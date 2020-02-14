Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
February 18, 2010
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto’s Tim Dougherty is bound for the State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines this week. He placed second in the District Tournament on Saturday in the 130-pound weight class.
The Anthon Oto-Maple Valley Middle School Jazz Band received third place in the Class 1/A-2A Northwest Iowa Jazz Festival on Feb. 3. The band also earned three outstanding soloist awards, including Riley Ehlers, alto sax and flute solos; Logan Buth, baritone sax; and Josh Hatler, vibe solo.
On De. 22, 2009, Schleswig Middle School students proudly delivered more than 100 care packages to community members and businesses in Schleswig and Ricketts, along with the Eventide Care Center in Denison. The gift packages contained fruit, peanuts, snowman soup, and holiday crafts created by the students.
20 Years Ago
February 17, 2000
At a meeting on Jan. 26, the Mapleton City Council banned snowmobiles from the city streets following complaints by several citizens. At a second meeting, on Feb. 9, the issue was tabled until a later date.
A fire on Sunday, Feb. 13, destroyed a shop and storage shed on the Tom LeFebvre farm just south of Mapleton. All the contents of the building were destroyed, including tools and a large amount of cedar and walnut lumber.
Jim and Lisa Thies of Mapleton are parents of a daughter, Alyssa Jo, born Feb. 3, 2000. She is welcomed home by a sister, Amanda. Grandparents are Irving and JoAnn Thies of Mapleton.
30 Years Ago
February 15, 1990
It was announced by the Board of Directors of the Mapleton Trust and Savings Bank that an extensive expansion of the bank is planned. The expansion will utilize the recently acquired shoe store building east of the current location.
Katie Rose Hummelgard, daughter of Duane and Lauri Hummelgard of Battle Creek, was baptized at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Danbury by Rev. James Tigges. Her sponsors were Gerilyn Collins of Council Bluffs and Don and Mary Grau of Bronson.
The Maple Valley Junior High Jazz Band won second place at the 1990 Tri-State Festival held at Morningside College on Jan. 8. Angie Clayton received an Outstanding Soloist Award for her alto sax solo. The band’s saxophone section received an Outstanding Section Award.
40 Years Ago
February 14, 1980
It has been announced that Dennis Webner of Bennett Is the new Superintendent at the Maple Valley Schools. He has been the Superintendent at Bennett for the past two years. Webner replaces Superintendent C.R. Brown, who is retiring on June 30 after 21 years at Maple Valley.
In an election held on Feb. 12, voters in the Maple Valley School District voted no, for the second time, to a proposed 67.5-cent school levy. The vote was 508 no to 310 yes.
An Open House will be held on Sunday, Feb. 17, at the new Mapleton Community Center. Pastor Mark Smeltzer will give the invocation, Presentation of Colors will be done by the Mapleton Boy Scouts, Mayor Merle Davis will welcome guests, and the Maple Valley Swing Choir will provide music for the occasion.
50 Years Ago
February 12, 1970
The Maple Valley Wrestlers defeated Onawa on Saturday night and claimed the Conference Wrestling Title. Kevin Baagoe, Fred Krueger, and Bill Rogge had pins. Decisions were scored by Doug Uhl, Tom Cameron, and Al Dirksen. Doug Seuntjens and Ray Wimmer tied with their opponents.
Presidential Physical Fitness Awards have been won by Maple Valley students Fred Krueger, Deb Rose, Marlene Albertsen, and Kevin Baagoe. The awards were presented by Superintendent C. R. Brown in a special ceremony.
The Mapleton Public Library is now open to the public. Over the past 30 days, 755 books have been checked out. Forty-four families and individuals have donated books, and library cards have been issued to 112 people.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
February 17, 2000
Business owners/operators Doris Nahnsen of Schleswig Chiropractic Care, Neal Nahnsen of D. and N. Disposal, and Arlen Meseck of Schleswig Plumbing and Heating held an Open House on Friday at their building on Birch Street.
Six Schleswig students participated in the seventh and eighth grade Denison/Schleswig Girls Basketball Program. They are eighth graders Krissy Kastner, Tami Teut, and Ashley Jones. Seventh graders are Jessica Slavik, Kasey Friedrichsen, and Trisha Abbe.
30 Years Ago
February 15, 1990
Kristin Lee, daughter of Lowell and Judy Lee, was the winner of the Schleswig/Ricketts Middle School Spelling Bee. Shannon Paulsen, daughter of Bruce and Cindy Paulsen, was the runner-up. The girls will compete in the Regional Spelling Bee to be held at Western Iowa Tech on Feb. 17.
Mr. and Mrs. Mark Evers of Storm Lake are parents of twins, born Feb. 6, 1990. They have been named Kyle and Kayla. Grandparents are Everett and May Lou Evers of Schleswig and Mr. and Mrs. Duane Clark of Ida Grove.
40 Years Ago
February 14, 1980
Leaders, members, and families of the Schleswig Pioneers 4-H Club hosted a “Surprise Reception” honoring Ernie Grell for 20 years of volunteer 4-H leadership. He was presented with an electric clock inscribed with the 4-H emblem, along with other gifts.
Sp. 4 Mary Bumann is spending two weeks leave with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy Bumann of Schleswig. She returned recently from one-year active duty in South Korea where she served with the radar and missile division. Sp. Bumann also taught English to South Korean soldiers and was a battery clerk.
50 Years Ago
February 12, 1970
The Annual Meeting of Schleswig Enterprises was held Feb. 3 at the Community Building. Ervin Neddermeyer was re-elected for a three-year term as a Director. Leon Neubauer and Melvin Miller were also elected to the board. Holdover Directors are Merle Ernst, Larry Clausen, Henry Braase, Orvill Hansen, Bob Andresen, and Elmer Reimer.
Field Appraisers Albert Little and Donald Patton started to measure and list property in the town of Ricketts on Feb. 9. This is part of the appraisal program being done for Crawford County by the Cleminshaw Company.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
February 17, 2000
Dan and Jim Jepsen opened a new business in Charter Oak, Jepsen Repair, on Feb. 1. Both men were previously employed at Robinson Implement in Irwin. Dan graduated from the Charter Oak-Ute High School in 1988 and received a degree in Diesel Technology from Western Iowa Tech Community College. Jim is a 1991 graduated of COU. His wife, Angel, is the Secretary of Jepsen Repair.
Coleen Crawford of Soldier is the new C-Store Manager at Berne Coop in Ute. She has been employed in Onawa for the past two years, but has been employed by Berne Coop in the past.
30 Years Ago
February 15, 1990
The Ute Senior Center has been undergoing some remodeling and improvements. A new, lowered ceiling and new lights have been installed, and the walls have been painted. Many volunteers have assisted with the project.
The Willow Modern Homemakers of Charter Oak held their annual Sweetheart Dinner at Brian’s Steakhouse in Ute. Cards were played for entertainment with Evelyn Schmeider and Vernon Kuhlmann receiving high scores. Emil Bielfeldt won cut for all.
40 Years Ago
February 15, 1980
The Ute Golden Circle Senior Citizens met Monday at the Community Building with Mrs. Ruth Teut as Chairman. February birthdays observed were for Molly Elliott, Lucille Klaus, Ruth Shanahan, and Violet Quandt. Mrs. Phillip McAndrews and Bernard Andresen attended as guests.
Mrs. Don Gettner of Charter Oak has been appointed to lead local volunteers in organizing a Bike-A-Thon this spring. The event raises funds to support research on Cystic Fibrosis.
