Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
August 27, 2009
A unique volunteer organization is coming to Western Iowa on this anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The “New York Says Thank You Foundation,” in partnership with the Boy Scouts of America, will coordinate a large-scale project at the Little Sioux Scout Ranch. Between 200 and 300 volunteers will build a new chapel in memory of the four scouts who died at the Scout Ranch in the June 2008 tornado.
The Mapleton School Foundation sponsored its third golf tournament on Aug. 15 at Willow Vale Golf Club. The event raised more than $10,000, which will be used for student scholarships. Tournament champions were Dave Sextro, Ann Sextro, Austin Ewell, and Betty Kimmen.
The Charter Oak Fire Department recently took delivery of a 2000 Chevrolet truck, which will replace the 1978 tanker. The cost of the new truck was paid by donations to the fire department, which will be kicking off its “Fall Fundraiser” soon.
20 Years Ago
September 2, 1999
It was announced this week that the fund drive for the Mapleton Swimming Pool has reached $90,000. Bids for the renovation project were let at the Mapleton City Council meeting on Aug. 25. BF Jacobsen Lumber of Mapleton was awarded the bid for the new bathhouse at a cost of $147,500. The bid of $227,300 went to Christiansen Construction of Pender, Neb.
The Mapleton Ram Football Coaches for this year are Bob Crum, Ryan Johnston, Tim Hupke, Brian Wilken, Todd Sadler, Jody Walsh, and Jay Hortness.
Several Maple Valley FFA members attended a Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., over the summer. They are Nick Riesberg, Brent Rosauer, Carrie Gosch, Darren Goslar, Lance Kuehl, and Matt Wenger.
30 Years Ago
August 31, 1989
The Oldham Recreation Area, near Soldier, has been closed to camping for the rest of the season due to continued vandalism. The Monona County Conservation Board made the decision so the park can be closed at 9 p.m.
Myron Rozell, President of the First State Bank in Mapleton, attended the 45th annual session of the Graduate School of Banking held Aug. 13-25. The school provides bankers an opportunity for advanced study and research in banking and economic and monetary problems.
Kirtus and Kim Schoenherr are parents of a son, Nicholas Paul, born July 31, 1989. Grandparents are Jack and Nora Parr of Castana and Jerry and Susan Schoenherr of Mapleton.
40 Years Ago
August 30, 1979
There will be four new teachers at the Maple Valley School this year. Dennis Benson will teach Vocational Agriculture, Thomas O’Neal will be the Instrumental Music instructor, Judy Mulder will teach Pre-School Handicapped, and Wanda Andre will teach Elementary EMH at the Castana Center.
Mr. and Mrs. Clair Maguire announce the engagement of their daughter, Dianne, to Kenneth Dorale of Sioux City, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Dorale of Mapleton.
The Mapleton Fire Department’s Water Fight Teams had a successful season. The men’s team placed in the top 32 in the state and competed at the Iowa State Fair. Team members are Les Goslar, Jerry Bumsted, Ron Foxhoven, and Dan Cooper.
50 Years Ago
August 28, 1969
Two bicycles were given away Saturday afternoon on Main Street in Mapleton by the Mapleton Club. Winners were JoAnn Cox of Castana and Brian Tierney of Danbury.
Bruce Fick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Fick of Mapleton, was among the graduates of Western Iowa Tech on Aug. 22, 1969. He completed a 48-week Refrigeration Program.
Joe Patrick has been selected by the Mapleton Library Board as chairman of a committee for the Museum Department of the new library. It is planned to have a section designated to household antique items and memorabilia of the community that are of historical value.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
September 2, 1999
Residents of the Ute area met at the Ute City Park on Aug. 22 for a worship service. The Liturgy was led by Pastor Mike Hatten of the Ute Christian Church. Gospel music was provided by the Monona Country Band and refreshments were provided by the ABC and Ute Commercial Club.
Due to the retirement of Ray and Marie Langenfeld as managers of the Ute Town and Country Club, bookings should be made by calling Shirley Gosch.
30 Years Ago
August 31, 1989
Charter Oak-Ute School Superintendent Don Gries has announced that the school district will receive $6,400 from the Mansville Property Damage Settlement Trust. COU is one of several schools throughout the nation to join a class action suit in 1981 against the Mansville Corporation for asbestos damage.
Mr. and Mrs. Brian Bruggeman of Lincoln, Neb., are parents of a daughter, Emily Sue, born Aug. 25, 1989. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Orville Wright of Council Bluffs and Mr. and Mrs. Wade Bruggeman of Charter Oak.
40 Years Ago
August 31, 1979
Richard Iversen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Iversen of Ute, graduated with a Masters Degree in Education from the University of Colorado, Boulder, Colo. He has been teaching mathematics at Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo., for the past six years.
Rick Blume of Soldier competed in the Iowa State Fair Pick Up Pull on Aug. 18. Rick earned the rare distinction of placing first in the competition’s two classes, the 5800 stock and 6200 stock.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
September 2, 1999
The Crawford County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary recently awarded six scholarships to students entering the medical field. Recipients are Mandi Lingren of Schleswig, Robin Mordhorst of Ute, Josh Sebring of Manilla, Maria Hansen of Denison, Beth Bavoes of Vail, and Jody Garett of Dow City.
New staff members at the Schleswig School this year are Tracy Beeck, Counselor; Jane Bandow, math instructor; Colleen Henkel, aid; Christine Hester, off-set aid; and Sally Sonnichsen Abbe, substitute.
30 Years Ago
August 31, 1989
Mr. Wayne Andrews is the new Superintendent of Schools at Schleswig/Ricketts Schools. He was formerly the Director of Personnel for the Council Bluffs schools.
Army National Guard Pvt. Heath J. Streck of Schleswig, Army National Guard Pvt. Tracy Kastner of Charter Oak, and Army National Guard Pvt. James A. Harrier Jr. of Kiron have all completed training at the United States Army Infantry School, in Ft. Benning, Ga.
40 Years Ago
August 30, 1979
Birgit Borgwardt, 18, of Schleswig, Germany, arrived in the United States on Aug. 23, 1979. She will spend the next 11 months with the Howard Ehlers family of Schleswig and will attend the Schleswig High School as a senior.
Joyce Bielenberg of Schleswig made a hole-in-one Saturday morning at the Don Williams Golf Course in Boone. This was the first hole in one ever made on hole #7, 150 yards across Don Williams Lake.
50 Years Ago
August 28, 1969
Members of the kindergarten class at Schleswig this year are Andrea Neddermeyer, Cheryl Krohnke, Laura Ratzlaff, Craig Miller, Ross Thul, Alan Phillips, Denny Baer, Shelly Clausen, Hans Reese, Lisa Siemer, Alan Daniel, and Penny Sonnichsen. The class will be divided into two groups and will attend school all day, every other day. Mrs. W. J. Petersen is the teacher.
Henry Westphalen of Schleswig has been named the Region Five winner in Division Three of the Des Moines Register’s Iowa Soil Conservation Awards Program. Division three is for new cooperators in the soil conservation district.
