Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
February 25, 2010
The Annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest was held Feb. 7 at the Danbury Catholic School. In Girls Competition, first place winners were Mikayla Lansink, Ali Boysen, Sam Halbur, and Karly Treiber. First place winners in Boys Competition were Colby Seuntjens, Connor Collins, Shawn Flanigan, and David Kollbaum.
The Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto Rams defeated Logan-Magnolia Thursday night to advance to the District Finals. Brady Wright led the Rams with 13 points, Drew Conover had 12, and Dylan Maynard, 10.
Jan Tucker of Ute is the new Monona County Extension, County 4-H Assistant. She will be working part-time to support growth of the 4-H Program and maximize the 4-H experience.
20 Years Ago
February 24, 2000
The Mapleton Community Club honored Ray Rosburg, outgoing President, for his service to the group. Wayne Jones, the new club president, presented him with a special gavel at last week’s meeting.
Crossroads of Western Iowa has received a special gift from Bill Adams of Adams Engineering, Castana. He supplied and installed a “standing bar,” which some residents will use for their daily exercises.
Five Maple Valley-Anthon Oto band members participated in the 2000 Iowa State University Cyclone Honor Band on Feb. 5. They are Tessa Hopkins, clarinet; Kara Longlee, baritone sax; Brian Albers, trumpet; Carrie Gosch, cornet; and Cody Umbach, alto clarinet.
30 Years Ago
February 22, 1990
Donna Wrede, a county music singer, will be the featured entertainer at the Monona County Pork Producers Annual Meeting on March 3. Wrede has been singing since she was 12 years old and has performed with Tammy Wynette on some of her recordings.
The Smithland Fire Department is proud for how far they have come on the drive for a new fire station. With many generous donations and support from the community, the new building is nearly a reality.
The Maple Valley Special Olympics has received a donation of $600 from the Iowa Special Olympics. The check was presented to Eileen Peterson and Karen Claussen of Maple Valley Special Olympics. The funds will be used for training and State Summer Olympics expenses.
40 Years Ago
February 21, 1980
The Maple Valley Board of Education met Feb. 13, 1980. Resignations were accepted from Mrs. Madaleine Campbell, Board Secretary; Mrs. Millie Clark, Audio Visual Secretary; and Mike Minnihan, Summer High School Baseball Coach. All resignations were accepted. James DeBlauw has been employed to coach the Summer Baseball Program.
June Geadelmann, Monona County Auditor, will seek re-election in the Primary and General Elections this year. She has served as County Auditor for seven years, and prior to that, worked in the Auditor’s Office for 10 years.
Steve and Lorraine Davis of Mapleton are parents of a son, Jonathan Ryan, born Febr. 9, 1980. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Merle Davis of Mapleton and Mr. and Mrs. Jim Witt of Battle Creek.
50 Years Ago
February 19, 1970
Cynthia Eichhorn, a student at Maple Valley High School, is the winner of the annual Current Affairs Contest, conducted by “Time, The Weekly Newsmagazine.” There were more than 2.5 million entries in the contest from the United States and Canada.
Reverend Anton H. Ocken announced this week that St. Mary’s Parochial School in Mapleton will be closed at the end of the school year. The school was established in 1900, and the present building was constructed in 1926.
Richard Rhode of Mapleton has won the right to bowl on “The Big Bowl,” which airs on Channel 9 every Sunday. Richard won by having high scores at Onawa and Sioux City last week.
