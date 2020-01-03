Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
January 7, 2010
Area elected officials have been taking their oaths of office in preparation for the new year. Karla Uhl, Mapleton City Clerk, administered the oath to Mayor Fred Standa and City Council members Roger Krohn and Diane Biell. In Ute, Annie Teut was sworn in as mayor, and Katie Soll and Dale Seieroe are new council members.
The Immanuel Lutheran Pre-School in Schleswig has become a QRS Level 4 certified pre-school. The pre-school has been working on improving the quality of child care in Iowa and has chosen to participate in Iowa’s Quality Rating System.
The average value of farmland in Iowa declined in 2009 for the first time in a decade, according to Iowa State University. Land in Monona County had a decline in value of .5%, with an average value of $3,934. Crawford County saw a decrease of 3% and Woodbury County land fell 6.3%.
20 Years Ago
January 6, 2000
Warm weather in late December has allowed for work to continue on the new bathhouse at the Mapleton Swimming Pool. The fund drive also continues and bricks for the memorial wall are still available.
Rosie Block of Castana was honored with the Governor’s Volunteer Award at an October ceremony in Sheldon. The award is given to recognize those selected by the Department of Elder Affairs and the Siouxland Aging Services for their volunteer service.
Scott and Barbara Pederson of Mapleton are parents of a daughter, Sarah Jo, born Dec. 29, 1999. She is welcomed home by a brother, Shawn, age 9. Grandparents are Butch and Jan Pederson and Bert and Dee Harsche, all of Bismarck, N.D.
30 Years Ago
December 31, 1990
The beacon at the Mapleton Air Port was struck by lightning several months ago and has now been replaced by the City. The new beacon has a maximum intensity of 99,000 candelas and an effective range of vision of approximately 40 miles.
Army Reserve Pvt. Steven T. Landon of Charter Ok has completed basic training at Ft. Sill, Okla. He is the son of Thomas and Millie Landon and a 1989 graduate of the Charter Oak High School
Corneila Mutel has authored a new book, “Fragile Giants, a Natural History of the Loess Hills.” The book describes the Loess Hills geology and the unusual plant and animal species that thrive there.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 3, 1980
The fund drive for the new Community Building in Mapleton has reached slightly over $20,000 and has been brought to a close. According to the committee, this will allow for completion of the building, and it is expected to open sometime in February.
The Mapleton Trust and Savings Bank is hosting a display of photographs, compiled by Ann Geadelmann, daughter of Paul and June Geadelmann of Mapleton. The display is titled “Remembering Rural Iowa” and is the result of four years of work with photos taken all over the state of Iowa.
Mike Theobold, a senior at Maple Valley High School, has been selected to attend the Presidential Debate between President Carter, Senator John Kennedy, and Governor Jerry Brown to be held in Des Moines on Jan. 7. One student from each high school in Iowa has been invited to attend. Mike is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Theobold of Mapleton.
50 Years Ago
January 1, 1970
Betty Jean Habinck of Mapleton and Garlin Kunze of Ute were united in marriage on Nov. 29, 1969, at St. John’s Methodist Church in Mapleton. Parents of the couple are Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Habinck of Mapleton and Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Kunze of Ute.
Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Johnson of Van Meter spent the weekend at the Robert Erickson home at Castana. Sheryl Erickson of Storm Lake and Barry Erickson of Ames spent the holidays in the home of their parents.
Mr. and Mrs. Norman Uhl of Mapleton are parents of a daughter, Tammy Dawn, born Dec. 20, 1969.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
January 6, 2000
Adam and Alex Dorale are the owner-operators of Dorale Brothers Organic Fertilizer Application. They currently have 16 customers in a 30-mile radius. They are both certified applicators and have taken manure management classes. They are the sons of Ralph and Becky Dorale of Charter Oak.
Kenny Casperson, Ute Mayor, swore in council members Lauren Knutzen, Jerry Thies, and Gary Goslar. Lauren is a new member of the council, and both Jerry and Gary were re-elected in November. Other council members are Ed Liska and Harlan Meints.
30 Years Ago
January 4, 1990
Lois Adams has retired after 12 years as the cook at the Charter Oak Senior Center. Carol Meyer has been hired to take Lois’s place.
Norman Eggen, son of Erma Sander of Ute, wished to do something in memory of his late father, Harold Eggen. He and his wife, Maggie, have donated $4,000 to help with the purchase and repair of the building currently housing the Ute Senior Center.
40 Years Ago
January 6, 1980
Ute residents will enjoy ice skating for the first time in many years. An ice rink has been constructed behind the old Coop Gas Station on the Bob HInirchsen property. Bob and Dr. Bob Sharp built the rink.
Lynn Knutzen is the newly elected President of the Charter Oak Community Club. Brownie Larson will serve as Vice-President, Lois Butler is the Secretary, and Ron Wellner was elected Treasurer.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
January 6, 2000
Carlie Petersen was sworn in by Ron Clausen, Schleswig City Clerk, last week. The oath of office was also administered to newly elected councilman, Melvin Miller, and current councilman Pete Teut.
Krista Bubke of Schleswig has been named to the Dean’s List at Midland Lutheran College for the fall 1999 semester. She is the daughter of Tom and Cathy Bubke of Schleswig.
30 Years Ago
January 4, 1990
Induction of the new trustees for the Schleswig Public Library was held on Dec. 2. New trustees are Elaine Teut, Betty Tyler, and Joan Nahnsen. Other board members are Fanchon Sinn, Marian Iversen, Joyce Petersen, and Karen Wood. Bernice Moellor is the Librarian.
Mr. and Mrs. Albert Richards of London, England, are parents of a daughter, Lauren Christine, born Dec. 21, 1999. She has one brother, William. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. William J. Petersen of Schleswig and Mr. and Mrs. R.K. Richards of Ames.
40 Years Ago
January 3, 1980
The last Christmas Drawing sponsored by the Schleswig Business Club was held Saturday. Winners of merchandise certificates were Paul Voss, Katy Petersen, and Hugo Jensen, $15 certificates. Harold Hill, Belinda Christiansen, and Lois Reimer won $10 certificates.
Barb Cassens of Schleswig is one of 46 Iowa State University Women to be initiated into Phi Upsilon Omicron, a national home economics honor society.
50 Years Ago
January 1, 1970
Army Pvt. James J. Sailer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Sailer of Schleswig, has completed, with honors, an eight-week equipment storage specialist course at Quartermaster School, Ft. Lee, Va.
Mr. and Mrs. Martin J. Kimmel announce the engagement of their daughter, Karen Louise, to Roger Allen Redmond, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bert Redmond of Schleswig.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.