Mapleton Press
10 Years Ago
April 22, 2010
Timothy Dougherty from Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto, Molly Gangestad from Charter Oak-Ute, and Christine Riessen and Alicia Ullrich of Schleswig are among high school students who will recognized at the Governor’s Eight Annual Scholarship Recognition Ceremony.
Students from the Anthon-Oto-Maple Valley Middle School gained an opportunity to demonstrate their public speaking skills and take pride in personal accomplishments at the Modern Woodmen of America Speech Contest on April 16. Shawn Flanigan was the first-place winner, Luke Whitney earned second, and Alex Pulford was third. The winners each received a trophy and gold pin.
Mrs. Christiansen’s fifth and sixth grade reading group at Charter Oak-Ute have spearheaded a fund-raising effort to raise money for the Red Cross Haiti Relief Fund. Every Friday during March, students and staff could wear a hat to school if they donated a dollar to the fund. Many people also brought their loose change to be contributed, resulting in $360 being sent to the Haiti Relief Fund.
20 Years Ago
April 20, 2000
Members of the Maple Valley School Board were given a tour of the newly remodeled Technical Lab at the high school Tuesday night. The remodeling was done by the Construction Tech class, Josh Mauch, Darin Jacobsen, T. J. Sanderson, Mike Burke, Ryan Gotto, Isaiah Struble, Kris Jung and Nick Varner. Mr. Dennis Miller is their instructor.
Leonard and Arlis Petersen of Ute will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 23, 2000, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute. Their children are Lynn and Kerri Petersen, Lance Petersen(deceased), Lori and Bryon Christman, Lorene and Dennis Reimer, Leanne and Darrell Neu, Leesa and Joel Kuhlmann, and Layne Petersen.
The local branch of the American Association of University Women in Denison honored fifth grade girls from the area on Saturday, April 8, at the Donna Reed Theater. Girls from the Maple Valley School who attended are Angie Flanigan, Sam Marsh, Tabby Allen, Jaime Oberg, Laura Hoaglund, Christy Falter, Kelsey Bruhn, Katie Krusen, Brittany Maas, and Makayla Utterback.
30 Years Ago
April 19, 1990
The Loess Hills Hospitality Association began its formal organization at a meeting April 9 at Willow Vale Golf Club. Those elected the board of directors are Lori Miller, Mapleton; Karen McCall, Ute; Jeannie Kuhlmann, Charter Oak; Joyce Nielsen, Soldier; Colleen Shol, Moorhead; Don Reese, Turin; Joyce Ruth, Whiting; and Ethel Oliver, Pisgah.
Mr. Wayne Shively of the Maple Valley High School is recognized in this week’s issue for having sponsored “The Rambler” for 25 years. He has seen many changes in the high school annual over the years, resulting in a much better-quality book. He thanked the annual staff for their contribution in new ideas for the annual.
Troy Dobrovolny has been named to the honor roll at the American Institute of Business in Des Moines for the Winter Quarter. He is the son of Lynnette Dobrovlony of Mapleton.
40 Years Ago
April 17, 1980
The Maple Valley Chapter of the FFA held its annual banquet on April 10 at the Mapleton Community Center. Chris Oberreuter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Irvin Oberreuter of Danbury, received the John Kortman Memorial Award, presented by Kent Hollrah of the Hoffman Agency.
G. P. (Pat) O’Meara of Mapleton has been appointed Monona County Supervisor for the North District. He will fill the vacancy on the board left by the resignation of Dick LeFebvre.
The Mapleton Rotary Club commemorated the 25th anniversary of its charter on April 7, 1980. Charter members of the club who are still active are O. P. Bennett Jr., John Masters, and Irv Walter. The club presented a special award to Dr. Harold Ganzhorn for his many years of dedicated service to the community.
50 Years Ago
April 16, 1970
The Annual Meeting of Maple Valley Housing was held on Tuesday evening. Ed. Greskowak was re-elected to the board of directors, along with two new members elected, Vernis Phillips and Dennis Schroeder. Al Bruning, Treasurer, reported that even though the Maple Crest Apartments were nearly filled in 1969, the project is still in the red.
