. His sponsors were Mr. and Mrs. Don Kuhlmann and Bruch Mohr.
Karla Grindle of Charter Oak received third place for her entry in the American Legion Auxiliary State Poppy Contest.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
July 27, 2000
Ken Jahde has made it all the way across America, from the Pacific to the Atlantic, on a bicycle. He completed the ambitious trip on July 25, arriving in Portsmouth, Maine, after the 52-day journey. Ken used the ride as a fundraising opportunity for his hometown and nearly $5,000 has been raised so far to benefit the Schleswig BASIC Fund.
Christie Ernst, granddaughter of Merle and Lois Ernst of Schleswig, returned home recently after traveling to Sweden and Denmark. Christie is a member of the Carol Stream, Ill., Panthers U-14 Soccer Team, which participated in games in Stockholm, Sweden, and Frederikshaven, Denmark. Christie was accompanied on the trip by her parents, Al and Cher Ernst, and her brothers, Bryan and Nick.
30 Years Ago
July 26, 1990
The WMS of the Kiron Baptist Church met Friday afternoon with Velma Winquist and Wilma Anderson as program leaders. LuAnn Segerstrom was the guest speaker. She shared her experiences as Governor of Girls State and also being a page at the Iowa State Capital for seven weeks.
Bart and Chari Klein of Schleswig are parents of a daughter, Jaimee Sue, born June 26, 1990. Grandparents are Don and JoEllen Klein of Dunlap and Gary and Susan Peterson of Stromsburg, Neb.
40 Years Ago
July 24, 1980
Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Wigg, managers of the 300 Lounge and Bowl in Schleswig, attended the Big Four Bowling Proprietors Convention and Exhibit from July 14-17 in Cedar Rapids. Glenn attended several seminars on many aspects of bowling and the bowling management business.
Traci Teut and Kelly Hennings will participate in the AK-SAR-BEN Horse Show in September. They qualified for the show by earning a blue ribbon at the Alta Horse Show on July 15. Traci received her ribbons in Pony Pleasure and Horsemanship classes. Kelly earned blue ribbons in Western Pleasure and Horsemanship.
50 Years Ago
July 23, 1970
A Teen-Age Golf Tournament was held on July 18 at the Schleswig Golf Club. Bob Schmidt was the winner of the Championship, Curtis Boeck took second place, and Scott Ernst was third. In the Girl’s meet, Kathy O’Brien won the championship, Mary Lane was second, and Lindsay Sinn, third.
Pat O’Brien, Don Schmidt and Jeff Lindgren participated in the track meet at Cleghorn, which was sponsored by the Meriden-Cleghorn Track Club. Pat had second place, earning a red ribbon, in the Long Jump. He also was a finalist in the 100-yard dash and placed fifth in the 60-yard hurdles. Don Schmidt placed second in the Softball Throw. Jeff Lindgren had second place in the 60-yard low hurdles and third place in the 50-yard dash.
