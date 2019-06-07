50-year American Legion members

Two American Legion members of Post 66 Charter Oak received their 50 years Continuous Membership Certificate. Commander Derek Meyer presented Dennis Henschen and Lester Goslar their certificates during a service at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Charter Oak on Sunday, May 26.
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 8
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 10
Top 10 List
-
Missouri River closed to boat traffic
-
High Missouri River levels continue to impact county
-
Washington County farmers face difficult, wet planting season
-
Fundraiser June 8 for Mondamin man battling rare genetic disease
-
The battle over nutmeg
-
Second Fort Calhoun gas station robber sentenced to prison
-
Wendi (Nathan) Landholm
-
Floodwaters rising again
-
Thomas Robert Blase
-
Norma Lippincott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.