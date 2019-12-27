Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
December 17, 2009
Michelle Kane and Connie Christensen headed off to Sioux City on Saturday with a pickup load of donations for the Siouxland Humane Society and the Sioux City Animal Shelter. The two ladies headed up a fund drive for food and other supplies for the animals at these locations, which brought an overwhelming response from residents of Mapleton, Ute, and Onawa.
For the fourth year, Mapleton Mayor Fred Standa and his wife, Kathy, are opening their home to the area’s youngsters, and young-at-heart, to view his collection of model electric trains. The display fills the Standas’ basement and features a number of locomotives, including a Thomas Train.
The Charter Oak-Ute Elementary School has received a $500 grant from Berne Coop through the Land O’ Lakes Feed the Hungry Program. The money will be used for the COU Elementary Secret Santa Program.
20 Years Ago
December 23, 1999
Iowa Lieutenant Governor Sally Pederson made a stop in Mapleton last week. She met with several business people to hear concerns and share current issues being addressed by Governor Tom Vilsack.
Winners of $100 in the last of the Mapleton Christmas drawings are Eileen Hesse, Harvey Hanson, and Phoebe Rose. Pat Barngrover was the winner of $50 given away by the First State Bank, and Patty McCall won $50 at Valley Bank.
Dorothea Bochmann of Mapleton was named the Disaster Services Human Resource Volunteer of the Year by the Siouxland Area Chapter of the American Red Cross.
30 Years Ago
December 21, 1989
The local National Guard Unit has received a new M901 ITV, the fifth one for the unit. It is only the second unit in the United States to receive these vehicles. Spc. Pete Koenck and Sgt. Charles Whiteing took the new M901 ITV to the Maple Valley High School last week for the students to see.
Susie Galles, daughter of Jim and Connie Galles of Tokohoma, Japan, formerly of Mapleton, was crowned Homecoming Queen at Morningside College in Sioux City recently.
The Castana Wildcats 4-H Club held their regular meeting on Nov. 18. Election of officers was held with Laurie Jensen elected President. Ann Hanson is the Vice-President, Elizabeth Jensen was elected Secretary, Cyndi Hanson is the Treasurer, Victor McCall is the Reporter, and Jennifer McCall will serve as the Historian.
40 Years Ago
December 20, 1979
A farewell party for Don and Ruby Stotmeister was held Dec. 17 by the Neighborhood Pinochle Club. John and Mary Ellen Jacobs hosted the potluck supper in their home.
Newly elected officers for the Mapleton Community Club are Kent Hollrah, President; Ed Henkenius, Vice-President; Jerry Koenigs, Secretary; and Al Bruning, Treasurer. New board members are Marlene Phillips, Don Ladwig, Jerry Bumsted, Frank Swain, Wayne Seuntjens, and Maurice Jensen.
50 Years Ago
December 18, 1969
The Mapleton community officially welcomed home the members of the Rifle and Weapons Platoon, Company C, Second Mechanized Battalion, 133rd Infantry, with a special program at the Mapleton Armory.
Iowa Public Service announced this week that the Federal Power Commission, after many months of proceedings, has approved natural gas service for Mapleton, along with the towns of Danbury and Battle Creek. A special election will be held to grant a franchise to IPS for the service.
Christian Cook Schreurs, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William J. Cook of Mapleton, received a Bachelor of Arts at Wayne State College, Wayne, Neb., on Dec. 18, 1969.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
December 23, 1999
Marsha Wasilewski was the December guest speaker for the Schleswig Library Brown Bag, which was held in her home. She spoke on and displayed her large angel collection, including Christmas ornaments that she has cross-stitched.
J. J. and Renee Walden are the new owners of the Wild Oats Bar and Grill in Ricketts, located in the former Ricketts Lanes building. The Waldens first came to Iowa several months ago when their Pro Bull Riding Tour was part of the Ricketts Centennial Celebration.
30 Years Ago
December 21, 1989
Pvt. Jamie M. Dungan and Pvt. Ryan J. Teut have completed basic training at Ft. Jackson, S.C. Jamie is the son of Arlen and Arlene Dungan, and Ryan is the son of Nancy Teut, all of Schleswig. The young men are 1989 graduates of the Schleswig High School.
Grant and Janette Clausen of Ida Grove are parents of a son, Colton Larry, born Dec. 18, 1989. Grandparents are Larry and JoAnn Clausen of Schleswig and Les and Beth Vandenberg of Edgerton, Minn.
40 Years Ago
December 20, 1979
An early morning fire destroyed the Jerry Morgan home in Schleswig on Dec. 12. Mr. and Mrs. Morgan and their two children escaped the blaze without injury, as did the family dog.
The Schleswig Hawkettes defeated the Dow City-Arion team, 64-54, Friday night. Donita Ernst led the Hawkettes in scoring with 40 points. Terri Moellor led in rebounds with 12.
50 Years Ago
December 18, 1969
Merlyn Kruse, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Kruse of Schleswig, has been promoted to Staff Sgt. E-6. He has been serving in Vietnam for the past nine months where he works with the 25th division in Chi Chi.
The Schleswig Community Club held its annual meeting Thursday night. Election of officers was held with Lorenz Schultz elected President and Palmer Moellor elected Secretary/Treasurer. Dinner for the members was furnished by the Farmers State Bank.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
December 23, 1999
The Ute Community is ablaze with lights this year with almost every street brightly lit. Winners in the Ute Commercial Club’s Christmas Lighting Contest are, first place, Steve and Clarita Butz; second, Warren and Marilyn Bretthauer; and third place, John and Dee Mohr.
Iowa Public Libraries have received direct state aid for the first time, and the Charter Oak Library has received $381. Memorial donations have been received in memory of Norman Christensen, Florence Hildebrandt, and Skip Hopp by the local branch of United Bank of Iowa.
30 Years Ago
December 21, 1989
Alvern Klinker of Charter Oak has received the Governor’s Volunteer Award for his outstanding volunteer efforts and activities in the community. The award will be presented at a special ceremony next spring in Des Moines.
Lisa M. Johnson, daughter of Susan and Roger Johnson of Ute, and Brenda S. Mumm, daughter of Ray and Mary Mumm of Ute, have been named to the Dean’s List at Briar Cliff College in Sioux City for the first term of the 1989-1990 academic year.
40 Years Ago
December 23, 1979
Commencement Exercises were held at Wayne State College on Dec. 16, 1979. Deanna Lynn Timm, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Norman Timm of Ute, received a degree in business.
Don Roecker has joined the Purina Team at Charter Oak Grain and Feed Inc. in Charter Oak.
