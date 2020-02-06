Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
February 11, 2010
Mike Lyon, longtime publisher of the Mapleton Press, Charter Oak-Ute Newspaper, and the Schleswig Leader, has been named an Iowa Newspaper Foundation Club Individual Member by the Iowa Newspaper Association. The award was presented to Barb Lyon, Mike Lyon’s widow, at the association’s Annual Awards Banquet on Friday evening.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Board of Commissioners has voted to see that the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center at Blue Lake will be completed. The DNR and Monona County will work together to see that the project is finished.
Nolan Kafton, Colby Mauch, and Tim Dougherty will compete in the District Wrestling Meet at the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto High School on Saturday. Kafton, a junior with a 33-9 record, won the Sectional Meet title. Mauch and Dougherty placed second in their weight classes.
20 Years Ago
February 10, 2000
Katrina Louise Hinkel and Phoebe Treiber of Mapleton donated ornaments in response to a special request by Governor Tom Vilsack and Lt. Governor Sally Pederson in the hope to showcase Iowa artisans. Nine hundred Christmas ornaments created by 450 Iowa residents were donated for decorating the Christmas Trees in the Governor’s Office.
Winter Commencement Exercises were held at Bellevue University on Jan. 23, 2000. Roger Krohn of Mapleton received an undergraduate degree in Business Administration of Technical Studies.
An Open House wedding shower will be held on Feb. 13 for Darrin Sulsberger and Cathy Hensley at St. John’s Evangelical Church, German City. The couple will be married on April 8, 2000, in Nebraska City, Neb.
30 Years Ago
February 8, 1990
Francis Hahn of Mapleton is busy restoring a 1940 J4A Cub Coupe Airplane. He purchased the plane from a Missouri man in early October 1989. There were about 1,400 of this type of airplane built between 1930 and 1941, and only about 38 are still registered with about half of that number flying in the United States.
The Maple Valley Choral Reading Group competed in the Iowa State Speech Contest held in Council Bluffs on Feb. 3. The group received a composite rating of I. Group members are Allen Stewart, Tom Uhl, Charlie Whiteing, Lars Vanderbur, Cyndi Hanson, Joyce Dimig, and Tricia LeFebvre. Bill Mckenny and Janice Shero are the coaches.
Annie McGrain, daughter of Carl and Nancy McGrain of Mapleton, and Debbie Mordhorst, daughter of Dennis and Barb Mordhorst of Soldier, have been named Outstanding Jr. 4-H members for Monona County. They were presented with gold link bracelets by Mrs. Aleta Villebro of Whiting.
40 Years Ago
February 7, 1980
Michael Ohlmeier of Ute, a member of the Mapleton National Guard Unit, returned last week from a tour of active duty at Ft. Benning, Ga. Mike received the Distinguished Graduate Award, an award for a perfect score, on the Point of Instruction Qualification Test and the Light Weapons Award for his firing of the M16 rifle. He is the son of Wayne and Joan Ohlmeier of Ute.
Mary Margaret Brenner of Mapleton and Leisa Mary Collins of Danbury have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at the University of Iowa.
Tim Friedrichsen, a first-year Theology student at St. Meinrad’s School of Theology, participated in the January Interim by pursuing an intensive four-week course of study. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Friedrichsen of Danbury.
50 Years Ago
February 5, 1970
The Mapleton Fire Department was called to the Modern Hotel on Main Street early Friday morning. A fire, believed to have started from faulty wiring in an electric blanket, caused extensive damage in one room and smoke and water damage in the rest of the building.
Christine Bennett has been chosen as the Maple Valley High School 1970 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow. The award is based on her score in homemaking knowledge and attitudes. She is now eligible to compete for state and national honors.
Monona County 4-H Council Officers were elected recently. Doug Seuntjens of the East Side Go-Getters was elected Vice-President of the council.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
February 10, 2000
Roger Friedrichsen of Ute, former Chairman of the Monona County Heart Association, has been honored by the Iowa American Heat Association Southwest Region. A plaque bearing the inscription “The Heart of Monona County” will be placed in the City Hall at Ute in Friedrichsen’s memory.
This year’s FFA Sweetheart candidates and their escorts are freshmen Tami Christopherson and Dustin Vogt, sophomores Morgan Creese and Kody Jurgens, juniors Jill Ferguson and Brett Bohlmann, and seniors Megan Bretthauer and Aron Hoffmeier.
30 Years Ago
February 8, 1990
Area students who have been named to academic honors at their respective colleges are Leon LeRoy Gebhardt of Charter Oak, Presidents List and Deans List at the University of Iowa; Michael Mordhorst of Soldier, Westmar College Academic Recognition List; John Hoffman, Sherri Creese, Charles Gebhardt, and Bethany Neddermeyer, all of Charter Oak, named to the Term Honors List at Concordia College, Seward, Neb.
Jill Marie Martin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Martin, was baptized on Feb. 4, 1990, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute. Her sponsors were Nancy Jo Miller and John Mordhorst. David Martin was a Witness and Gina Hull was a proxy.
40 Years Ago
February 8, 1980
The Charter Oak-Ute Bobcats defeated Logan-Magnolia, 63-47, to inch closer to a conference championship, now at 12-2 in conference play. Tim Buenz and Charlie Gotto had 18 points each in Friday’s game. Dave Butler had 7 assists.
The Charter Oak-Ute Bobcat Girls grabbed at least a share of the Boyer Valley Conference Championship with an 84-69 win over Logan-Magnolia on Friday night. Cheri Staley led the scoring with 39 points, and Beth Bretthauer had 30. Charter Oak-Ute now stands at 13-1 in the league.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
February 10, 2000
Leonard and Jean Berg, owners of L&J Appliance in Schleswig held an Open House on Feb. 1 to observe their one-year anniversary of being in business. Eighty people attended and enjoyed refreshments and door prizes.
Deanna Abbe of Schleswig, a freshman at Central College, was one of seven students who traveled to Arizona in January to provide volunteer service to a mission church. She is the daughter of Larry and Anne Abbe of Schleswig.
30 Years Ago
February 8, 1990
The Annual Meeting of the Schleswig Business Club was held on Jan. 29. New board members elected are Vanessa Zimmer, Dr. Doris Nahnsen, and Donna Meeves. Warren Andrews and Gary Schultz are also board members.
The Schleswig Hawks defeated East Monona, 73-58, Tuesday night. Colin Gierstorf led the Hawks with 31 points, Dane Lee had 14, and Scott March, 13. Gierstorf also led in rebounds with 16.
40 Years Ago
February 7, 1980
Joel Petersen of Schleswig, a senior in the College of Business at Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, Colo., has been selected to receive a grant/internship award from the United Farm Agency Inc, a national real estate marketing organization.
Carroll Skarin has been appointed Postmaster at Kiron and was sworn in on Feb. 1, 1980. He has been with the Postal Service since 1974 and has served as a substitute carrier and clerk.
50 Years Ago
February 5, 1970
The Schleswig Fire Department was called to assist the Ricketts and Charter Oak Departments at a fire at the Martin Spiegel farm near Ricketts. The blaze destroyed a 24x40 barn and resulted in the loss of 1,200 bales of hay, 10 sows, one purebred gilt, and 115 little pigs.
Sandy Bruhn scored a lay-up with one second remaining in the Schleswig Hawks-West Harrison game, bringing the final score to 70-69. The Hawks’ Boyer Valley Conference record now stands at 4-4.
