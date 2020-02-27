Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
March 4, 2010
The Charter Oak American Legion Post 66 hosted and sponsored the Area III High School Oratorical Program contest for the Department of Iowa. Stephen Tallon of Mondamin was the winner of the contest.
Anthon-Oto-Maple Valley Wrestling Cheerleaders this season are Riley Ehlers, Niki Morrow, Ashlynn Whiley, Caitlyn Drees, Allie Dose, and Mollie McKibben.
Matt Leitz and Jennifer Flowers of Ute are parents of a son, Carter Matthew Leitz, born Dec. 7, 2009. Grandparents are Gary and Jennifer Flowers of Omaha, Neb., John and Stacey Thomas, Brian and Kerry Vinke of Ute, and Brent Leitz.
20 Years Ago
March 2, 2000
Brady Hanson of Castana was honored for 30 years of service to the United States Postal Service. He was presented with a pin and certificate on Feb. 18 at the Castana Post Office.
Dr. Tom Wyant is having major renovations, inside and out, at his chiropractic office on Main Street in Mapleton. The work is being done by his son, Terry Wyant, and son-in-law, Rob Merchant.
Mark Greiner of Mapleton has been invited to receive the 1999 Trophy Fish Print award at the Eastern Iowa Sports, Boat and Vacation Show in Cedar Falls. The print is given in recognition of trophy fish caught in Iowa waters and registered with the DNR in 1999. Mark caught a largemouth bass in Monona County.
30 Years Ago
March 1, 1990
The Iowa High School Speech Individual Contest was held in Denison on Feb. 24. Students from Maple Valley High School who received a I Rating are Charlie Whiteing, Radio News; Cyndi Hanson, Expository Address; and Christine Cosgrove, Poetry and Literary Program.
Dennis Knuth of Mapleton, District Manager for Aid Association for Lutherans, has been honored for exceptional business performance in 1989. He is ranked first among all district representatives in the Jerry N. Grimstead Sr. Agency and 20th among 1,900 district representatives in the United States in overall sales.
Residents in Monona and Harrison Counties will have an opportunity to shape and plan a unique new approach to tourism in the Loess Hills by attending a special meeting on March 6 at the Soldier Community Building. Several tourism ideas will be explored, including a one-day tour with a local farm couple acting as hosts.
40 Years Ago
February 28, 1980
Bernard Haggerty, son of Mrs. Carla Haggerty of Mapleton, received the rank of Eagle Scout on Feb. 24, 1980, at a special Court of Honor. Bernard received his first rank in Scouting as a Tenderfoot in 1976. Only one out of every 100 boys who enter Scouting attain the rank of Eagle Scout.
Terry Siebersma found the Treasure Hunt Key last week and claimed $200 in trade certificates from Mapleton merchants.
The Maple Valley Junior High Band won second place in the Wayne State College Jazz Festival on Feb. 16. Two members received special citations for outstanding solos. They are Teri Patrick, alto saxophone, and Lori Uhl, trumpet.
50 Years Ago
February 25, 1970
Tom Berry, Danbury Postmaster, presented the National Safety Council’s “Safe Driving Award” to two rural mail carriers. Jack G. Colbert was recognized for 30 years and Wayne Kinney for eight years of safe driving.
Beginning on Sunday, March 8, only one gas station in Mapleton will be open on Sunday afternoons. All stations will be open until noon, and the owners have set and posted a schedule as to what station will be open in the afternoons.
Louise Davis of Mapleton was honored on Wednesday, Feb. 18, with a special dinner in recognition of her 21 years of service at the Ben Franklin store.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
March 2, 2000
Members of the Schleswig Sixth Grade Math Class participated in the Math Bee in Sioux City on March 15. Those qualifying for competition are Kyle Bubke, Curtis Marth, Kristen Struck, Deidre Korner, and Baily DeVore.
Martha Sandburg of Kiron has been named to the Dean’s List for terms one and two at Buena Vista University Midwest Center in Denison. She achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA for both terms.
30 Years Ago
March 1, 1990
Manuela Wellnhamer of Munich, Germany, visited the German Class at the Schleswig/Ricketts High School on Monday. She accompanied Roxanne Richards and her family to the United States last week when they came to visit in the William J. Petersen home.
The United Church of Christ in Schleswig has installed an elevator at a cost of $46,000. Orpha Jensen was the chairperson of the project.
40 Years Ago
February 28, 1980
The Schleswig VFW Auxiliary sponsored a Patriotic Poster Contest for seventh and eighth grade students. Charlene Letzring received first place, Cheryl Petersen was second, Brian Riessen, third, and Lynne Friedrichsen was fourth.
Jens Carstensen graduated on Feb. 6, 1980, from the Western Iowa Tech Nurse’s Aide/Orderly Course. He is employed at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Sioux City.
50 Years Ago
February 26, 1970
Denise Ernst, as sophomore at Schleswig High School, won the Sectional Free Throw Contest last week and was presented with a trophy and gold necklace. She will compete in the District Meet in Sioux City on Tuesday.
Joan Klein, daughter of Mrs. Mary Klein of Independence. And John Edward Cassens, son of Mr. and Mrs. John J. Cassens of Schleswig, were married on Feb. 14, 1970, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
March 2, 2000
Woodmen of the World Lodge 649 has donated $300 to the Ute Senior Center for the purchase of new equipment. Wilbur Koch, Lodge President, presented the check to Site Supervisor Shirley Newman, Head Cook Donna Hintz, and Assistant Cook Linda Riddle.
The Charter Oak American Legion Post 66 presented a certificate of appreciation and a cash gift to Sophia Magill and Tina Ketelsen as a thank you for their participation in the American Legion Oratorical Contest.
30 Years Ago
March 1, 1990
Farmers State Bank of Charter Oak and the Hoffman Agency have each presented the Charter Oak Swimming Pool Committee with a check for $331.91 to erase the remaining debt on the Charter Oak Pool.
The Blue and Gold Cub Scout Banquet was held Sunday at the Ricketts Community Building. In the pinewood derby, Trent Lally won first place, Adam Dorale was second, and third place went to Chris Beeck. Best of Show Awards were received by John Moellor, first; Justin Hageman, second; and Clayton Marth, third. Alex Dorale was chosen Rookie of the Race.
40 Years Ago
February 9, 1980
The Annual Charter Oak-Ute FFA Sweetheart Dance was held Feb. 8 at the Charter Oak Gymnasium. Kelli Maack, a junior, was chosen as the FFA Sweetheart and her Escort was Scott O’Neal. Freshmen Attendants were Patty Daniel and Jeff Mordhorst. Patti Soukup and Rick Esser were the Sophomore Attendants, and Nancy Stoltze and Randy Hanson represented the Senior class.
The Ute Jaycees Basketball Team defeated the Soldier team, 130-80, Sunday night. Don Kiepe was the high scorer for Ute with 48 points. Mike Pierson had 18 and Mark Bretthauer had 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.