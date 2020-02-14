The Monona County 4-H Council members are shown above as they conduct the annual 4-H Officers Training School, on Jan. 24, 1970, at the IOOF Lodge in Onawa. Pictured from left to right: front are Jack Seuntjens, Mapleton; Tony Kenney, Sloan Doris Amunson, Soldier; standing, Jim Crawford, Soldier; Jean Jary, Whiting; Nancy Hull, Dunlap; and Kathryn Andersen, Soldier. General discussion was centered around conducting the 4-H business meeting. Council members then divided the group up for training by officer groups. Tony Kenney conducted the training session for the presidents; Jack Seuntjens and Jim Crawford, the vice-presidents; Doris Amunson, secretaries; Jean Jary, treasurers; Kathryn Anderson, reporters; Nancy Hull, historians; Mrs. Roy Hadden, Castana, photographers. Charles Sawyer, Onawa, assisted with the training of the photographers. Following the training session 4-H officers viewed the film “Happiness is 4-H.”