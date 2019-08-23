Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
August 20, 2009
The Danbury Major Soft Ball Team placed third in the Northwest Iowa Softball League, ending the season with a record of 12-1-1. Team members are Makayla Lansink, Sam Halbur, Karly Trieber, Kayla Bubke, Shayla Willis, Hayley Seuntjens, Kathy Downing, Amanda Downing, Kendra Sexton, and Darby Hancock. The team coach is Tammy Kafton.
The Charter Oak-Ute 2008-2009 Student Council has been awarded a Meritorious Distinction Award. The council earned 100 out of 100 possible points based upon the submissions in its scrapbook.
Ryan and Katie Gotto of Mapleton are parents of a son, Lincoln Paul, born July 26, 2009. Grandparents are Jack and Marla Seuntjens, Patty Gotto, and Duane Banta, all of Mapleton.
20 Years Ago
August 26, 1999
Dr. Tom Skantharoopan has joined the Maple Valley Medical Clinic, effective July 2, 1999. Dr. Skan, as he is commonly referred to, came to Mapleton from New York where he completed his family practice residency.
Laurel Nagel Armstrong graduated from the University of South Dakota on July 20, 1999, with a Masters of Science in Administrative Studies. She is the daughter of Elwood and Rose Nagel and Myrna and Mel Woodard, all of Mapleton.
Zach Cassens won second place in the pedal pull contest 4-year-old division at the Schleswig Centennial. His brother, Ryan, placed third in the 8-year-old division. They are the sons of Dr. Rod and Pam Cassens of Mapleton.
30 Years Ago
August 24, 1989
Patrick Bormann of Mapleton has been named Assistant County Supervisor of the Year for the Farmers Home Administration. He received the award for his outstanding performance in the Sibley FmHA Office.
The Sioux Valley Savings and Loan Association Office in Mapleton was closed by state regulators on Aug. 18, 1989. The institution’s charter was revoked by the Superintendent of Savings and Loan, Greg Barcus.
Six Mapleton residents were among 300 Aid Association for Lutherans who attended the annual convention of the Iowa Federation of AAL Branches held at Buena Vista College on Aug. 12. Those attending were Dennis and Joan Knuth, Evelyn Knuth, Don Ladwig, Loretta Peterson, and Arlene Teut.
40 Years Ago
August 23, 1979
The Immanuel Lutheran Church, known as Soldier Twp Lutheran, northwest of Ricketts, will celebrate it 90th anniversary on Sept. 2, 1979. Rev. O. Cloeter, President of the Southern Minnesota District of the Lutheran Church, and the son of a former pastor, will be the guest speaker.
Rebecca Sue Buck and Michael Ray Friedrichsen of Denison were united in marriage on June 30, 1979, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison. Their parents are Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Buck of Manilla and Mr. and Mrs. Ray Friedrichsen of Danbury.
Thomas Charles Colbert of Danbury graduated from the University of Iowa in Commencement exercises held on July 27, 1979, in Iowa City.
50 Years Ago
August 21, 1969
The Loren Hollister American Legion Post of Mapleton honored the Junior Legion Team at their annual dinner meeting Friday night. Leo Hupke, assistant coach at Morningside College and a former Mapleton resident, was the guest speaker. Stan Hanson was chosen the Most Valuable Player and received the RBI award for the Junior Legion Team.
The annual Men’s Golf Tournament was held last Sunday at Willow Vale with 40 golfers on hand. Bob Schultz was the tournament winner and Denny Cmelik placed second.
Shirley Nepper, owner of the House of Beauty in Mapleton, will hold an open house on Tuesday, Aug. 26, to celebrate her first year in business.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
August 26, 1999
Marvin Koch was the winner of the Ute Commercial Club’s Fun Day’s drawing, winning a gift package of two nights in Branson, Mo., along with tickets to three shows or the option of $250 cash. Ronnie Maack and Al Veit were the winners of the second prize, two nights stay at Adventureland Inn and four free park passes, or the option of $150 cash. Aaron Krusen won the third prize, $75 cash.
A Euchre Party was held at the Charter Oak Senior Center on Aug. 19 with Elsie Schnoor and Viola Dorale as hostesses. Winners were Caroline Petersen, Lois Adams, Hedwig Schnoor, Viola Dorale, and Elsie Schnoor.
30 Years Ago
August 24, 1989
Ute Postmaster, Earl Hiller, and Charter Oak Postmaster, Kathryn Clausen, were among 1,500 delegates to the 86th Annual National Convention of the National League of Postmasters in Atlanta, Ga.
Andrew J. Currao will be installed as Vicar at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Charter Oak during morning worship services on Aug. 27. He is currently attending Concordia Seminary.
40 Years Ago
August 24, 1979
Mick Creese of Aurora, Colo., formerly of Charter Oak, has won the Phillips Petroleum Company’s Outstanding Tire Sales Award. He received a $200 prize and a week of paid vacation.
Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Amundson of Omaha, Neb., and Gladys Amundson and Mrs. Charles Dommer Sr. attended the 25th wedding anniversary party for Mr. and Mrs. Bennett Hagen of Soldier, held Sunday at the Soldier Lutheran Church.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
August 26, 1999
Jessica Slavik of Schleswig was named the Champion Junior Showman at the Iowa State Fair Rabbit Show and placed second in Rabbit Project Presentations. She won two purple and five blue ribbons for her rabbit entries.
Jon and Linda Sailer were the winners of the Over Fifty Tournament held Aug. 21 at the Schleswig Golf Club. Doc and Ann Broers won the second flight and Gary and Bev Peters were third flight winners.
30 Years Ago
August 24, 1989
Wayne Streck, formerly of Schleswig, has been appointed an officer at Aid Association for Lutherans, a fraternal benefit society, based in Appleton, Wis. He will serve as the Director of Real Estate Equities.
Byron Behrmann of Schleswig received a gold ribbon at the Iowa State Fair Oenology and Homemade Wine and Beer Competition. Byron won the ribbon for his Concord Sweet entry.
40 Years Ago
August 23, 1979
The City of Schleswig has been notified by the Iowa State Fire Marshal that the problem of gasoline leaking into the sewer system has been corrected. The issue was reported more than a month ago when two residents detected gasoline fumes in their basements.
Schleswig Mayor, Roy Bumann, and Ricketts Mayor, Vic Schwartz, represented their communities at the Oto 125th celebration last weekend.
50 Years Ago
August 21, 1969
Miss Sharon Petersen, daughter of Helen Petersen of Schleswig, was one of 68 women and men who graduated from the Nebraska Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, Omaha, Neb, on Aug. 24.
Pastor and Mrs. Reuben Carlson and Mrs. Carlson’s sister, Miss Ebba Leaf, are new arrivals in Kiron and are at home in the Bethel Lutheran Parsonage. Pastor Carlson has been with Bethphage Mission, Axtell, Neb., for several years.
