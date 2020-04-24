Mapleton Press
20 Years Ago
April 29, 2010
Nadine Lundgren of Mapleton was recently selected to be a member of Northwestern College’s Honors Program. The program seeks to give gifted students more resources for continuing their education. She is a freshman at Northwestern majoring in English.
The Loess Hills Hospitality Association held its Annual Meeting on April 11 at the Moorhead Community Building. The group has been notified that the Loess Hills Scenic By-Ways Signs will be replaced by the Iowa DOT. This is very unsettling news for LHHA. Three retiring board, President Annie Porter, Secretary Cathy Hanson, and Treasurer Peggy Archer, were honored for their years of service.
Bob and Nyla Uhl of Hutchinson, Minn., are parents of a son, Max Steven. Grandparents are Steve and Dana Barry of Utah and Ron and Agnes Uhl of Mapleton.
30 Years Ago
April 27, 2000
The City of Mapleton has received the 1999-2000 Tree City USA from the National Arbor Day Foundation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The awards were presented to each city by Governor Tom Vilsack, at the 10th Annual Community Forestry Awards Luncheon on April 6. Irven Walter and Rick Nichols of the Mapleton Tree Committee accepted the award.
The Annual Safety Meeting for the Maple Valley Bus Drivers was held April 19. The event is co-sponsored by the Hoffman Agency and the Maple Valley Community School. The Maple Valley bus drivers are Bob Mohrhauser; Jerry Bumsted, the school transportation director; Les Goslar; Ray Friedrichsen; Fred Korner; Earl Wenger; Ben Pickel; Kathy Parr; Dennis Weber; Laura Scott; and John Boysen.
Kevin S. Utterback of Mapleton was recently inducted into the Theta Gamma Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau, an International Honor Society of Nursing. He is a registered nurse and is completing baccalaureate nursing studies at Briar Cliff College in Sioux City.
30 Years Ago
April 26, 1990
The Mapleton Rotary Club held its regular meeting on April 16. Ed Maier presented the Boy Scouts of America Charter to the club. The Charter has been held by the Mapleton Rotary Club for 33 years. The Rotary sponsors Boy Scout programs for young boys in the Mapleton area.
Andrea Lee has been elected President of the Society for Human Resource Management for the 1990-1991 school year at Northwest Missouri State University. She is the daughter of Loren and Marlene Lee and a 1986 graduate of Maple Valley High School.
John and Karla Treiber of Danbury are parents of a son, Mitchell John, born April 17, 1990. Grandparents are Leo and Agnes Treiber of Danbury and Dick and Sharon Juelfs of Cushing.
40 Years Ago
April 24, 1980
John R. Welch, President of First State Bank in Mapleton, has announced that John Rodgers Welch has joined the bank staff. John has been a director of the First State Bank for the past seven years. He represents the fourth generation of the Welch family to be associated with the bank.
Steve Miller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chalmers Miller of Mapleton, has been recognized for his outstanding abilities as an employee of Global Association and NASA in New Orleans.
Mr. and Mrs. Sheldon Jacobsen of Mapleton are parents of a daughter, Julie Anne, born April 9, 1990. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Irven Walter and Mr. and Mrs. Bob Jacobsen, all of Mapleton.
50 Years Ago
April 23, 1970
Wayne (Red) Ortner has qualified to attend a career conference of the New York Life Insurance Company Field Underwriters, to be held April 27, 28, and 29.
Hebert Neumann, a well-known Ute American Legion member, was elected the Eighth District Commander for 1970-1971. He appointed Glenn Chedester of Ute to the post of District Adjutant.
1970 marks the beginning of a new era for Mapleton residents as plans are underway for the distribution of natural gas to the community. A team of Iowa Public Service representatives will be making a house to house canvas of every home and business in Mapleton to determine the wants and needs for natural gas service.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Year Ago
April 27, 2000
Justin Ladwig, son of Gary and Nancy Ladwig of Charter Oak, has received a State of Iowa Scholarship to be used to help with first-year expenses at an Iowa College or University. He plans to attend Iowa State University this fall.
The Maple Valley Conference Art Show was held on April 15 at Odebolt. Students from Charter Oak-Ute who received ribbons are Vanessa Houston, blue; John Thies, two blue and one red; Scott Reddick, two red and one white; Jeremy Mumm, white; and Fred Jepsen, white.
30 Years Ago
April 26, 1990
Darin Gloede of Charter Oak-Ute High has signed to play basketball fort the Iowa Western Community College Rievers. Jerry Klein, Head Basketball Coach, was on hand for the signing.
Charter Oak-Ute FFA members have been busy this winter, having built 30 picnic tables. Ten tables were purchased by the City of Charter Oak and 20 by the Charter Oak Centennial Committee.
40 Years Ago
April 25, 1980
Pam Mordhorst of Ute was honored with a pantry shower on April 13 at the Lisa Aronson home. Other hostesses were Becky Gosch, Gina Mordhorst, and Nancy Mordhorst.
The Charter Oak-Ute Bobcats Girls Track Team placed third in the Dunlap Invitational on Tuesday. The Bobcats won the 800-meter relay with Patti Buschmann on the anchor. They also won first in the 10-flight shuttle relay. Carol Bruggeman placed first in the 400-meter hurdles.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
April 27, 2000
The Chorus of the Communities presented the story of Easter in word and song on April 19 in Schleswig and April 23 in Kiron. The chorus was directed by Don Thompson, narrated by Elvera Hollander and accompanied by Marlene Hight. There were 36 people in the chorus from Deloit, Denison, Ida Grove, Kiron, Odebolt, Ricketts, and Schleswig.
Jaci Lantz of Schleswig was inducted into the Beta Eta Nu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, an International Honor Society for two-year colleges on April 18, 2000. She is a student at Southwestern Community College.
30 Years Ago
April 26, 1990
Reverend James M. Schatz is the new pastor at the United Church of Christ in Schleswig. His wife, Sally, is a registered nurse and is employed part-time as a charge nurse. They have four grown children.
The Ric-Ettes hosted a style show Tuesday evening at the Ricketts Community Center with clothing provided by Fashion Crossroads of Denison. Funds from the event will be used to hep pay for a new roof on the Ricketts Community Building.
40 Years Ago
April 24, 1980
Approximately 135 trees were planted in the Schleswig community last week as part of Governor Ray’s Plant Iowa Program. The Boy Scouts planted 10 trees on the edge of the golf course and new development area. City workers planted other trees around town.
Schleswig High School junior Margaret Bumann took first place in the mile run at both the Odebolt and Ida Grove Relays. The Shuttle Hurdle Relay Team of Heidi Seuntjens, Michele Krohnke, Teri Mesenbrink, and Missy Neddermeyer placed third at the Ida Grove competition.
50 Years Ago
April 23, 1970
Marcia Kay Stier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Stier of Schleswig, and James Wesley Lindstrom, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Lindstrom of Kiron, were married on March 28, 1970, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig.
