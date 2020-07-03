Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
July 8, 2010
Army National Guard Pvt. Brendan L. Burtnett has graduated from basic combat training at Ft. Jackson, S.C. He is the son of Chris and Pam Burtnett of Schleswig. Army National Guard Pfc. Alexis L. Trucke has graduated from basic training at Ft. Sill, Okla. She is the daughter of Doug and Amy Trucke of Danbury.
Commencement Exercises were held on May 8, 2010, at Iowa Central Community College in Ft. Dodge. Beau Hanson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brad Hanson of Castana, and Justin Kafton, son of Terry and Joyce Kafton of Mapleton, both received an Associate of Applied Science in Agricultural Technology.
The Charter Oak-Ute Bobcats defeated West Sioux on June 26 at the Westwood Tournament. Tarin Clausen was the winning pitcher, pitching nine innings with two earned runs and six strikeouts. The Bobcats finished their regular season with a 13-3 record in conference play and 19-10 overall.
20 Years Ago
July 6, 2000
Simmons, Perrine, Abright and Ellwood P.L.C. announce that Christine L. Conover has joined the firm as an associate. She is a 1998 graduate of the University of Iowa College of Law and has been in the private practice of law in Iowa City. She is the daughter of Craig and Jean Conover of Mapleton.
Dan and Julie Lawrence of Mapleton announce the engagement of their daughter, Dana, to John Bueoy, son of John and Linda Bueoy of Smithland. An Aug. 12, 2000, wedding is being planned.
Eleanor Clark of Mapleton was the winner of the June Mother’s Day gift, and she collected her prize at the Ben Franklin Store. The Mapleton Retail Committee sponsors the contest in May and awards one prize per month for the rest of the year.
30 Years Ago
July 5, 1990
Kevin Johnson of the First State Insurance Agency in Mapleton recently returned from an Employers Mutual Companies weeklong Commercial Underwriting School held at Drake University in Des Moines. Kevin was one of 60 carefully selected agents from throughout the country to attend the school.
The Kraft Clothing Company in Mapleton, currently owned by Walter Babl, is celebrating 75 years in business. The store had several owners in the early years, but was eventually purchased in its entirety by William G. Babl, Walter Babl’s father. Current employees are John Babl, Darlene Burke, Clara Conyers, Marlene Cooper, Cheryl Koch, Bette Koenigs, Lavina Price, and Darla Schleis.
Employees of the Mapleton Swimming Pool this season are Dena Hagerdorn, Manager, Lori DeBlauw, Manager, Tracy Woodward, Clyde Arvin, Todd Steckelberg, Mark Scheer, Jeff Stoll, Lars Vanderbur, and Brian Andre.
40 Years Ago
July 3, 1980
Dennis Webner assumed the duties of Superintendent at Maple Valley Schools, replacing Superintendent C. R. Brown, who has retired after 21 years at Maple Valley. Webner is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and has an advanced degree from Iowa State University. He and his wife, Marilyn, have two children, Chris and Steve.
Lori Dawn Salmon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Allen Salmon of Mapleton, has received the Presidents Honors at Admissions Entrance Award at the University of the Pacific for the 1980-1981 academic year.
St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Mapleton has established a leadership team as part of its effort to implement the “Forward in Remembrance” appeal of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod. Team members are Pastor Phillip K. Ritter, director for the congregation; Gary Thies, lay chairman; Dennis Knuth, education/motivation chairman; and Shirley Scoles, Secretary.
50 Years Ago
July 2, 1970
Gary Dose, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wilbert Dose of Danbury, has had his picture and speech published in the magazine “The Wonder-Life Sower.” An oration contest was held recently at the Maple Valley Junior High School, and Gary’s paper and delivery were selected as the best. He later gave a speech to a group and received considerable praise.
Mrs. Robert Lyon of Mapleton was one of two grand prizewinners at the National Newspaper Association Convention held in Des Moines recently. She won a Massey Ferguson 300 S. Ski Whiz Snowmobile.
