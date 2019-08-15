Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
August 13, 2009
Eight landowners near Mapleton and Smithland have chosen to protect their lands to help secure scenic vistas of the Loess Hills for the future. More than 400 acres, with a value of approximately $100,000, have been placed in conservation easements in the Grant Center Special Landscape Area.
The Mapleton Rotary Club is refurbishing the three Mapleton signs. The material used is composite deck material in a redwood color, which will last for many years with no maintenance. The project is being funded by a grant, along with a fundraising supper to be held on Aug. 21.
The Ute Quasquicentennial Celebration will be held on Aug. 14-16 after three years of planning. In September 2006, the Ute Community Club decided to hold the celebration. Mark Bretthauer and Jerry Thies were appointed as co-chairs of a planning committee and Linda Olson was appointed treasurer.
20 Years Ago
August 19, 1999
The benefit auction for the Mapleton Swimming Pool, held Sunday afternoon, was a great success. More than $20,000 was raised with over 400 items donated and 250 registered buyers.
The Mapleton Flying Club held its Annual Flight Breakfast Sunday. In spite of less than perfect weather, 50 planes flew in. More than 300 people attended, either flying or driving in.
Rosie Block of Castana was the August Mother’s Day winner in the Mapleton Retail Committee’s Mother’s Day promotion. Rosie received a gift certificate from the Ben Franklin Store in Mapleton.
30 Years Ago
August 17, 1989
The public is invited to a reception on Aug. 20 honoring Larry DuVal, Monona County Extension Director. He is retiring, after 33 years with the Iowa State Cooperative Extension Service.
Dr. Thomas Koithan graduated from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Des Moines on June 2, 1989. His brother, Dr. Kirk Koithan, who graduated from the University in 1987, participated in the graduation ceremony. They are the sons of Mr. and Mrs. George Koithan of Mapleton.
Marine Sgt. Kelly G. Wimmer, son of Leo Wimmer of Mapleton, has been awarded a Meretorious Mast while serving with the 2nd Force Service Support Group at Camp Lejune, North Carolina.
40 Years Ago
August 16, 1979
Bill and Barb Castle have recently purchased the Al Tobin Yamaha-Suzuki Dealership in Mapleton. Bill has owned and operated the Skelly Station in Mapleton since 1963, and that business will now be managed by Dennis Muckey. The current employees of the Tobin dealership, Bob Dinkel, Owen Zedicker, Dennis (Zeke) Meyer, and Gary LeFebvre, will continue to work at the Bill Castle Yamaha-Suzuki business.
Oscar Brodersen and Adeline Drenkhahn of the Maple Valley Community School were presented with awards by CETA for their outstanding job of helping and working with youth during the summer program.
The City of Oto will celebrate its 125th birthday on Friday and Saturday. Events of the two-day celebration will include W & W Carnival, baseball games, an auction, parade, water fights, a pork barbeque, and more.
50 Years Ago
August 14, 1969
David Brenner of Mapleton has been designated a Notre Dame Scholar by the University of Notre Dame. He is one of 200 incoming freshmen out of 4,300 hundred applicants to receive the honor. David is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Brenner of Mapleton and a graduate of Creighton Preparatory School in Omaha, Neb.
Work is underway on the roof and tower of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton this week. Crews from Norbert Kolb and Sons of Northbrook, Ill., are repairing the slate shingles. The shingles being torn off have been on the church for 50 years.
Paving of five-mile strip of road in Soldier Township on the Mapleton-Schleswig highway will be completed this week. This is the last portion of the highway to be paved. The paving, being done by Carl Mauer Company, was started on Aug. 1, 1969.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
August 13, 1999
Megan Bretthauer and Keri Lane, members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute, will give a brief presentation of their experiences while participating in Ioway to LA recently.
A bridal shower honoring Holly Wellner, of Omaha, Neb., was held on Aug. 15 in the Michelle Cox home in Omaha. The shower was hosted by Michelle and Kathy Rosauer of Sioux City. Holly will become the bride of Matt McCabe on Sept. 11, 1999.
30 Years Ago
August 17, 1989
Rosburg Construction Company has been working on the west side of Main Street in Charter Oak. A new sidewalk has been installed in front of Ken’s Feed and Supply and Joe Boddicker’s Law Office. Also, Ken has put a new front on two of his buildings, combining them into one.
Amanda Olson, daughter of Randy and Betty Lou Olson of Ute, participated in horse events at the Iowa State Fair Aug. 16-17. She and her horse, Missy, were entered in Pole Bending and Barrell Racing competitions. They won the Junior Division of these events at the Monona County Fair to qualify for the State Fair.
40 Years Ago
August 17, 1979
Mr. and Mrs. Harwin Jess and Joel of Charter Oak returned on Aug. 6 from a trip to Bogota, Columbia. They visited in the home of Dr. and Mrs. James Jess and Danielle.
A bridal shower honoring Joleen Lund was held at the Marvin Larson home on Aug. 12. Hostesses were Elaine Nemitz, Terri Kuhlmann, and Lisa Larson. Joleen and John Larson will be married on Sept. 1, 1979, at the Country Church near Soldier.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
August 19, 1999
Dureen Krohnke was presented with a plaque for “Outstanding Volunteer” by Larry Beeck on behalf of the Red Cross Bloodmobile. Dureen has taken over the late Joleen Beeck’s position as the Bloodmobile Coordinator for the Schleswig area. Joleen was the coordinator for five years, and Dureen served as her assistant during that time.
Don Thompson of Schleswig received third place at the 1999 Iowa State Fair oenology competition for his entry in the Stout competition. The oenology competition at the fair is the oldest, legal, home brew competition in the country, having started in 1976.
30 Years Ago
August 17, 1989
Troy Ernst, son of Eugene and Vivian Ernst of Schleswig, attended the Iowa Governor’s Seminar at the University of Iowa in June. He was nominated for the event by the Schleswig School TAG Committee.
A large crowd attended the benefit pancake breakfast held Sunday morning for Crystal Blunk, who has undergone surgery and will need to have more. The funds raised will be matched by Lutheran Brotherhood Friends Branch 8560 and AAL Branch 413.
40 Years Ago
August 16, 1979
Mr. and Mrs. Kim Stern of Sioux Falls, S.D., are parents of a daughter, Erika Jill, born Aug. 7, 1979. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. John Lantz of Charter Oak and Mr. and Mrs. Jim Stern of Schleswig.
May Lou Albertson, bride to be of Stan Mauritz, was honored with a miscellaneous bridal shower Friday evening at the Kiron Baptist Church. Hostesses were Mrs. Kenneth Peterson, Mrs. John Larson, Mrs. Myron Anderson, Mrs. Andy Nelson, Mrs. Wayne Lindskoog, Mrs. John Finstrom, and Lucille and Elaine Larson.
50 Years Ago
August 14, 1969
Al Friedrichsen, son of Mrs. Rose Wellendorf of Schleswig, graduated, “with distinction” from the University of Iowa College of Liberal Arts on Aug. 8, 1969.
Spc. 4 Gary Bugge, who has been stationed for the past eight months at Swabish Hall, Germany, spent a 45 day leave in the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Bugge. He left on July 29 for Ft. Lewis, Wash., and is now stationed at Vahn Long, Vietnam.
