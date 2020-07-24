The Mapleton minor pee wee baseball team took the first place title in the six county tournament held in Mapleton in 1970. They are front row, left to right: Dave Vandivort, Mike O’Meara, Rich LeFebvre, Steve Holland, and Todd Elmquist. Second row, left to right: Mick McGrane, Marty Flanigan, Roger Payne, John Sperry, Ed Ortner, and Terry Easton. Back row, left to right: Mr. DeBlauw, Mark Chamberlian, Steve Wessling, Tom Hasbrouck, Owen Zediker, and Wade Shol. Absent when the picture was taken was Randy Lefebvre and Ricky Davis.