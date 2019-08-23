Getting up in the World – Work has been underway on the roof and tower of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in 1969. Crews from Norbert Kolb and Sons, Maintenance and Repair, Northbrook, Illinois, are replacing the slate shingles on the church. The slate that is being torn off the roof has been on the building for 60 years. The two men working on the steeple tower are over 100 feet above the ground. The top of the tower reaches to 120 feet.