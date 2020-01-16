Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
January 21, 2010
Dr. Curtis Hesse of Mapleton resigned from the Monona County Board of Health on Dec. 31, 2009, after six years of service. He was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation by June Delashmutt in recognition of his service to the citizens of Monona County.
The Ute Community has received three grants from the Monona County Community Partners in the 2009 grant cycle. The Ute Senior Citizens received $1,690, the Ute Town and Country Club received $6,000, and St. Clair Township Cemetery received $4,000.
Whitney Dose of Maple Valley-Anthon Oto High School has been named to the Western Iowa Class 2A Volleyball second team. Maggie Koenigs and Jamie Rusch received Honorable Mention.
20 Years Ago
January 20, 2000
Vice-President Al Gore was in Monona County last week, bringing his campaign for President to the farm. He met with supporters at the home of Jon and Beverly Roarson at Albaton.
Phillip and Kara Morgan of Mapleton are parents of a son, Kolby Jerome, born Jan. 10, 2000. Grandparents are Jerry and Susan Schoenherr of Mapleton and Walt and Betty Morgan of Castana.
Area students at Briar Cliff College in Sioux City who were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall Term of the 1999-2000 academic year are Christina Cooper and Kevin Utterback of Mapleton, Tricia Cloud of Danbury, and Renae Reed of Castana.
30 Years Ago
January 18, 1990
The First State Bank of Mapleton has announced the promotion of three employees. Paul J. Gude has been promoted to Loan Officer. Barbara Schrunk is now an Assistant Vice President and will continue as Cashier and Secretary to the Board of Directors. Tammy Flanigan has been promoted to Financial Services officer.
Dr. Steven Brownmiller of the Vision Care Clinic recently attended a management conference at Hotel Ft. Des Moines in Des Moines. The conference addressed employee and patient management and was part of continuing optometric education.
Bill and Michelle Gaukel of Ames are parents of a daughter, Sara Ann, born Dec. 19, 1989. Grandparents are Kenneth and Peggy Kafton and Jim and Mary Gaukel, all of Mapleton.
40 Years Ago
January 17, 1980
The Maple Valley Community School Board met Jan. 9, 1980, with Loren Blakely, Fred Paulsrud, Gavin Nevins, and Dr. Jack Ganzhorn present. The board voted to place a 67.5 per thousand levy of six years on the ballot for the election on Feb. 12, 1980. The funds would be used for repairs to the school building.
United States Secretary of Agriculture made a stop in Mapleton on Jan. 10. He met with area famers to address concerns about President Carter’s recently announced embargo on grain to Russia.
Marla Koenigs, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Koenigs, and Jack Seuntjens, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Seuntjens, were married on Dec. 7, 1979, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton.
50 Years Ago
January 15, 1970
It was announced this week that Lowell Wagoner of Tipton is the new manager of United Building Centers in Mapleton. Mr. and Mrs. Wagoner will be making their home in Mapleton. They have three children, Cory, 6; Stacy, 4; and Kelly, 3.
Maple Valley wrestlers Kevin Baagoe, Ron Ernst, Tom Cameron, Fred Krueger, and Al Dirksen all won championship matches at the Kingsley-Pierson Invitational Wrestling Tournament last Saturday. The Maple Valley squad took home first.
Judy Thies, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fritz Thies of Soldier, and Gary Pohlmann, son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Polhmann of Ute, exchanged marriage vows on Dec. 28, 1969, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
January 20, 2000
A new apartment building is being built on Main Street in Ute. Roger Johnson is the owner and is being assisted with the construction by Brent Leitz, Matt Leitz, Wayne Johnson, Jason Beerman, and Rodney Johnson.
There are four seventh grade and one eighth grade junior high cheerleaders at COU this year. Lilly Woodard is the eighth grader and seventh graders are Katie Holt, Amanda Nutt, Lacy Neddermeyer, and Kristi Stutzman.
30 Years Ago
January 18, 1990
It was announced this week that Rick Staley, owner of Rick’s Clover Farm in Charter Oak, has sold the grocery store to Doug and Jane Rolfes. The Rolfes, formerly of Norfolk, Neb., along with their three children, will move to Charter Oak soon. Rick has operated the store for over 10 years and will now work full-time in his catering business.
Residents of Ricketts felt they were losing a good friend when the home formerly owned by Viola Jess was moved out of town on Wednesday. Mr. and Mrs. Larry Flammang have moved the house to a location east of Mapleton.
40 Years Ago
January 18, 1980
Pamela Kay Beck and Gary Lynn Casperson exchanged wedding vows on Nov. 23, 1979, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Onawa. Parents of the couple are Mr. and Mrs. Royce Beck of Onawa and Mr. and Mrs. Kenny Casperson of Ute.
The Charter Oak Ute Bobcats defeated the Schleswig Hawks, 80-31, Friday night. Charlie Gotto led the Bobcats with 22 points and Tim Buenz contributed 16.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
January 20, 2000
The Schleswig Senior Citizens held their me on Jan. 12 at Shorty’s with 35 attending. Karen Kasperbauer gave a video presentation on cardiac vascular wellness. Door prizes, which were provided by First State Bank, were won by Mildred Bohlman, Vertus Hollander, Dorothy Korver, Arlene Welch, and Rose Kastner.
Megan Gierstorf of Schleswig, a junior at Morningside College, set a meet record when the Mustangs competed in the Bill Hillenbrand Invitational Indoor Track and Field Meet at Vermillion, S.D. She broke the meet record in shot put with a winning toss of 44’ 4”.
30 Years Ago
Jan. 18, 1990
Two Schleswig area students are spending the month of January working as part of the Buena Vista College Internship Program. Brenda Clausen is working at Photography Unlimited in Wooster, Ohio. John Dorfler is doing an internship at the Sac City State Bank.
Jean M. Hull and Jaymes E. Bral exchanged wedding vows on Sept. 23, 1989, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig. Their parents are Larry and Kathy Hull of Harlan and Jim and Joanie Bral Jr. of Schleswig.
40 Years Ago
January 17, 1980
Fire destroyed a home and all its contents near Ricketts Friday afternoon. The residents, Mary McCammond and her two small children, were not home at the time and there were no injuries. The Ricketts Fire Department and the Schleswig Fire Department responded to the call.
Vic Schwarz has retired as the Mayor of Ricketts after serving in that position for 27 years. He was also the City Treasurer for five years. Herbert Bohlmann is the new Mayor.
50 Years Ago
January 15, 1970
Airman David A. Anderson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Myron A. Anderson of Schleswig, has graduated from the technical training course for United States Air Traffic Controllers, at Keesier AFB, Biloxi, Miss.
Mr. and Mrs. James Wareham are parents of a daughter, Lisa Karen, born Jan. 10, 1970. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Fred Kollbaum of Kiron and Mrs. Elizabeth Wareham of Carroll.