Howard Shol announced this week that he has a new hog buying station in Mapleton. The facility is located west of the new airport and features a new Fairbanks scale. Howard will be buying hogs every day except Sunday.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
July 6, 2000
Francis Thompson of Ute has written a book of short stories, titled “Growing Up in Monona County.” Since he retired nine years ago, Francis has been writing about the lives of people in Ute during the 1920s to the present. There are many humorous articles of the antics of himself and his peers when they were kids. Francis has also illustrated nearly all the stories. He has donated one of his books to the Ute Public Library.
The Charter Oak Girls Softball Team, 14 and under, participated in the second annual “Rock and Roll” ASA Tournament in Carroll on June 10-11. They won first place in Division B. Team members are Brittany Wiegel, Kala Kuhlmann, Molly Goslar, Bethany Nemitz, Renee Thelen, April Houston, Desiree Tripp, Kami Kuhlmann, Alyssa Staley, Missy Keating, and Elyse Weed. Mark and Kelley Kuhlmann are the team coaches.
30 Years Ago
July 5, 1990
This past week some touch up work was done on the murals gracing the park area between the Senior Center and the Hoffman Agency. Last year, Carl Homstead and Walter Ordway each did some painting on the buildings, creating murals depicting Charter Oak history. The area has also been landscaped with a picnic table, a fence, and flowers.
The Charter Oak-Ute Bobcat Boys baseball team defeated Schleswig, 19-8. Ryan Meseck was on the mound for the Bobcats, earning his fourth win of the year. Randy Campbell, Ryan Henschen, and Ryan Meseck all had home runs.
40 Years Ago
July 5, 1980
Adam Wayne Meseck, infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Meseck, was baptized on June 29, 1980, at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute. His sponsors were Mr. and Mrs. Bill Creese of Ute, and Jim Head of Dow City was a witness.
Suzanne O’Neal, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alan O’Neal of Charter Oak, attended orientation at Iowa State University as an incoming freshman.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
July 6, 2000
Ken Jahde, on his bike ride across America, is well across the fourth state. He started at the Pacific Ocean, has crossed California, Nevada, and Utah and is now in Colorado. All funds raised by the 52 day, 3764-mile ride will go to the Schleswig BASIC Fund. To date, $4,012 has been raised in Schleswig.
The Schleswig Public Library Brown Bag for June had some interesting videos and a presentation on the wind tower fields in Buena Vista and Cherokee counties. Charles Goodman of Alta narrated the video of how the towers are built. There are now 259 in the field. The project was started in October 1998 and was completed in June 1999. Twenty to 30 people are employed in the project.
30 Years Ago
July 5, 1990
Construction on the new St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kiron is making rapid progress with shingling of the roof to begin this week. Many volunteers have assisted and local residents enjoy watching the day-to-day changes.
Doug and Andrea Berka of Chillicothe, Mo., are parents of a daughter, Lauren Shea, born June 17, 1990. Grandparents are Ed and Arlis Neddermeyer of Schleswig and Mel and Donna Berka of Lincoln, Neb.
40 Years Ago
July 5, 1980
Forty children attended the Schleswig Public Library Summer Reading Program in three Wednesday morning sessions, which included stories and handcrafts. Those assisting Librarian Berniece Moellor were Board President Fanchon Sinn, Karen Wood, and Karlon Ruser.
The Schleswig Business Club will hold a special evening dinner meeting at the Sirloin Steakhouse on July 14. The occasion is to honor Emma Behrmann for her many years of service to the community. Emma has taken an active part in the business community for more than 61 years. She recently retired and was the oldest active member of the business community at that time.
50 Years Ago
July 21, 1970
Mr. E. A Christensen as resigned as Superintendent of the Schleswig Schools after 14 years in that position. He has assumed a similar position at Eastwood Community School District in Correctionville. Christensen came to the Schleswig School in 1956, the first year the Schleswig Community School District was formed. During his first year at the school the district operated 17 one-room rural schools. In 1957, voters of the district approved building a new elementary school in Schleswig and also a new school in Ricketts. In 1968, voters approved building a new junior high school in Schleswig.
Bradley Hopp, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Hopp, is one of 15 teenagers from across Western Iowa who were “commissioned” at the 22nd Convention of the Iowa District West of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod. The group will tour and study first-hand the missions of the church in Central America.
