Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
May 6, 2010
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto hosted the Rams Relays on Thursday. The Rams Boys Team tied for first place with OA-BCIG. The team placed first in the 4x200-meter relay with team members Chris Oberg, Brandon Burkhart, Ethan Heinse, and Bryon Utterback. Chris Oberg won first in the 100-meter event, and Bryon Utterback placed first in the 800-meter race.
Members of the Schleswig Hornets Soccer Team, second to fourth grade, are Cory Martinson, Ivan Zamago, Parker Wessel, Jayden Scales, Jaci Kluender, Lyndsy Peters, Samantha Igou, Selena Coronado, and Max Wigg. Heidi Igou is the team coach.
The Charter Oak-Ute High School Prom was held on Friday night with a theme of “Welcome to Las Vegas.” Marcus Steffen, son of Randy and Lisa Steffen, was chosen as Prom King and Aubry Kunze, daughter of Rod and Becky Kunze, was the Queen. The After-Prom Party was held at the Louis Bowl in Sioux City.
20 Years Ago
May 4, 2000
The Monona County Board of Supervisors has announced the appointment of Donna Shaw of Mapleton as the Monona County Emergency Management Coordinator. Claire Joines retired from the position on April 28, 2000, after serving for 14 years.
Jennifer B. Ferguson of Charter Oak has been named to the Dean’s List at the AIB College of Business for the 1999-2000 Winter Quarter. She is the daughter of Stan and Sheri Ferguson of Charter Oak and a graduate of Maple Valley High School.
The Maple Valley Rams Golf Team competed against Charter Oak-Ute and IKM at Schleswig and had victories over both teams. Kelby Flanigan was the medalist with a score of 39. Runners-up were Ryan Jacobsen and Luke Mohrhauser with 42.
30 Years Ago
May 3, 1990
The 33rd Annual Tri-State Hair Show was held on April 29-30 at the Marriott Hotel in Des Moines. Cindy Kuehl and Jane Boyle of the Head Quarters in Mapleton attended the show.
A Clean and Jerk Weight Lifting Contest was held at Maple Valley High School on April 30. In the lightweight division in which contestants compete by lifting the most pounds over their body weight, Mark Sadler was the winner and David Riley placed second. Robbie Wood was the winner of the heavyweight division in which contestants compete on the pounds lifted.
The families of Mary Morgan and Jeff McIntyre are pleased to announce their engagement. Mary is the daughter of Evelyn Morgan and the late Leonard Morgan of Mapleton. Jeff is the son of Patty McIntyre of Indianapolis, Ind., and Donald McIntyre of Louisville, Colo.
40 Years Ago
May 1, 1980
An alert neighbor may have saved the lives of two Mapleton residents on Monday when fire broke out in their home. Mrs. Harry Loy noticed smoke coming from the home of Linda Eyer and immediately went to home and woke Linda and her three daughters, alerting them to leave the house.
Master Sgt. Richard A. Hagerdon of Mapleton retired from the United States Army after serving for 21 years. He spent 14 years overseas in Korea, Germany, Bolivia, Spain, and Lebanon. His last assignment was as Chief Instructor at the United States Intelligence School. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Hagerdon of Mapleton.
50 Years Ago
April 30, 1970
The Maple Valley Golf Tournament was held Saturday at Willow Vale. The Maple Valley Team, coached by Bob Schultz, won the Championship Trophy for the third consecutive year. Team members are Tom Tierney, Kim Nagel, Dave Colbert, Bruce Riddle, Don Moser, and Bob Hamers.
Laura Naulteus, Mapleton City Clerk, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Iowa Municipal Finance Officers Association.
Eddie Regenitter of Mapleton won a Green Diamond Club Pin presented by the Journal-Tribune Publishing Company. The award is given for the highest sales in the Journal-Tribune organization.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
May 4, 2000
Seven high school Spanish students from Charter Oak-Ute are planning a one-week trip to Mexico this summer. Their next fundraiser for the trip is one of placing pink flamingos in residential yards in Charter Oak and Ute. To have the flamingos removed, the resident is asked to donate a minimum of $10 and pick another person to send the flamingos to.
Sara Hennings and Nikki Stutzman of Charter Oak-Ute High School have been accepted to the Upward Bound Program at Western Iowa Tech Community College. It is truly an honor to be accepted to the program. The applicants have to fill out a 12-page packet, write an essay, do a personal interview, and have letters of recommendation from their teachers.
30 Years Ago
May 3, 1990
A First Responder Class has ben held in Charter Oak beginning last November, sponsored by the Charter Oak Fire Department. Those who have completed the class are Mary Bohm, Kevin Bohm, Don Friedrichs, Karen Staley, and Larry Timm. Larry Hintz of Ute was the instructor.
Dennis McQueen of Soldier was recognized recently by the Iowa Department of Transportation for five years of service.
40 Years Ago
May 2, 1980
The Ute Road Runners held a very successful bazaar on Saturday at the Town and County Building. A junior high rock band composed of Alex Friedrichsen, John Beeck, Jon Urwiler, Brian Rank, Lonnie Kragel, and Ryan Paulsen provided music for the event. This was the band’s first “gig.” There were many tables with interesting and informative displays, and 33 prizes given away to lucky winners.
Mr. and Mrs. Steve Beeck of Charter Oak are parents of a daughter, Samantha Christine, born April 24, 1980. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Olan Pottoroff of Ute and Mr. and Mrs. Art Beeck of Charter Oak.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
May 4, 2000
The Crawford County Development Corporation Board of Directors held its monthly meeting on April 26. At the conclusion of the meeting, Randy Conrad, Executive Director, presented the Industry Appreciation Award to the Schleswig Business Club for its proactive approach toward the community and its businesses.
Ken Jahde, a former Schleswig resident, will ride his bicycle across the United States this summer. He will be raising funds for the Schleswig BASIC Fund Inc. along the way. He will leave the west coast on June 1 and expects the trip to take approximately 58 days.
30 Years Ago
May 3, 1990
The Farmers Savings Bank Bowling Team is the Wednesday Night Men’s League Champion at the Ricketts Lanes. Team members are Gehart Langholdt, Kenny Baak, Bryce Meyer, Kenny Nemitz, Melvin Goslar, and Verdean Gierstorf. Eldo Paulsen and Bryce Meyer tied for high game with 239. Kenny Baak had the high series of 597.
The United States Achievement Academy has announced that Danette Wood of Schleswig has been named a United States National Award winner in Science. Less than 10 percent of students receive this recognition. Danette attends the Schleswig-Ricketts High School and was nominated for the award by her Science instructor, Mark Schaefer.
40 Years Ago
May 1, 1980
Kurt Miller and Neil Kragel, named the most valuable players on the 1979 Schleswig football squad, along with their coach, Al Tamberill, will represent the Schleswig High School at the Northwest Iowa Sports Banquet in Storm Lake on May 7.
Lori Jepsen of Ricketts has been chosen as a Resident Advisor at Buena Vista College for the 1980-1981 school year. She will be a sophomore at Buena Vista this fall. Lori is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Jepsen of Ricketts.
50 Years Ago
April 30, 1970
Larry Clausen, cashier at the Farmers State Bank in Schleswig, has been elected President for the 1970-1971 term of the Siouxland Chapter of the Bank Administration Institute. The Institute has a membership of 65 banks in Northwest Iowa.
Susan Kay Hollander, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Hollander of Schleswig, has been awarded a Morningside College Presidential Scholarship. The award is given on the basis of her superlative academic performance in the Schleswig High School, school leadership, and extra-curricular activities in her school, church, and community.
