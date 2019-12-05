Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
December 3, 2009
Angie Rosener, Music Teacher at the Schleswig Schools, continues to garner vocal singing awards. She was the winner of the Wisecup Farm Museum Fifth Annual Wisecup Country Music Vocal Contest, which earned her a trip to Branson, Mo., and Eureka Springs, Ark. Angie performed at the Dick Clark American Bandstand Theater in Branson and the Ozark Mountain Hoedown in Eureka Springs.
Whitney Dose, Jamie Rusch, and Maggie Koenigs of the MVAO volleyball team were named to the Western Valley North Conference First Team. Brittany Hesse, also of MVAO, was named to the Second Team, north. Kailea Ewoldt of Charter Oak-Ute was chosen for the Second Team, South Conference.
Josh and Jenny Nichols are parents of a son, Carson Jon, born Aug. 19, 2009. Grandparents are Rick and Becky Nichols of Mapleton and Kevin and Becky McCarville of Cedar Rapids.
20 Years Ago
December 9, 1999
Russ’s Furniture in Mapleton will hold a Grand Opening on Friday in the new store located in the former Mapleton IGA building. Russ has been in the furniture business in Danbury for the past 30 years.
The Mapleton Rotary Club has selected Michelle Hamers as its Student of the Month. Michelle is the daughter of Bob and Kathy Hamers of Danbury and a senior at Maple Valley-Anthon Oto High School. She is active in many scholastic and extracurricular activities, and as a sophomore, was named to Who’s Who Among American High School Students.
The MVAO Rams Wrestlers competed in the Manson Northwest Webster Cougar 11-team tournament on Dec. 4 in Manson. The Rams finished in sixth place in the team race, and seven Rams came home with medals.
30 Years Ago
December 7, 1989
Jack Seuntjens of Mapleton has been elected President of the Iowa Chapter of the National Association of Master Appraisers. He has been a charter member of the Iowa Chapter since 1982.
It was announced this week by Karmon Bjella, President of the Burgess Health Corporation, that Burgess has purchased the Sioux Valley Savings building in Mapleton. A medical clinic will be opened at that location in the near future.
Maurice Welte of Welte Tax Service has announced the merger of his firm with the firm of Mark Mehrhoff, CPA, of Ida Grove. The business will be known as Welte, Mehrhoff, and Company, with offices in Mapleton, Danbury, and Ida Grove.
40 Years Ago
December 6, 1979
Cliff Clark of Mapleton has retired from his position as Superintendent of Utilities in Mapleton. He has been with the Utility Department for 29.5 years, serving most of that time as the Superintendent.
Joan M. Heidzig recently entered the United States Army Delayed Entry Program. She is a 1972 graduate of the Maple Valley High School and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Rauterkus of Mapleton.
Bill Castle’s Yamaha-Suzuki of Mapleton will hold a Grand Opening on Dec. 7-8. Along with Bill and Barb Castle, other employees are Owen Zedicker, Bob Dinkel, and Dennis “Zeke” Meyer.
50 Years Ago
December 4, 1969
The Mapleton Club’s Christmas Committee initiated a completely different Christmas program this year. Mapleton merchants will give away $1,000 in Christmas Cash in appreciation for business received from local and area residents.
National Honor Society Day was held last week at the Maple Valley High School. Those initiated into the society are Diane Streck, Debbie Rose, Jackie Rickert, and Kim Nagel.
Beverly and Karen Babl, both students at the University of Iowa, and Bill Babl of Ft. Worth, Texas, are spending Thanksgiving vacation in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Babl.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
December 9, 1999
The brothers and sisters of Lillian Reese helped her celebrate her 99th birthday with a dinner at Shorty’s on Saturday. Guests were Marie Schwanz, Hattie Susie, Dale and Kay Reese, Irene and Bob Bumann, and Leroy and Lori Buman.
LaDonna Maas brought a display of her Nativity Scene collection during the Christmas Meeting of the United Church of Christ Women’s Guild.
30 Years Ago
December 7, 1989
Matthew Kluver, a sixth grade student at the Schleswig Elementary, placed fourth in State Competition of the Punt, Pass, and Kick Contest on Nov. 12 in Cedar Falls. He is the son of Gilbert and Kandra Kluver.
A bridal shower honoring Deborah Bryson was held on Nov. 30 at the home of Susan Rossow. Marsha Wastlewski was the co-hostess. Deborah and Kevin Lutz will be married on Dec. 9, 1989, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig.
40 Years Ago
December 6, 1979
Jeff Lingren, a junior at Iowa State University, was awarded a Dows Scholarship by ISU Football Coach Donnie Duncan during a team meeting recently. Jeff has been with the Cyclones all three years of his time at ISU. He is the son of Gloria Lingren of Schleswig.
St. Lukes, Ricketts LLL met at the church basement Sunday evening. Election of officers was held with Bob Schreiber elected President; Mrs. Stephan Clausen, Secretary; and Glen Deiber, Treasurer. The meeting was hosted by Mr. and Mrs. Delmar Clausen and Mr. and Mrs. Donald Teut.
50 Years Ago
December 4, 1969
Sp/4 Charles L. Campbell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Julius Knop, is now serving in DuNang, Vietnam. He took his basic training at Ft. Lewis, Wash., and intelligence training at Ft. Holland, Md.
Ronald Bergstahl of Ames, received a Masters degree in Computer Science at Iowa State University on Saturday. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Bergstahl of Kiron, hosted a dinner for he and his family in his honor.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
December 9, 1999
Sophia Magill, daughter of William Magill and Lucia Lincoln of Charter Oak, was one of 26 delegates from Iowa who attended the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Ga., Nov. 26-30. Her trip was sponsored by the Iowa 4-H Foundation and the Iowa Farm Bureau Charitable Trust. Delegates were selected on the basis of overall achievements in 4-H, with special emphasis on citizenship, leadership, and communication skills.
A large number of friends and relatives gathered in Ute on Nov. 30 to wish Sue Friedrichsen well on her retirement. She has been the City Clerk in Ute for the past 24 years.
30 Years Ago
December 7, 1989
The third annual Farm Toy Show was held Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Charter Oak Community Building. There were 39 exhibitors from Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska. Show organizers, Ron Kuhlmann and Kevin Pester, presented a check for $600, profit from the show, to the Charter Oak Centennial Committee.
The Ricketts Jolly Club held it Thanksgiving Potluck Dinner Wednesday noon. Mrs. Arlene Hennings and Wilma Reimer were the hostesses. Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Baak were welcomed as new members.
40 Years Ago
December 7, 1979
Mr. and Mrs. Brian Brown of Ute are parents of a son, Dustin Brian, born Nov. 20, 1979. He is welcomed home by a sister, Amy Jo.
Mr. and Mrs. Don McClure of Denison have purchased the Paul Briggle home and are now living in Ricketts.
