July 2019
Kim Handke of Anthon was recognized for the Conservation Educator award at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.
MVAOCOU baseball team won the Western Valley Conference regular season title after they battled Kingsley-Pierson, 1-0, in the final conference regular season game on June 28.
At the Monona County Fair in 2010, there was only one pig entered in the swine show. The number of swine in Monona County has been on a steady decline for several years. With the swine project with the Monona County Extension, the number for swine exhibitors has gone from one exhibitor in 2010 to 35 swine exhibitors who showed approximately 85 pigs at the 2019 Monona County Fair.
Cameron Brenner of Mapleton was crowned the 2019 Monona County Fair Queen and Allison Lage of Blencoe was crowned the 2019 Monona County Little Princess. Zoe Jessen was named Miss Congeniality.
Jim Lintin retired after working for the City of Soldier for the last 38 years as the City Maintenance Superintendent.
During the Charter Oak Achievement Days livestock show, Dawson and Peyton Gress auctioned off one of their pigs to raise money for Jaci Hermstad, who is battling ALS.
The Schleswig American Legion Post 645 dedicated a table at the Schleswig Park in honor of the 100th Anniversary of the U.S. American Legion.
august 2019
For the past 22 years, the Mapleton Rotary Club has collected and redeemed cans and bottle to fund a wide number of community projects. During the first year of can and bottle collections, the club took in 43,592 cans and bottles. This past year there were 126,916 cans and bottles left at the drop-off site. At the end of June 2019, the total income through continued support now totals $92,898.90.
This summer a lot of road construction has been happening along Highway 141 in Mapleton. This process is called Dowel Bar Retrofit with diamond grinding. The contract value for this work is $808,578.27 according to the Iowa DOT.
Ellen Mallory was elected Secretary of State at the 2019 American Legion Auxiliary Girls State in June.
Through the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach “Iowa 4-H Reporters” program, Cadence Koenigs had the opportunity to cover events at the Iowa State Fair.
Crawford County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees named Erin Muck as Chief Executive Officer of the organization effective Aug. 1.
The Ortner Scholarship Foundation raised over $35,000 at their 15th annual golf tournament.
Three new administrators start the new school year in the MVAO Community School Distirct – Jeff Thelander, MVAO Superintendent; Rochelle Maynard, MVAO Middle School Principal; and Kathy Hamers, Elementary Principal, Anthon.
Makia Smith of Charter Oak won the Governor’s Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair. Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg showed her steer.
Ashley Rosener won first place in the IH Collectors Club’s award at the Iowa State Fair for the 1952 Farmall H tractor that she restored with her grandpa, Harvey Thies.
september 2019
Cathy Cook was recognized as Iowa 4-H Alum of the Day at the Iowa State Fair.
The flight crew from Wings Air Rescue (Wings One) stopped at the Mapleton Airport on Aug. 26 for a training session with members of the Mapleton Ambulance and Mapleton Fire Department.
Lexi Weber and Blake Paulsen were crowned the 2019 MVAOCOU Homecoming Queen and King during coronation.
During MVAOCOU coronation, the student council presented the first annual “Ram Pride” award. This year’s recipient of the award was Merlin Whiteing of Mapleton.
Mary Black of Onawa and Mike Vogt of Denison were inducted into the 2019 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair.
The Moorhead Fire and Rescue Department received a new power cot.
OCTOBER 2019
Kami (Kuhlmann) Busch was inducted into the Northwestern Athletic Hall of Fame.
Sarah Schmidt donated 10 inches of her hair to Children with Hair Loss in honor of one of her students, Kylee Doty, who has battled cancer.
Dylan Blake and Weston Beeson finished first and second at the Western Valley Conference Cross Country meet. Hannah O’Connell finished 10th in the girls race.
The MVAOCOU student council raised $811.05 through a number of breast cancer awareness events. The money was donated to Check the Girls Foundation.
Valley Bank and Trust will be changing its name to First Security Bank effective Nov. 1.
Dylan Blake and Weston Beeson qualified of the 2019 Class 2A State Cross Country meet after placing in the top 15 at the State Qualifying meet.
A Meet the Candidate Forum was held at the Willow Vale Golf Course for those running for Mapleton City Council and mayor.
november 2019
The Soldier Valley American Legion Riders was formed about five years ago for veterans who enjoy riding motorcycles. There are 19 members in the group.
Two MVAOCOU vocalists, Lindsey Sisco and Sydney Welte, were selected for the 2019 All Sate Chorus.
Brent Streck was elected Mayor in Mapleton while Elizabeth Else, Abby Koenings, and Joe Hogan were elected city council. Peggy Staley and James Wilcox were elected to Charter Oak City Council and Ryan Pithan, Becky Miller, and Jimmy Carlson were elected to the City Council in Ute. Richard Hageman was elected Mayor in Ute. In Schleswig, Bob Andresen was re-elected mayor and Troy Klunder and Paul Outhouse were elected to city council.
Tyson Goslar and Melanie McAndrews were elected to the Charter Oak-Ute School Board and Laura Streck was elected to the MVAO School Board.
The MVAOCOU student council held a Thanksgiving Basket Challenge and was able to put together a total of 15 baskets that were distributed to various families in the school district’s communities so they can have a Thanksgiving meal.
JoHannah McKibben and Emalee Fundermann both qualified for the National NAIA Cross Country Championships through their outstanding performances at the GPAC conference meet, placing in the top 10. McKibben and Fundermann were teammates at MVAO and now run together at Morningside College.
DECEMBER 2019
Santa’s elves were busy on Saturday, Nov. 30, during Small Business Saturday as they handed out “special gifts” in Mapleton.
Casey Brown, MVAOCOU high school science teacher, holds a toothpick bridge competition for his seniors just like he did during his senior year in high school at Maple Valley.
The Schleswig VFW and VFW Auxiliary celebrated their 75th anniversary. Both organizations along with the Schleswig Legion are very active in the Schleswig community.
Marlene Hight was honored for years of service to the Schleswig school as a accompanist on the piano.
The Crawford County Fair Association was awarded an $11,115 grant from the Crawford County Community Foundation.
The Wings Flight crew presented their Experience Matters award to Monona County Sheriff Jeff Pratt.
