10 Years Ago
April 15, 2010
The Maple Valley and Charter Oak-Ute Girls Track Teams travelled to Dunlap on April 8 for the Boyer Valley Girls Invitational. Nicole Dobernecker of COU won the shot put and placed fourth in the discus. The MVAO Rams earned a fourth-place finish. Maddie Walsh placed second in the 3,000 meters and Lindsey Brown was second in the 800 meters.
Diane McBride of Danbury was the winner of the Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto After Prom drawing. She won a one-night stay and six free waterpark passes at Kings Point Resort in Storm Lake.
Since the June 11, 2008, tornado at the Little Sioux Scout Ranch where four lives were lost, much has been done to bring life back to the camp. The camp re-opened in the spring of 2009. On April 24, 2010, the Mid-America Council will host a dedication for the most recent developments at the camp.
20 Years Ago
April 13, 2000
Two construction projects underway in Mapleton are nearing completion. The new addition to Meadow Park Apartments is in the final stages and will provide eight new units, four on each level. The newly remodeled swimming pool is also nearly done. The pool has been sandblasted, new bathrooms are being constructed, and new concrete decks are being poured. More than $200,000 has been raised by the community to fund this project.
Jeff and Jenny Moser of Maryville, Mo., are parents of a son, Jared James, born March 3, 2000. He has a sister, Jordyn Ann, age two. Grandparents are Jim and Dixie DeBlauw of Schulyer, Neb., and Dwight and Lois Moser of Danbury.
A fire on the Roger Jochims farm, nine miles east of Mapleton, completely destroyed a large barn. The Ricketts and Mapleton Fire Departments responded to the call.
30 Years Ago
April 12, 1990
The Friends of the Fisher-Whiting Memorial Library in Mapleton is hoping to bring its annual Friendraiser to a successful conclusion by April 30, achieving a goal of $3,000. In the past year, the Friends group has helped finance the establishment of a video collection, as well as helping with several other projects.
Phillip Morgan, son of Walter and Betty Morgan of Castana, has enlisted in the United States Navy. He will leave on April 24 for basic training and then will go to Philadelphia for more schooling.
Two Maple Valley Cagers, Jeff Moser and Steve Webner, were recently selected for All-State Basketball Teams. Moser, a senior, was named to the Sioux City Journal’s All Northwest Iowa third team. Webner, a junior, received Honorable Mention in the Iowa Newspaper Association’s Class 1-A picks.
40 Years Ago
April 10, 1980
Opal Olson of Mapleton was presented with a gold ID bracelet from the Royal Neighbors of America during the fraternal benefit society’s annual Achievers Conference, held at the Sahara Hotel in Las Vegas, recently. Olson received the award for having the highest number of production points in Iowa during the society’s 1979 membership campaign.
Todd Berkenpas, Maple Valley High School star, has been named to the KCAU-TV All-Area High School Basketball Team. Todd and his coach, Alden Berkenpas, will appear on a special 30-minute show on KCAU-TV on April 12.
Duane and Diane (Flannery) Gosch of Murray of Utah are parents of a daughter, Bramly Kay, born March 29, 1980. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Gosch of Mapleton and Mr. and Mrs. Farris Hall of Ticonic.
50 Years Ago
April 9, 1970
J. Hobart Darbyshire of Rockwell City has become associated with the James F. Gaukel Law Firm in Mapleton. He is a graduate of Morningside College and received his Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Iowa in 1967. He and his wife, Roberta, and daughter, Jean, reside in Mapleton.
Spc. 4 Dennis McCall, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lee McCall of Oto, has been participating in the United States Army’s “Prelude to Taps,” at Ft. Meyer, Va. The Prelude to Taps is the annual salute of the U. S. Army to the National Cherry Blossom Festival.
Karen Riecks received her cap at the First Presbyterian Church in Sioux City on Feb. 15, 1970. She is a freshman at St. Luke’s School of Nursing and also attends Morningside College three days a week. Karen is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A. L. Sturges of Mapleton.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
April 13, 2000
A baby shower honoring Shelby (Kohnekamp) Bergstadt was held on April 1 at the Ricketts Bank Basement. Hostesses were great-grandmothers, Laverne Kohnekamp of Charter Oak and Delores Sonnichsen of Denison, along with grandmothers, Opal Bramley of Ute and Marlene Bergstadt of Denison. Jackie Boland of Charter Oak also hosted as an honorary grandmother.
Mike Elliott is the new Manager at Berne Co-op in Ute. He has served for the past 19 years at the Manager of the Dunlap Co-op.
30 Years Ago
April 12, 1990
More than 600 people have submitted family and business articles for the Charter Oak Centennial History Book. The books are currently on sale through June 1 for $39. The cost will then be $45 with delivery expected the first week of November 1990.
Lisa Johnson, daughter of Roger and Susan Johnson, and Brenda Mumm, daughter of Ray and Mary Mumm, have been named to the academic Dean’s List, for the second term at Briar Cliff College in Sioux City.
40 Years Ago
April 11, 1980
Dr. Carlos Swanson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Swanson of Ute, is spending a month in Thailand caring for refugees. He is joined there by his wife, who is a nurse. Carlos, a 1953 graduate of the Ute High School, practices medicine in California.
Mr. Dan Schreiber is the new Manager of the Charter Oak Municipal Swimming Pool.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
April 13, 2000
Schleswig School Students recently enjoyed an educational program, the Magic of Recycling. Magician Greg Allen presented the program and several students had a chance to participate in a play during the show.
On Saturday, June 10, 2000, former students, teachers, parents, and others associated with rural school Soldier #4 are invited a reunion of all involved. The school was located six miles east of Mapleton on Highway E-16 and was open from 1882 until May 1953. The school building was later moved to the farm home of Jim and Ramona Laubscher south of Denison. It has been designated a National Historic Site.
30 Years Ago
April 12, 1990
The Thursday Night Mixed League Bowlers held their banquet on April 5 at the Schleswig Lanes. The Farmers Mutual Insurance team was the League Champion with 63 wins. Team members are Don and Donna Koch and Millie and Skinny Neubauer. Ron Lake was the team sponsor. Emmy Riessen had the lady’s high series, highest average, and highest game.
Kimberly Thompson and Theresa Gierstorf participated in the Capping Ceremony, held at St., Lukes School of Nursing on April 6. Their parents are Mike and Kathy Korner and Delbert and Ramona Gierstorf.
40 Years Ago
April 10, 1980
Bob Emerick of Sioux City is the new Sales Manager at Schleswig Sausage. He studied accounting at St. Ambrose College in Davenport and also at Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City.
Kevin Andresen and Gary Friedrichsen have been selected to attend Boys State at Camp Dodge, June 6-13. They are sponsored by the Schleswig American Legion and Schleswig Jaycees.
50 Years Ago
April 9, 1970
Airman First Class David Anderson returned to Ellsworth Air Force Base on March 30. He spent a week’s leave at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Myron Anderson of Schleswig.
Miss Lois Koth, Miss Iowa of 1969-1970, was the honored guest speaker at a banquet held for the newly confirmed at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Soldier Township, on April 6. Confirmands honored were Vickie Meseck, Lorna Maas, Dianne Koch, LuAnn Kruger, and Barry Kelm.
