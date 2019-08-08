Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
Aug. 6, 2009
The Mapleton Girl Scouts Troop 226 senior members have earned the Girl Scouts Gold Award, the highest honor for Girl Scouts, which is only achieved by three percent of members nationwide. Senior scouts in Troop 226 are Ally Davis, Aleesha Porter, Ally Jo Lloyd, Shelby Wessling, Emily Larson, Amie Davis, Paige Wright, Heather Morgan, and Alyssa Sulsberger.
The Ute Town Basketball Team was the winner of the 1945 AAU Basketball Tournament. Three of the four surviving members of the team will return to Ute for the town’s 125th celebration, Aug. 14-16. They are Lyle Christensen of Florida, Bob Staley of Kansas, and Tiny Sexton of Danbury.
Twenty-seven thousand dollars were raised at the Annual Ortner Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday. The scholarship fund was established in memory of Jamie and Jason Ortner, children of Gary and Leah Ortner of Charter Oak. This past spring, $7,700 in scholarships were awarded to the COU Class of 2009, which would have been Jamie’s graduating class.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 12, 1999
The Mapleton Pool Committee is pleased to announce that the fund drive has $51,650, to date. The First State Bank of Mapleton made a donation of $5,000 last week.
Castana’s Doug Thelander won a Gold Medal at the 1999 Iowa Games held in Ames recently. Thelander competed in the 20K cycling time trial in the age 40-49 class. This is his second first place win out of four years of competition.
New members of the Mapleton Legion Auxiliary Post 496 are Phyllis Prichard, Marjorie Bueoy, Florence O’Connor, and Rose Cloud.
30 Years Ago
Aug. 10, 1989
Bob Andre has resigned as Maple Valley High School’s Guidance Counselor. He has been in the field of education for 20 years, 15 of them at Maple Valley. He will continue to live in Mapleton and will be employed by New York Life Insurance Company.
Dr. Daniel Patera of Ida Grove has opened a new satellite office in Mapleton. He also has a satellite office in Charter Oak
All 17 members of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church youth group and four counselors are reported to be fine after a severe hail and thunderstorm hit the Denver, Colo., area Monday night. Danny Koch, son of Larry and Dottie Koch, was examined and released at a Denver hospital. The group was in Denver attending a Synodical Youth Gathering.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 9, 1979
Nine acres of land west of Mapleton has been given to the city by Mapleton Development Inc. The land will be used to provide space for the new softball facility being planned.
Bernard Haggerty, son of Mrs. Carla Haggerty, is working toward an Eagle Scout badge. He has taken on the task of checking numbers on homes in Mapleton, correcting and renumbering them is needed. Bernard has the approval and support of the Mapleton City Council in this project.
Five thousand hay forks have been built by the staff at Uhl’s Welding in Mapleton in the past six years. Bood Uhl, business owner, says they cannot keep up with the demand for the product. His employees are Norman Christiansen and Shane Biggs.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 1969
The Annual Old Timers Golf Tournament was held Sunday at Willow Vale Golf Club with 85 entries. Roland Hart of Correctionville and Roy Hilgenberg of Galesburg, Ill., tied for first place. Hart won the tie.
Members of the Mapleton Fire Department, along with representatives of the Danbury and Ute Fire Departments, were given a demonstration on safe handling of anhydrous ammonia last week. The program was given by a representative of Phillips Petroleum Company.
At a meeting of the Mapleton City Council on Monday night, contracts were let for a new 300,000-gallon sewage treatment plant. Sioux City Engineering Company was awarded the Division I contract at a bid of $21,461. Christensen Construction Company of Pender, Neb., received the Division II contract for a bid of $121,436.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
August 12, 1999
Moore’s Custom Cabinetry, owned by Dave Moore, is a new business in Ricketts. Dave purchased the building from Tim Lloyd and has done extensive work to prepare for his opening. He currently has one full time employee and three part-time employees.
The Ninth District American Legion Membership Tour Meeting was held in Mapleton on Aug. 7, 1999. Herbert Neumann, Wilbur Koch, Eileen Hinrichsen, and Wilma Neumann attended, representing the Ute American Legion and Legion Auxiliary.
30 Years Ago
August 10, 1989
A group of volunteers met on Friday at Noah’s Ark in Charter Oak to prepare the area for new playground equipment. Those coming to help were Allan Neddermeyer, Melvin Neddermeyer, Lynn Hoffman, Wayne, Sandy and Gretchen Bramley, Blaine Schwingdorf, Alvern Klinker, Marion Neddermeyer and Aaron.
The Ute Town and Country Club held its annual meeting and supper on Monday night. Jeff PIthan, Lyle Bramley, and Bill Creese were elected to the board. Deryl Hennings will be the President and Lori Christman is the Vice-President.
40 Years Ago
August 10, 1979
Mrs. Louie Kelm was the winner of the embroidered cross-stitch quilt, which was given away at the Ricketts Steam Show.
Anneliesa Tiedeks and her daughter, Birgit, from Rendsburg, Germany, have been visiting in Ute since July 17. Anneliesa is a niece of Mrs. Henry Buschmann Sr. of Ute.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
Aug. 12, 1999
A 1999 Chevrolet V-8 four-wheel drive pickup was raffled off to raise funds for the Schleswig Centennial.
The second annual Schleswig High School Reunion was held on July 24 at the Schleswig Golf Club with 1,100 people attending. A light buffet was served and Masters of Music provided the music.
30 Years Ago
Aug. 10, 1989
Schleswig Superintendent of Schools John Selk submitted his resignation at a special school board meeting on Aug. 1. Selk, who served as Superintendent for 12 years, is leaving to assume a position in the Postville school district.
Commencement exercises were held at Iowa State University on Aug. 5, 1989. Bambi Lynn Schrader, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Wigg of Schleswig, and David Alan Schrader, son of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Schrader of Mapleton, were among the graduates.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 9, 1979
Henry Riessen and Lydell Schoenfeld, both of Schleswig, were the winners of the log-sawing contest at the Ricketts Steam and Antique Show. There were 10 teams in the contest, which was sponsored by Lorenz Petersen of Petersen Saw Sharpening Service of Schleswig.
A Winquist family reunion was held Sunday noon at the Hanford Ecklund home in Kiron. The potluck dinner was held in honor of Harris and Judy Youngquist from Japan, who are spending a month in the area.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 1969
Eldo Hollander is the first member of the Schleswig Golf Club to make a hole in one on the local course. He was playing with Hugo Dahms and Walter Petersen when he made the shot on the number two, 181-yard hole.
Seaman Terry D. Kline, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Kline of Schleswig, has been designated a “Qualified Helmsman” by the United States Navy. His parents have received a certificate from the Commander of the U. S. S. Oriskany detailing their son’s achievement.
