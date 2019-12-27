Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
December 10, 2009
The Ring House in Mapleton will have a Christmas Open House on Dec. 11 and Ec. 13 with apple cider and cookies, along with holiday recipes. The William L. Ring House was the first wood frame house built in the Maple Valley. There are many heirlooms from the Ring family on display.
Jason and Connie Bubke of Ankeny are parents of a daughter, Khole Faye, born Oct. 28, 2009. Grandparents are Time and Lila Bubke of Schleswig and Mike and Paula Sager of Stanberry, Mo.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute will be hosting an Avenue of Trees on Dec. 12-13 with more than 30 trees on display. There will also be a private collection of cookie jars displayed.
20 Years Ago
December 16, 1999
The Mapleton Legion Auxiliary is again sponsoring a mitten tree and is in need of donations of mittens, hats, and scarves. Elnora Dose and Norma Jean Jacobs are the co-chairs of the project.
Tom Bruegger was honored recently for 25 years of service as the Director of the Monona County Conservation Board. A special coffee was held at the Monona County Arboretum near Onawa on Dec. 7. Tim was presented with a plaque by the Monona County Supervisors acknowledging his service. His wife, Shirley, presented him with a collage of photos by a well-known area wildlife photographer.
The Mapleton Fire Department was called to the rural home of Mel and Jeanette Moescher on Monday night. A greenhouse at the back of the house was completely destroyed, but the fire fighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to the house.
30 Years Ago
December 14, 1989
Five Maple Valley students, Craig Adamson, Cyndi Hanson, Linda Jessen, Patty Lyon, and Joel Stodola were among 2,000 people who were on hand to hear President George H. W. Bush speak at a rally in Des Moines last week.
The Maple Valley Ram Girls defeated the Battle Creek Bomberettes, 68-38, Friday night. Tracy Schrunk, a junior forward led the offensive, with 36 points. Kim Reitz headed up the defense, with 7 rebounds and 8 steals.
The Maple Valley High School Art students visited the Maple Valley Trust and Savings Bank on Dec. 7 to view the artwork of local artist Keith Hesse. The students saw slides of Mr. Hesse’s work as he goes through the process of creating slate art, and they also viewed his work on display.
40 Years Ago
December 13, 1979
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Petersen, former Mapleton residents, are caring for a stately old mansion in Onawa. They have opened the Whiting/Murphy house, which was built in 1882, to the public for tours.
Mr. and Mrs. David Rose of Mapleton are parents of a son, Bradley David, born Dec. 7, 1979. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Darrell O’Connor and Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Rose, all of Mapleton.
Bruce M. Castle of Mapleton was among 24 full-time students to graduate from Wester Iowa Tech College in Sioux City at the end of the fall semester. He graduated from the Building Maintenance/Stationary Engineer Program.
50 Years Ago
December 11, 1969
Clyde Meyer of the Farm Business Association was the guest speaker at the Mapleton Rotary Club meeting Monday evening. He services five counties, Monona, Woodbury, Crawford, Ida, and Plymouth, with approximately 190 members. The Farm Business Association offers record keeping and computer analysis services to its members.
Maurice Zedicker of Mapleton was presented with a certificate of award for his outstanding sales in 1969 by Mr. Lyman Warner, District Manager for the Archer Petroleum Company. The award was presented on Dec. 3 at a banquet in Exira.
New officers of the Mapleton Camping Club for the coming year are President, Henry Bush; Vice-President, Percy Habinck; Secretary-Treasurer, Mrs. Juanita Ernst; and Club Reporter, Mrs. Sam Anderson.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
December 16, 1999
Kyle J. Miller, formerly of Charter Oak, graduated from the Basic Level I Training School at Camp Dodge on Dec. 10. He is now a Deputy Sheriff in Clarke County. He is the son of William Miller of Charter Oak.
Winners in the Christmas Lighting Contest in Charter Oak are Rory and Kim Plough, first place; Mary Bohm, second; and Virgil and Barb Magill, third place.
30 Years Ago
December 14, 1989
Harlan Meints of Charter Oak-Ute High School was chosen the Girls Class 1-A Track Coach of the Year by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. The COU Lady Bobcats placed second in the State Class 1-A Track meet this year.
The Charter Oak- Ute Lady Bobcats defeated the Schleswig Hawkettes, 92-62, Friday night. Michelle Kuhlmann led the Bobcats with 34 points, followed by Roni Paulsen with 18 and Nikki Hageman with 17. Jodi Campbell, Sheila Chase, and Shannon Carlson led in rebounds with 4 each.
40 Years Ago
December 14, 1979
The Willow Modern Homemakers and their spouses held a surprise party for Mr. and Mrs. Walter Kruthoff in honor of their Golden Wedding Anniversary on Dec. 5, 1979.
Amber Renee, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Byron Christman of Ute, was baptized on Nov. 18, 1979, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute by Pastor Robert Leege. Her sponsors were Lorene Reimer, Leanne Petersen, and Dwight Christman.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
December 16, 1999
The Farmers Co-op Elevator Company has announced the purchase of the Terra Fertilizer Plant and the pending purchase of Farmers Feed and Grain, both in Schleswig. The co-op came to the Schleswig Community in 1994 when it purchased Feeders Supply Service.
Megan Gierstorf, daughter of Arlen and Janice Gierstorf of Schleswig, has been elected as the recruitment officer for the Morningside College Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda, a national honor society fraternity for business majors.
30 Years Ago
December 14, 1989
The Schleswig Community Club held its Annual Meeting on Dec. 7 with a sacking party before the meeting. Twenty-five volunteers filled Santa Sacks. Election of officers was held with Lydel Schoenfeld elected President and Doug Lyon, Secretary.
The First Baptist Church in Kiron will hold its Annual Christmas Cantata on Dec. 17 with the theme of Joyful and Triumphant. The 30-voice choir is directed by Owen Ecklund, accompanied on the piano by Ruby Larson and narrated by Gary Thomsen. Joy Liman, Marc Linman, and Beverly Noelke will be soloists.
40 Years Ago
December 13, 1979
Schinco held an open house on Friday at their new offices in the Farmers State Bank Building. Approximately 400 people attended.
The Schleswig Hawks Wrestlers won fifth place at the Woodbine High School Freshman-Sophomore Invitational Tournament. Ken Moore, Dan Baer, and Roger Barnett all won individual championships.
50 Years Ago
December 11, 1969
The Schleswig Varsity Debate Team opened its 1969-1970 season by winning the Denison Invitational Tournament on Dec. 6. Susan Hollander and Lindsey Sinn are the affirmative team members. Lynda Ernst and Connie Ernst are the negative team.
Members of the Schleswig Junior High School Student Council attended the West Central District Meeting of Junior High Student Council members held in Denison on Dec. 2. Pamela Christiansen was elected Secretary of the District, Tim Friedrichsen was chosen as Treasurer, and Gary Boeck was chosen as Delegate AT Large. Mrs. Arlene Miller, local advisor, was chosen to fill the post of District Advisor.
