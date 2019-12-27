Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
December 24, 2009
Nine members of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charter Oak made 105 quilts this year, quilting each Monday for five weeks. Some members also worked at home. On Dec. 6, the quilts were dedicated and on Dec. 7 they were taken to the Orphan Train in Ida Grove for distribution to needy in the country and around the world. Those who worked on the project are Susan Bruhn, Ernie Poggensee, Dorothy Wessling, Betty Neuman, Vickie Koeppe, Jolene Ketelsen, Emma Langholdt, Irma Maas, and LaDonna Hansen.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton celebrated its 100th anniversary on Dec. 12 with a 5 p.m. Mass, celebrated by Bishop Walker Nickless. Father Tim Friedrichsen gave the homily. Following the Mass, a dinner was served for parish members and guests at Willow Vale Golf Club.
The Ute Public Library held its annual Christmas Open House and bake sale on Saturday, Dec. 12. Four gift baskets were raffled off with the winners being Cindy Ulmer, Julie Petersen, Stacy Goslar, and Abby Melby. Library Board members are Connie Langenfeld, Gloria Barnett, Karen Soukup, Linda Seieroe, and Darlene Gotto.
20 Years Ago
Decembr 30, 1999
Maurice Welte of Welte Tax Service will retire on Jan. 3, 2000, after a 38-year career in accounting. He opened his first office in Danbury in 1963 and the Mapleton office in 1978. Maurie will assist in the transfer of the business to Kay Prell, Carolyn Reitz E-A, Carlene Hamann E-A, and Mary Ann Savery E-A.
Walter Babl, owner of Kraft Clothing in Mapleton, was honored Monday at a special open house recognizing his 60th year in business on Main Street.
Thomas McNamara of Mapleton is among a group of Buena Vista students who will tour and study in the Southeastern United States during January Interim 2000. He is the son of Tom and Bev McNamara of Mapleton and a junior at Buena Vista.
30 Years Ago
December 28, 1989
Record-breaking cold blasted the area last week, closing schools and slowing Christmas traffic to a near standstill. On Dec. 22, the low temperature was minus 26 degrees and the high reached minus 11. The low temperatures were also accompanied by high winds.
Brad and Mary Jo Hanson of Castana are parents of a son, Beau Thomas, born Dec. 18, 1989. Grandparents are Bud and Bonita Kane of Mapleton and Brady and Cathy Hanson of Castana.
The Maple Valley Rams Girls defeated Woodbine, 52-30, on Dec. 15. Tracy Schrunk led the Rams with 32 points. Kim Reitz led the defense with 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.
40 Years Ago
December 27, 1979
Former Mapleton City Councilmen Lawrence Otto and Ralph Habinck were honored for their long service at the Mapleton Community Club meeting last month. Ralph served on the council for 14 years and Lawrence was a member for 13 years. Both men retired recently.
Lisa Marie Henkenius of Mapleton and Kim Alexander and Michael Alexander of Smithland have been named to the Dean’s List at Iowa State University for the fall quarter.
Three foreign exchange students are studying at the Maple Valley High School this year. Daniela Iacoooni of Guatemala is staying with the Lawrence Nelson family. Ingrid Lundberg of Sweden is a guest in the Phil Nagel home at Rodney, and Vic Fischer of West Germany is staying with Mr. and Mrs. Fred Paulsrud of Danbury.
50 Years Ago
December 25, 1969
Mapleton’s new Public Library will open on Saturday, Dec. 29, for children of pre-school age through sixth grade. The committee has worked diligently on this event, and there are 180 books for this age group on the shelves.
The Maple Valley Wrestlers remain undefeated after downing Odebolt-Arthur, 30-13, last Monday. Bill Rogge, Al Dirksen, Fred Krueger, Ron Ernst, and Kevin Baagoe all retained their perfect individual records.
Winter Commencement Exercises were held at Wayne State College on Dec. 18. John Ortner of Mapleton received a Bachelor’s of Science degree.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
December 30, 1999
Winners of the Christmas Lighting Contest are, first place, Jeff and Kysa Krohnke, just west of Schleswig. Second place went to Wade and Patti Miller, and three homes qualified for third place. They are Bob and Mardella Andresen’s, Tony and Brenda Zimago’s, and Larry and JoAnn Clausen’s.
Winners of the Christmas bears given away by Farmers State Banks in Schleswig and Ricketts are Shelby Barker and Katie Knudsen at the Schleswig location and Caitlyn Jepsen and Zachary Kelm in Ricketts.
30 Years Ago
December 28, 1989
Jason Lindgren, on trumpet, and Brent Streck, on baritone saxophone, will represent the Schleswig High School at the Northwest Iowa Honor Band Concert to be held in Sioux City on Jan. 6, 1990. The top-ranking musicians from 65 Iowa high schools will combine their talent for the concert.
Nicole T. Bates of Schleswig is among 100 Iowa High School students named as finalists in the Iowa Bar Association Know Your Constitution Program. The finalists will be guests of honor at a special recognition luncheon in Des Moines on Jan. 12, 1990. Ten students and their teachers will be chosen by a drawing to receive a week’s expense paid trip to Washington, D.C.
40 Years Ago
December 27, 1979
The weather lately has been more like spring than winter. Fritz Berger and Bill Wollenhaupt are pictured on the golf course in this week’s issue. They have been playing golf quite frequently in 50-degree temperatures.
The Ric-Ettes met at the bank basement Monday evening for their Christmas party. Hostesses were Mrs. Glen Deiber, Mrs. John Dorfler, and Mrs. Charles Greene.
50 Years Ago
December 25, 1969
Linda Weifenbach and Kathleen Erickson of Schleswig received Bachelor of Arts in Education degrees during winter commencement at Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb.
The Ladies Aid Society of the Kiron Evangelical Free Church held its annual business meeting Wednesday afternoon. Election of officers was held with Mrs. Kermit Benson elected President, Mrs. Melvin Gustafson was elected Vice President, and Mrs. Nels Lind was elected Secretary.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
December 30, 1999
Darlene Clausen has retired as the City Clerk for Charter Oak after more than 26 years. She was honored with a reception recently.
Jessica Gregerson of Ute is one of 16 Buena Vista University students who will be traveling to Washington, D.C., during the January 2000 Interim. She is the daughter of Dave and Patti Gregerson and a senior at BVU.
30 Years Ago
December 28, 1989
The School Administrator Award will be presented to Don Gries, Superintendent of Charter Oak-Ute Schools, at the Boys State Basketball Tournament on March 17, 1990. The award is given by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
Tom Esser, Manager of Berne Coop in Ute, has signed an agreement making the Denison store a charter franchise of AMPRIDE, Farmland Industries Inc.’s new retailing concept.
40 Years Ago
December 28, 1979
Mr. and Mrs. Tom Butler of Charter Oak are parents of twins, Heather Lynn and Heath Ryan, born Dec. 18, 1979. Grandparents are Mrs. Shirley Erickson of Ute, Blair Erickson of Sergeant Bluff, and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Butler of Charter Oak.
Winners in the Charter Oak Christmas Lighting Contest this year are Marcella Kluver, first place; Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Larson, second place; and Mr. and Mrs. Don Friedrichs, third place.
