Mr. and Mrs. Donald Hesse and son, James, left for Sturgis, S.D. on something different in the way of vehicles. The machine, a three-wheeled motorcycle, was built by Hesse. It rides on a Honda motorcycle front end and is backed up with a Chevrolet Corvair rear end and engine. While in Sturgis, the Hesses will attend the National Motorcycle Rally, which is held there yearly.