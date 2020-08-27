Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
September 2, 2010
Petitions calling for the reorganization of Maple Valley and Anthon-Oto School Districts was filed with the AEA Agency on Aug. 23, 2010. There were 247 signatures from the A-O District and 466 from Maple Valley. The AEA Board of Directors will hold a hearing at which proponents and objectors are allowed to give evidence and arguments.
The Charter Oak-Ute Homecoming Coronation will be held on Sept. 12. Queen candidates are Whitney Goslar, Kysa Roberts, Katie Staley, and Mardi Goslar. Candidates for King are Dylan Boyle, Tyler Huntley, Brandon Krapfl, and Nolan Staley.
Casey Conover of Danbury showed the Champion Berkshire Boar at the 2010 Iowa State Fair on Aug. 16. She also received the Premium Exhibitor Award, which is given to the exhibitor who accrues the most points based upon the day’s placings.
20 Years Ago
August 31, 2000
The Mapleton Loren Hollister Unit 496 American Legion Auxiliary held an election of officers recently for the 2000-2001 year. Those elected are Marguerite Nelson, President; Shirley Hesse, Vice-President; Guyleen Tipperary, Chaplain; Deloris Livermore, Secretary; Nellie Clingenpeel, Treasurer; Elnora Dose, Sgt. At Arms; and Rose Hamann, Historian.
The Maple Valley School District election will be held on Sept. 12, 2000. There are several issues on the ballot, including a Physical Plant and Equipment Levy and the re-election of Russ Wray to the board of directors of Western Iowa Tech. Candidates for the school board are Joanne Maynard, District 3; Jim Remmick, District 4; and Dale Wimmer, District 4.
Opal Olson, FIC, was a delegate to the 72nd Iowa Fraternal Congress, representing Royal Neighbors of America, on Aug. 24. She also served as a delegate to the 50th Iowa of Fraternal Insurance Counselors on Aug. 25.
30 Years Ago
August 30, 1990
Edward L. Maier, Scoutmaster of Scout Troop 336 of Mapleton, was recognized for his service to Scouting members and his church at St. John’s United Methodist Church on Sunday, Aug. 19, 1990. Ed was presented with the “God and Country Award.”
Andrea Lee has received a $200 scholarship from Worlds of Fun, Kansas City, Mo. She is currently a personnel intern at the park. Winners of the scholarship are judged for their contributions as employees, academic accomplishments, and financial needs for college. Andrea is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Loren Lee of Mapleton and will be a senior this fall at Northwest Missouri State University.
Mike and Mary Ann O’Meara of Indianapolis, Ind., are parents of a son, Patrick Shane, born July 26, 1990. Grandparents are Joyce O’Meara and the late Pat O’Meara of Mapleton and Jean Leone and the late Tony Leone of Indianapolis, Ind.
40 Years Ago
August 28, 1980
Construction on the second unit of Maple Crest Apartments began this week after a long delay. Two weeks ago, it appeared the entire project might be scrapped, but a compromise was reached between the federal lending unit and the contractor. The site will have 10 one-bedroom apartments and is expected to be completed in about six months.
Airman Nancy E. Koerner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fredrick Koerner of Danbury, has been assigned to Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, after completing basic training. She will now receive specialized instruction in the communications intelligence field.
A miscellaneous bridal shower salad luncheon was held Saturday, Aug. 16, in honor of Peggy Krayenhagen of Schleswig, bride-to-be of Dan Christopherson of Mapleton. Honored guests were Mrs. Alvin Chrisopherson of Mapleton, Mrs. Mike Krayenhagen of Schleswig, Mrs. Mildred Wonder of Battle Creek, Mrs. Lucille Krayenhagen, Mrs. Mary Petrositch, and Mrs. Irene Christopherson, all of Danbury.
50 Years Ago
August 27, 1970
Jim Van Maanen, Maple Valley Football Coach, announced this week that 51 boys reported for practice last week. Returning lettermen are Al Dirksen, Roger Campbell, Ken Trucke, Vinton Wooster, Jack Seuntjens, Dave Davis, Mike Clark, Tom Rosburg, and Brad Pithan.
The Mapleton Club entertained Soldier Businessmen on Wednesday evening at their regular dinner meeting. The event was held in recognition of the completion of the Leach Hollow Road, which now connects the cities of Mapleton and Soldier.
Denny Cmelik of Mapleton won the Schleswig Open Tournament in a sudden death play-off with Bing Bengfort of Denison. R. J. Danner of Mapleton tied with Dr. Hutchinson of Denison for second place in the second flight. Dr. Danner won the play-off. Arnold Schmeling of Mapleton placed second in the fourth flight.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
August 31, 2000
Western Iowa Tech Community College has announced the recipients of Upward Bound Awards for summer 2000. Nikki Stutzman and Sara Hennings, both of Charter Oak-Ute High School, are winners of the award.
