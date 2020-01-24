Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
January 28, 2010
Due to the generosity of several churches, businesses, schools, and individuals, the West Central Community Action Agency made Christmas brighter for 85 Monona County families. Thirty-seven families were not adopted, but cash donations provided gifts for them.
The Charter Oak-Ute Lady Bobcats defeated Westwood, 24-13, in a non-conference game Friday night. Dana Gotto led the Bobcats with 11 points, and Nicole Dobernecker had 10.
The Western half of Iowa received a blast of winter twice over the past week. A thick sheet of ice covered the area on Wednesday with the communities of Schleswig, Charter Oak, Ute, and Soldier being the hardest hit. After a slight warm up over the weekend, high winds and snow arrived, prompting a blizzard warning for all of Western Iowa.
20 Years Ago
January 27, 2000
The state of Iowa is providing nearly $6 million through the Local Housing Assistance Program to help communities recognize and respond to local housing needs. The City of Mapleton will receive 35,000 of current funding and another $35,000 contingent through this program.
A Spelling Bee was held on Jan. 7 at the Anthon Oto-Maple Valley Middle School. Tony Zaleta, a seventh grader, was the winner. Eighth grader Ryan Gaspers placed second and McKenzie Sauser, a sixth grader, placed third. The winners will compete in regional competition on Jan. 22.
Lacey Bleil, a senior at Maple Valley-Anthon Oto High School, has been accepted for admission at Northwestern College in Orange City for the 2000-2001 term. She is the daughter of Dian Bleil of Mapleton and Tom Bleil of Rodney.
30 Years Ago
Jan. 25, 1990
The Mapleton Fire Department honored two of its members for their many years of service at a dinner meeting on Jan. 21. Fire Chief Jerry Bumsted presented plaques to Walt Collins for 16 years of service and to Elmer Cooper, a 32-year member.
A baby shower honoring Mary Jo Hansen and her son, Beau, was held Saturday at the Castana Church. Hostesses were Patsy Petersen and Nancy Hanson.
Tricia Lafrentz of Mapleton has been accepted for admission to Concordia College in St. Paul, Minn., for the fall 1990 quarter. Concordia is a four-year liberal arts college of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod.
40 Years Ago
January 24, 1980
The National Guard Armory in Mapleton may be one of several in the area to be closed if the Governor follows the suggestions of his “Blue Ribbon Commission.” Col. Bud Amundson, Battalion Commander, was in Mapleton last week to speak to the community about the issue and what could be done to stop the action.
The Mapleton Club met Jan. 16 at Willow Vale Golf Course. Tom Mohrhauser, Past President, was presented with an engraved gavel in recognition of his service by Kent Hollrah, new President.
C. R Brown, Superintendent of the Maple Valley Schools, has been selected to receive the Administrator Award by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. The award is given in recognition of the support that administrators given to athletic programs.
50 Years Ago
January 22, 1970
The Farmers Coop Oil Association held its Annual Meeting on Monday night with approximately 170 people attending. Ed Scheer and Martin Wodtke were re-elected to the Board of Directors for three-year terms. Irvin Oberreuter was elected for three years as a new member. Dennis Schroeder is the Coop Manager.
Mr. and Mrs. Howard Lubben were guests of the Mapleton Rotary Club Monday night. Mr. Lubben is the administrative assistant at the Desoto National Wildlife Refuge near Missouri Valley. He presented a program on the excavation of the Steamboat Bertrand and the newly 2 million items retrieved from the boat that are being preserved at the museum.
The Danbury Women’s Club met Thursday evening at the school. President Marie Albertsen presided at the business meeting. Mrs. John Cord, Program Chairman, introduced Gary Thies, who presented a slide program of his recent trip to Peru.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
January 27, 2000
Mark Kuhlmann of Charter Oak was the lucky winner of a mountain bike given away by the Citgo E-Z Shop in Charter Oak. The drawing was part of a promotion involving Citgo E-Z Shop’s Barrell Head Pizza program.
The Charter Oak-Ute Junior High Girls defeated the Woodbine Lady Tigers on Jan. 12. The seventh grade team won by a score of 25-6 with Whitney Meseck leading the effort with 14 points. The eighth grade team won by a score of 37-17. Meghan Wooster was the leading scorer with 14 points, and Tessa Lally had 8.
30 Years Ago
January 25, 1990
Rollie Wiebers, Athletic Director at Charter Oak-Ute High School, announced this week that the Don Taft Junior High Coaching Award will be awarded to long-time COU Junior High Coach Bill Urwiler. The award will be presented for the year 1989 at the Annual Jefferson Football Clinic at the Jefferson Community School on March 3, 1990.
Master Sgt. Barry E. Hiller is being transferred to the 544th Strategic Intelligence Wing at Offutt Air Base, Omaha, Neb. He will be the First Sgt. For the 544th Headquarters Squadron. Master Sgt. Hiller is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Hiller of Ute.
40 Years Ago
January 25, 1980
A wedding shower was held on Jan. 20 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute for Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Petcoldt of Sioux City. Mrs. Petcoldt is the former Donna Timm, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Timm of Ute. The shower was hosted by the aunts of the bride.
Mr. and Mrs. Don Martz are parents of a son, James Russell, born Jan. 9, 1980. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Jim Martz of Ute and Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Myers Sr. of Mapleton.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
January 27, 2000
A Legislative Coffee was held at the Schleswig Community Building on Saturday, Jan. 22. State Senator Steve King and Representative Clarence Hoffman were on hand to discuss numerous issues currently on the legislative agenda.
Larry Beeck and Barb Miller/Wingrove were married on Jan. 11, 2000, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Wayne Miller and Colleen Bruhn were their attendants.
30 Years Ago
January 25, 1990
Heath Streck, the son of James and Cheri Streck of Schleswig, got a chance to learn about government firsthand recently. Heath, a senior at the Schleswig High School, spent a day with Representative Jim Lightfoot as he visited eight Western Iowa schools. Heath will attend the National Youth Conference to be held in Washington, D.C., in February.
Robert Lindgren has resigned as the band instructor at the Schleswig High School due to health reasons. Joseph Finnegan has been hired as the new band instructor.
40 Years Ago
January 24, 1980
The public is invited to tour the newly remodeled First State Bank in Schleswig, this Saturday and Sunday. The new design reflects the German heritage of the community in its architecture and also in the interior. The latest in banking equipment has been added, along with a new vault and new offices.
Steven Peters of Schleswig has been named to the 1979-1980 fall semester Dean’s Honor Roll at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, Mo. Nancy Bechen is a member of the Morningside College Dean’s Honor List for the first semester.
