By Richard Jauron, Extension Horticulturist, and Willy Klein, Organizational Advancement
October is the best time to plant tulip and other spring-flowering bulbs. Make your selections and purchase bulbs, then follow the planting recommendations of ISU Extension and Outreach horticulturists to color your spring garden with floral beauty.
To have additional questions answered, contact Hortline at hortline@iastate.edu or 515-294-3108.
How deep should I plant tulips?
Plant spring-flowering bulbs at a depth equal to three to four times their maximum bulb diameter. Accordingly, plant tulip bulbs six to eight inches deep. Space bulbs four to six inches apart.
Plant tulips and other spring-flowering bulbs in clusters or groups to achieve the greatest visual impact in the garden. When planting tulips, plant 10 or more bulbs of the same cultivar in an area.
Which tulips bloom over the longest number of years?
Most modern tulip cultivars bloom well for only two or three years. However, there are some tulip types (classes) that bloom well over a longer time period.
Darwin hybrid tulips are generally the longest blooming hybrid tulip. Darwin hybrid tulips may bloom for five years or more when planted in favorable locations and given good care.
Darwin hybrid tulips are prized for their large, brilliant flowers. Flowers are available in shades of red, pink, orange, yellow and white. Blooms are borne on stems that are up to 30 inches tall. Darwin hybrid tulips bloom in mid-spring.
Fosteriana tulips also perennialize well. They are noted for their large, elongated flowers. Flowers appear in early spring on 10- to 20-inch-tall stems. Foliage is typically green or gray-green. However, a few cultivars have mottled or striped foliage. Fosteriana tulips are also known as Emperor tulips.
Species tulips are generally the longest-lived tulips. Some naturalize when given favorable growing conditions. Species tulips include wild tulip species and cultivars developed from these wild species.
Species tulips are usually smaller than modern tulips. They also have smaller flowers.
Species tulips are excellent choices for rock gardens and in the front of beds and borders. They are also sometimes referred to as botanical tulips.
