10 Years Ago
August 26, 2010
Randy and Robyn Carstens of Castana hosted the Fifth Annual Camp Redneck at their farm on July 5. Sixty-two campers were present, ages 9 months to 91 years. Two attendees came from Seattle, Wash. The day included many fun activities, including ATV riding, a “Cow Pond” Plunge, and a Top Shot Contest.
Katie Staley, a 4-H member from Charter Oak, has been selected to serve on the 2010-2011 Iowa 4-H Youth Council. The council is made up of a group of 41 teen leaders who serve as ambassadors. Katie is the daughter of Rick and Julie Staley of Charter Oak.
Cadence’s Walk to Cure will be held on Sept. 18 at the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Track. All funds raised will go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Greater Iowa Chapter for Type I Diabetes Research. Cadence, the 6-year-old daughter of Josh and Abby Koenigs of Danbury, was diagnosed with diabetes at age four. She must have four or five insulin injections each day, along with eight or 10 finger pokes, to check her blood sugar.
20 Years Ago
August 24. 2000
Mapleton is getting closer to wireless telephone and high speed Internet service. The Mapleton Utilities Board has partnered with Long Lines to provide this new service to the community. Once operational, it could also be provided to Danbury.
The Maple Valley School Board met on Aug. 14, 2000. The board accepted the resignation of Jill Grell as teacher aide. It also approved hiring Marla Mauch, Ellen Boyle, Becky Seuntjens, and Barb Hatler, all as teacher aides. Kristi Knoff was hired as a cook/custodian.
Four area residents have had their poems published in the Iowa Poetry Association’s 2000 Anthology, “Lyrical Iowa.” They are Jean Conover, Bob Fritzmeier, and Charles (Bill) McKenny, all of Mapleton, and Alma Krueger of Danbury.
30 Years Ago
August 23, 1990
Bruno Foulon, a native of France who is traveling across the United States by bicycle, stopped in Mapleton on Aug. 9. He has spent approximately four years bicycling through several countries, beginning in 1987, riding in Europe. In May of 1989, he flew to Canada and entered the United States in July of this year. Foulon is 33 years old and is a psychologist. He spent the night at the Eunice Lundeen home before continuing on his travels.
Seaman Recruit Jason R. Jochims of Mapleton is enroute to the Middle East Crisis in the Persian Gulf. He enlisted in the United States Navy in February 1990 and graduated from the Great Lakes Naval Training Center in April. He is serving aboard the USS Saginaw, LST 1188.
Eric Shero has won first place and a $500 scholarship in the Iowa Health Care Association’s Annual Essay Contest. This year’s theme was “Nursing Home Employees Make a Difference,” and the contest was offered to Maple Valley High School students through Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton. Eric is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Shero of Mapleton.
40 Years Ago
August 21. 1980
Five new teachers have joined the Maple Valley faculty. Mr. Bruce Bunger will teach high school and junior high vocal music, Miss Susan Noonan teaches Special Education, Mrs. Ann Ritter will teach the junior high Learning Disabilities Class, Miss Lonna Hansen is the new elementary vocal music instructor, and Mrs. Sheryl Koenigs will teach fourth grade. Superintendent Dennis Webner, also new to the district, began his duties on July 1, 1980.
50 Years Ago
August 20, 1970
Mrs. Mamie Ferry received a surprise visit on Aug. 13 from former neighbors she had not seen for many years. Mrs. Pat Franck and Mrs. Lela Carroll of Independence were Mrs. Ferry’s neighbors when they all lived in Sioux City 41 years ago.
A pre-nuptial bridal shower was held in honor of Marlys Marsh on Aug. 16 at the United Church of Christ. Hostesses were Mrs. Art Gosch of Battle Creek, Mrs. Frank Schrunk of Danbury, and Mrs. Herluf Kafton of Castana. Miss Marsh and James Engle will be married on Aug. 29, 1970.
Benji Nixon, son of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Nixon of Mapleton, had the grand champion 4-H baby beef at the Woodbury County Fair this year. He showed a 1288 lb. Charolais steer.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
August 24, 2000
Our local Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn from Ute are pictured in this issue on a journey down the Soldier River. Also known as Ron Langenfeld and Gary Goslar, the pair traveled behind the little ducks as they made their way down the river in the 2000 Great Annual Duck Race. The race was the Kick-Off for Ute Fun Days. Winning tickets for the fund raiser were first place, Mapleton Vet Clinic; second place, Dave Gregerson; and third place, Jack Bang.