Donald Masters of Mapleton was elected President of the Board or Directors of the Northwest Iowa Power Coop at its Annual Meeting on April 7. He has served as a Monona County Rural Electric Coop Director for 29 years and has been Monona County’s representative on the NIPCO Board since its origination in 1948.
Joann Koch of Maple Valley High School, has been named to the First Team All-Conference, forward court. Karen Bumsted was selected for the second team, forward, and Marla Scott received honorable mention, guard court.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
April 20, 2000
Rollie Wiebers of the Charter Oak-Ute School has received the Athletic Director/Administrator of the Year Award for small schools from the Iowa Cheerleading Coaches Association. The award is given for exemplary support of cheerleading. Wiebers was nominated for the honor by Ms. Nepper with letters of support from all the cheerleaders, and Mr. Petersen, Superintendent at COU.
The Chit Chat Club met for its annual salad luncheon on April 12 at the Mary Lou Bohnker home. Election of officers was held with Bev Hunter elected President and Germaine Staley elected Secretary/Treasurer.
30 Years Ago
April 19, 1990
Rachel Bramley of Ute was among the young inventors who had their inventions displayed at the Third Annual State Invention Convention held recently in Des Moines. Rachel’s invention is a talking baby blanket. She is the daughter of Lyle and Tammy Bramley of Ute.
Commerorative belt buckles for the upcoming Charter Oak Centennial are now on sale. Only 250 buckles were produced, and they are selling fast.
40 Years Ago
April 18, 1980
Confirmation Services were held Sunday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute. Those confirmed by Pastor R. J. Leege are Dennis Nelson, Alex Friedrichsen, Noel Carter, Joann Mordhorst, Jon Urwiler, Troy Petersen, Rita Neddermeyer, Christine McCall, and Erich Owens.
The Charter Oak-Ute FFA Parent-Member Banquet was held on April 8, 1980. Kris Rank received the “Alan O’Neal Leadership” award, and Mickey Klinker received the “Good Kid” award.
Gary McCall was presented with the Master Corn Grower Award.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
April 20, 2000
Marcia Wasilewski of Heirloom Studios in Schleswig offers various services for photo refinishing out of her home. She specializes in fixing fading, cracks, water spots, and other types of damage to pictures.
Several Schleswig students qualified for the Math Bee in Sioux City held April 15. Eighth grade qualifiers were Kellen Schultz, Tyler Quandt, Krissy Kastner, Derek Johannsen, and Candice Steuk. Seventh grade qualifiers were Jordan Struck, Jessica Slavik, Kasey Friedrichsen, and Jason Gotto, with Tyson Teut as an alternate.
30 Years Ago
April 19, 1990
Lee Hollander of Schleswig graduated from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in New Brunswick, Ga., on April 10, 1990. Elvera Hollander attended the graduation ceremonies.
Schleswig Superintendent Warren Andrews submitted his resignation to the Schleswig -Ricketts School Board at its last meeting. His resignation is effective June 30, 1990.
40 Years Ago
April 17, 1980
An Open House was held at the Schleswig City Hall on Sunday, April 13. A large crowd was on hand to view the remodeling that has been done recently. Petersen Construction of Schleswig presented the city council with a picture of Rathaus-Schleswig, Germany. Ladies of the VFW presented an American flag to Mayor Lenhardt Teut and council members Ed Wigg, Lee Hollander, May Lou Evers, Guenter Detlefsen, Bill Benson, and Ron Clausen.
Brigit Borgwardt, an Exchange Student from Schleswig, Germany, presented slides of her homeland at last week’s meeting of the Schleswig Community Club. Brigit was presented with a Schleswig High senior class ring by Galen Ferry.
50 Years Ago
April 16, 1970
Five Schleswig Junior High students received ratings at the Iowa State Science Fair held in Des Moines last weekend. They are Pat Bartels, Gary Boeck, Camille Christensen, Pamela Christensen, and Mike Friedrichsen.
Crystal Hennings, daughter of Mrs. Arlene Hennings and the late Chris Hennings of Ricketts, and Roger Owens, son of Mr. and Mrs. Neil Owens Sr. of Cherokee, were married at St. Lukes Lutheran Church in Ricketts on March 7, 1970.
