Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
April 8, 2010
A longtime community organization in Mapleton has called it quits. Members of the Mapleton Community Club voted to dissolve the organization on the recommendation of its executive committee. Declining membership is given as the reason for the decision.
Vision Care Clinic in Mapleton is now open in its new location. The clinic is now located in the former First State Bank building on the southeast corner of First and Main.
Maple Valley Elementary students held their third quarter Read-In on March 21. Tyler Gunlogson was the winner with 500 points. Mitchell Elmquist, Alvin Pegram, and Rebecca Whitney earned 300 points.
20 Years Ago
April 6, 2000
Mapleton’s Municipal Utility, in cooperation with the City of Mapleton, is in the process of adding a soccer complex near the Little League baseball and softball facilities.
Jeffery Siebersma of Mapleton has received a Blue and Gold Scholarship from Buena Vista University for the 2000-2001 academic year. He is the son of Terry and Kathy Siebersma.
Local poets will have a chance to display their talents at an open poetry reading to be held April 6. The event is sponsored by the Friends of Fisher-Whiting Library in Mapleton. The public is invited to attend. In addition to local poets, others from Western Iowa are invited to participate.
30 Years Ago
April 5, 1990
Gary McCall of Ute has been elected to the western Hills Board of Directors to finish the unexpired term of Ralph Owens, who resigned earlier this year. He will represent District 8, which includes the school districts of Charter Oak-Ute, Dow City-Arion, East Monona, Missouri Valley, West Monona, Westwood, and Whiting.
Walt Muckey of Mapleton has been honored by the District American Legion for the third year for exceeding the quota of new members gained. He has belonged to the Mapleton American Legion since 1945 and have been membership chairman for three years. He received the “Road Runner” award from the local post.
Linda Jensen, a junior at Maple Valley High School, has been selected by the Mapleton American Legion Auxiliary Post 496 to attend Girls State in June 1990.
40 Years Ago
April 3, 1980
The City of Mapleton has received a cost-sharing grant of $5958.50 for the purpose of building a new softball field, according to Councilman Don Ladwig. The grant will cover one half for the cost of construction. The new field will be built on city owned property near the Clark Redi-Mix Plant.
The Maple Valley High School Jazz Band Rhythm Section has received the outstanding section award at four of the five competitions the Jazz Band has participated in this year. Members of the Rhythm Section are Craig Hatler, Ray Rosburg, Pat Oregon, Crista Hatler, Laura Nail, and Jon Hahn.
A fire, which is believed to have been set, along with other vandalism, has have done considerable damage to the Castana School Building.
50 Years Ago
April 2, 1970
Lloyd D. Myers, 17, has been appointed to the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Myers Sr. and a senior at Maple Valley High School.
Sp. 4 Dennis a. Nutt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Merrill Nutt of Mapleton, and Sp. 4 Larry R. Paar, son of Charles R. Paar of Castana, have both been awarded the Army Commendation Medal while serving in Vietnam.
Ten members of Mr. James DeBlauw’s Speech Club advanced to the State Speech Contest held in Carroll on Saturday. Sharon Forbes received the highest rating, an I Plus, in Interpretive Prose. Marlene Albertsen and Roxann Backer earned a I in Humorous Acting and Nancy Brenner received a I in Dramatic Acting.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
April 6, 2000
The Knights of Columbus Regional Spelling Contest was held in Ida Grove on March 19. David Topf of Charter Oak won first place in the fifth-grade division. He will now compete in the State Contest on April 9. He is the son of Dennis and Lori Topf.
Mark and Michelle Lepp of St. James, Minn., are parents of a daughter, Clare Catherine, born March 31, 2000. She is welcomed home by a sister, Sophie, age 3. Grandparents are Richard and Jean Lepp of St. James, Minn., and Pat Sullivan and the late Richard Sullivan of Soldier.
30 Years Ago
April 5, 1990
The Board of Directors of the Farmers State Bank in Charter Oak announce the recent promotion of Bryce Meeves to the position of cashier. He has been with the bank since April 1979, serving in various capacities.
Randy Creese was named the Charter Oak Community Club’s Citizen of the Year, at the annual Broasted Chicken Dinner, April 1, 1990. He and his wife, Karen, are the parents of three daughters, Stephanie, Lyndsy, and Morgan. Randy is engaged in farming, auctioneering, and real estate. He and Karen are active in many church and community organizations.
40 Years Ago
April 4, 1980
Charter Oak-Ute sixth graders Leon Gebhardt, Kim Hunter, and Marty Kragel competed in the Area 12 Sixth Grade Math Contest.
The Omaha, Neb., Jaycees recently honored Miss Paulette Flynn as the Outstanding Young Educator from the Omaha area schools. Her selection was unanimous, from 58 nominees. Paulette is the daughter of Paul and Evelyn Flynn of Ute.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
April 6, 2000
The Schleswig Community Building has a fresh new look since some long-needed repair work has been done. Smaller, more energy efficient windows have been installed on the west and east sides of the building, ceiling tiles have been replaced, and new lighting installed.
Dylan Teut, a Schleswig fifth grader, will be competing on Sunday, April 9, in the State Spelling Competition in Ames. He won first place in the Knights of Columbus Regional Spelling Contest on March 19. Dylan is the son of Craig and Val Teut of Schleswig.
30 Years Ago
April 5, 1990
Pat Gierstorf and Connie Schmidt are the new owners of Piccadilly Circus Pizza in Schleswig. They received the keys to the business on April 1 from the previous owners, Bill and Shirley Kinney.
The Ricketts Jolly club held its March Potluck Dinner on Wednesday afternoon at the Community Center. Mrs. Irene Jors and Mrs. Marie Kuhlmann were the hostesses. Raymond Boyens won the door prize.
40 Years Ago
April 3, 1980
“Bill’s Girls” are the Wednesday Night bowling champs for the second year in a row. The team is sponsored by Bill Benson of Farmland Foods Inc. Team members are Connie Krueger, Lajune Obrecht, Delores Riessen, Emmy Riessen, and Marge Benson.
Gerradd Clausen won first place in the Pine Wood Derby held at the Schleswig Community Building on Monday night during the Boy Scouts Blue and Gold Banquet. Brad Detlefsen won second place and Scott Hansen placed third.
50 Years Ago
April 2, 1970
Palm Sunday dinner guests in the Donald Koch home in honor of Diane’s Confirmation were, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Fredericks of Ida Grove, Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy Schagt, and Mrs. Amelia Weinbrandt, all of Aspinwall.
Mrs. Rosa Preuss announced the engagement of her daughter, Landa, to Tom R. Tune of Denver, Colo.
