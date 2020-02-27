Louise Davis, who is retiring after 21 years of service in the Ben Franklin Stores, was honored on Feb. 18, 1970 at a special dinner. Louise won distinction in the area served by the Kansas City warehouse for her outstanding work in seasonal displays. Mary Kee presented her with an honorarium from Bert Vander Naald, who sponsored the employee dinner, but was unable to attend. Those pictured are: back row left to right, Marjorie Slota, Ruth Dean, Mary Kee, Judy Dean and Dennis Gries. Front row left to right are Louise Sanders, Louise Davis and Alice Moore.