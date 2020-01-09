Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
January 14, 2010
The Mapleton Retail Committee is sponsoring a slogan/logo contest for the town that is open to the public. An entry should be a phrase or sentence that captures the essence of the community and which will make Mapleton more marketable.
The Schleswig BASIC Fund met and did the annual disbursement of funds for this year. Organizations the received funding are the Immanuel Lutheran Pre-school, the Schleswig Enterprise Board, the Parade of Flags, the Schleswig Sharks, the Schleswig Business Club, Schleswig Youth Recreation, Schleswig Fire Department, and Morgan Cemetery.
The Charter Oak Community Club held its annual soup and sandwich luncheon and meeting on Jan. 10. Bob and Annie Kroll were presented with the “Gold Hammer Award” for their leadership in the renovation of the Charter Oak Community Building in 2009.
20 Years Ago
January 13, 2000
Tanya Crovier, an All-Star Basketball standout, will speak to students, staff, and families of the Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto District on Jan. 18. She is a graduate of the Jefferson, S.D., High School and South Dakota State University. She was named the Female Athlete of the Year in South Dakota in 1976. Tanya is actively involved in speaking and performing for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
The Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto High School Cheerleaders have received the Excellence in Academic Achievement Award from the Iowa High School Athletic Association. The cheerleaders are Meegan Stodola, Sarah Baird, Jenna Nielsen, Emily Woodard, and Ryssa Ketelsen.
Missy Sadler and Michelle Hamers have been named to the Omaha World Herald’s All-Southwest Iowa Honorable Mention for volleyball. Missy was also named to the All-District Team in Iowa Class A. Both girls are seniors at Maple Valley-Anthon Oto High School.
30 Years Ago
January 11, 1990
The Fisher-Whiting Library in Mapleton has received a $10,000 endowment fund from Mr. and Mrs. Ned Perrin of Mapleton. The earnings from the fund will provide income to the library for many years.
Gilbert Babbe retired from his position as a rural mail carrier at Sloan on Dec. 25, 1989. He was a rural mail carrier at Mapleton from 1964-1980 before transferring to Sloan. Including his time in military service, Babbe was with the USPS for 34.5 years.
Graduation exercises were held at Iowa State University on Dec. 23, 1989. Local students who were among the graduates are Michael Jensen of Mapleton and Mollie Fitzpatrick, Linda Forbes, Jill Koerner, and Julie Koerner, all of Danbury.
40 Years Ago
January 10, 1980
Mapleton City Clerk Joanne McGrane administered the oath of office to Merle E. Davis as Mayor and City Council members Don Ladwig, Laura Naulteus, Bob Jacobsen, Frank Nail, and Walt Collins.
Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Reed announce the engagement of their daughter, Shelly, to Joe Christopherson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Christopherson. An August 1980 wedding is planned.
The Maple Valley Ramblers Basketball Team is now at 4-0 in the Maple Valley Conference after defeating Lawton-Bronson Friday night. Todd Berkenpas led the scoring with 23 points, Mike Theobold had 18, and Mark Moser scored 14.
50 Years Ago
January 8, 1970
Beginning on Jan. 18, retail stores in Mapleton will now be open on Friday evenings instead of Saturdays. The decision was made at a meeting of local merchants on Tuesday. The prevailing opinion was that the new hours would better serve the trade area.
Maynard R. Ravnsborg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Orville Ravnsborg of Mapleton, was promoted to the rank Army Sgt, on Oct. 30, 1969, while serving with the 25th Infantry in Cu Chi, Vietnam.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Ives of Amarillo, Texas, are parents of son, Nolan Jay, born Dec. 31, 1969. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Cameron and Mr. and Mrs. Ray Ives.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
January 13, 2000
A benefit lunch and auction were held in Charter Oak for Aron Hoffmeir, who was injured in an auto accident last October. The event, with 350 people attending, was sponsored by the Bishop Greteman Council 1248 of the Knights of Columbus of the churches of St. Boniface, Charter Oak; St. Mary’s, Ute; and St. Mary’s, Dow City.
Debra Mordhorst of Soldier received a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Iowa on Dec. 18, 1999. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Mordhorst of Soldier.
30 Years Ago
January 11, 1990
The Charter Oak Community Club held its annual soup supper and election of officers last week. Rev. Larry Sydow of Soldier entertained the group with guitar music. Officers for the coming year are Paul Kuhlmann, President; Tom Berens, Vice-President; Harold Lorenzen, Treasurer; and Don Hopp, Secretary. Board members are Rick Staley, LeRoy Nemitz, and Blaine Schwingdorf.
In a joint news release, the Boards of Directors of the Farmers Savings Bank in Ricketts and Farmers State Bank of Schleswig have announced the signing of an agreement for the purchase of the Farmers Savings Bank in Ricketts by the Farmers State Bank of Schleswig.
40 Years Ago
January 11, 1980
Edna Downing of Ute had some surprise guests on her birthday on Sunday. Those coming to extend greetings were Anna Jensen, Carl Meyer, Eliza McCleery, and Louesa Lawson.
Mr. and Mrs. Gailen Meseck of Charter Oak are parents of a son, born Dec. 31, 1979. He has been named Joshua Jerrod.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
January 13, 2000
Ten local couples sponsored a New Year’s Eve Dance at the Schleswig Community Building, which was very well attended. The sponsors have donated the profits.
Krista Bubke has been named to the Dean’s List at Midland Lutheran College. She is the daughter of Tom and Cathy Bubke of Schleswig.
30 Years Ago
January 11, 1990
The Schleswig-Ricketts Quiz Bowl Team traveled to Briar Cliff College in Sioux City on Jan. 6 for the preliminary Quiz Bowl Tournament. Team members are Travis Ernst, Bobbi Wonder, Mike Bryson, and Shane Gierstorf. Team Alternates are Troy Ernst, Micki Sailer, Chris Cassens, and Dean Schroeder. John Cassens is their coach.
Trudi Kastner, Stacy Roecker, and Stacie Struck of the Schleswig-Ricketts High School have been named to All-Area and All-State Volleyball Teams.
40 Years Ago
January 10, 1980
Ray Bumann of Schleswig was honored with an appreciation plaque at the regular council meeting on Jan. 2. He has served for the city for 12 years, four years as a council member and eight years as Mayor.
The Ricketts City Council met on Jan. 2 with a new Mayor Herb Bohlmann being sworn in. New council members who took the oath of office are Lois Marth, Henry Meseck, and Albert Bullman. Lloyd Carlson and Steve Clausen were re-elected.
50 Years Ago
January 8, 1970
David L. Reimer has been promoted to First Lieutenant in the United States Army. He is assigned to Headquarters Co, 7th Infantry Division Support Command, Camp Casey, Korea.
PFC. Forrest Mauritz of Ft. Jackson, S.C., arrived Dec. 29 to spend the New Year holiday with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Delmar Mauritz of Kiron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.