A Kiddie Parade was held Saturday during Ute Fun Days. First place went to Candace, Bethany, and Alexis Seward and their dog, Daisy, for their “Ute of Bust’ covered wagon entry. Morgan and Alexis Lisle won second place, and third place honors went to Taylor and Jenna McCall.
30 Years Ago
August 23, 1990
Tawny Nepper, daughter of Curtiss and Jean Nepper, and Cheryl Gibbs, daughter of Gary and Joyce Gibbs, both earned a trip to the Iowa State Fair this year. They qualified by showing their horses at the Monona County Fair in July. The girls competed with their horses in Trail Class, Pole Bending and Barrel Racing and won ribbons in all three classes. Tawny and her horse, “Spook,” had three blue ribbons. Cheryl and “Sox” had one purple, one blue, and one red ribbon.
Staff Sgt. Randy Carter; his wife, Melly; and daughters, Lynn and Aisa, were welcomed by a big sign and lots of balloons when they arrived at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Pope in Ute. The Carters are in Ute for a three week visit after having been stationed in Hawaii for since June of 1987.
40 Years Ago
August 23, 1980
The Victory Bell, which was formerly located at the Charter Oak Legion Hall, has been installed near the doors of the Charter Oak-Ute High School Auditorium. The bell has a casting date of May 10, 1897.
Brian Gran, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Gran of Ute, was honored with a birthday and farewell party on Aug. 10 at the home of his parents. Brian will be attending law school this fall at Loyola University in New Orleans, La.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
August 24, 2000
Nicole Ernst of Schleswig received the Keith Fenton Recognition Award at AIB College of Business during a ceremony on Aug. 23, 2000. She received a plaque and $500. Nicole was also honored recently as a Presidential Scholar at AIB.
Henrietta Hollander entertained the Monday afternoon Bridge Club on Aug. 4. Prize winners were Naomi Friedrichsen, Kate Petersen, and Joann Nahnsen. LaJune Obrecht and Virgene Fredericks were guests.
30 Years Ago
August 23, 1990
Three area servicemen have received orders and have been sent to Saudi Arabia. All the men are graduates of the Schleswig-Ricketts Community School. Ryan Teut, son of Nancy Teut of Schleswig and Corwin Teut of Crete, Neb., entered the United States Army in August 1989. Jamie Dungan is serving with the United States Army, having entered the service in August 1989. He is the son of Mac and Arlene Dungan of Schleswig. Seaman Recruit Jason R. Jochims of rural Mapleton joined the United States Navy in February 1990.
The Grand Opening for the Waterhole-Schleswig’s Underground will be held on Saturday, Aug. 25. Ted Schrank is the owner, Cheryl Schrank is the owner/manager, and Denise Umland will be the assistant manager.
40 Years Ago
August 21, 1980
The Schleswig Community School’s 73-member Marching Band won the Governor’s Cup at the Iowa State Fair Parade on Aug. 13. This is the second time the Schleswig-Ricketts band has won the cup. It has never before been won twice by a small school (Class C-band). Vic Wood is the Director.
John Cassens of Schleswig won first place in the Other Mead and Flower Class in the 1980 “Celebrate Iowa” wine-making competition at the Iowa State Fair. Larry Grill of Schleswig placed first in the Elderberry Dry Class.
50 Years Ago
August 20, 1970
The Army Commendation Medal For Heroism was recently awarded to Pvt. First Class Robert L. Struck, U.S. Army, Troop C, 1st Squadron. (Airmobile 9th Cavalry.) The medal was presented for Pvt. First Class Struck’s actions on May 23, 1970, while serving in the Republic of Vietnam. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Struck of Schleswig.
A Ladies Golf Tournament was held on Aug. 11 at the Schleswig Golf Club. Winners were Championship Flight, Mrs. Milt Wassgren; First Flight, Mrs. Everett Evers; Second Flight, Mrs. E. W. Clausen; and Third Flight, Mrs. Richard Hansen.