DuWayne Meseck of Ute is the subject of a feature article in this week’s issue. He has volunteered for several mission trips abroad, beginning with a trip in February 1997 to Haiti, which was sponsored by Most Ministries of Ann Arbor, Mich. In September 1998, he spent three weeks in Poland on a trip and ventured on a trip to Tirana, Albania, as part of a team sponsored by Christian Farmers of America. DuWayne says he makes the trips because he likes to help people. He bears most of the cost himself.
30 Years Ago
August 30, 1990
A talent/variety show was held Friday night as part of Ute Fun Days. Winners in the show were Bart Hanson, Pierson; Tami Brassilo, Hornick; Chris and Ruth Christiansen, Pierson; Brooke Bretthauer, Ute; Neal Bartels, Charter Oak; Angie Carlson, Ute; Misty Archer, Soldier; and a Charter Oak-Ute fifth grade group composed of Jenny Creese, Keri Shanahan, Amber Christman, Jackie Gregerson, and Samantha Beeck.
Clarence and Theresa Topf of Charter Oak were honored with a surprise 40th wedding anniversary celebration on Aug. 10, 1990. The event was hosted by their children, their families, and Clarence’s mother, Leona Topf. Their children are Patricia, Amanda, and Zachary Reed of Des Moines; Dennis, Lori, and David of Charter Oak; Sharon, Randy, Thomas, and John Thill of Pleasantville; and Karen, Randy, Kathie Jo, and Daniel Palmersheim of Manchester.
40 Years Ag
August 31, 1980
New members of the teaching staff at Charter Oak-Ute this year are Kay Resel, Business Education; Debra Starek, Elementary Reading; and Linda Sullivan, Home Economics.
Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Meyers of Ponca, Neb., are parents of a son, Michael Aaron, born Aug. 19, 1980. Grandparents are Mrs. Ervin Gibbs of Ute and Mr. and Mrs. Harold Meyers of Newcastle, Neb.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
August 31, 2000
Rick Beatty of Schleswig Meats presented a program on Russia and the Ukraine at the Schleswig Library’s August Brown Bag Luncheon. Along with the pictures of people and buildings in the two countries, Mr. Beatty brought several dolls and beautiful artwork.
The 49th Christ Nissen Cousins Reunion was held on Aug. 20 at the Arthur Café. Those attending were George and LaVon Biert of Wall Lake, Viola Schmidt and Shirley Neumann of Odebolt, Loretta Anderson and Loel Kock of Boyer, Jack Neumann of Denison, Marvin Neumann, Lyle and Jean Kropf of Kiron, Russell Lee and Delores of Centerville, and Arlene Miller of Schleswig.
30 Years Ago
August 30, 1990
The Schleswig Public Library will hold an Open House on Sept. 8, 1990, to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Nine dedicated young women organized a Study Club and laid the groundwork for the library that local citizens enjoy today. Of these nine, Mrs. Walter Petersen is the only living member. Other founding members were Mrs. H. J. Bielenberg, Mrs. P. M. Eberly, Mrs. Hebert Rickert, Mrs. E. B. Salmon, Mrs. E. F. Schwedder, Mrs. W. D. Scott, Mrs. H. A. Selander, and Mrs. Reuben Wood.
A bridal shower honoring Tina Woodward was held Saturday at the Baptist Church in Kiron. Hostesses for the dessert luncheon were Irma Gustafson, Bessie Gilmore, Pat Snider, Wilma Anderson, Wanda Larson, Violet Finstrom, Helen Mauritz, and Elaine Larson. Miss Woodward and Ben Schulte will be married on Oct. 20, 1990, at Maryville, Mo.
40 Years Ago
August 28, 1980
There are five new teachers this year in the Schleswig School System. Pat O’Brien will teach Middle School Science; Janet Lafrentz is the K-6 Physical Education instructor; Bill Parker will teach Middle School Math; Joan Cassens will teach High School English, Drama, and Speech; and John Cassens is the new High School Math instructor.
After two years as an observer and part-time player, Don Schmidt is getting his chance at fulltime stardom on the University of South Dakota football team. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. D. L. Schmidt of Schleswig. Ken Miller, another Schleswig High School graduate, is also a member of the Coyotes team.
50 Years Ago
August 27, 1970
The Silver Knights Drum and Twirling Corps of DuPage County, Ill., won the National Competition held July 30-31 at Note Dame University. Mrs. Bill Moxley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Schultz of Schleswig is the Corps Instructor.
The $15,000 bond issue to build a new municipal building and fire station in Ricketts was passed at the election held Thursday. The vote was 49 in favor and 10 opposed.
