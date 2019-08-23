World War II and the Home Front
Speaker Michael Eckers and wife, Diane, were greeted by a roomful of people interested in their program at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library in Mapleton on Aug.12. Michael shared many Iowa stories from the period and hardships that some experienced locally in the crowd. One attendee stated, “This was such a wonderful program, and I learned a few new things.” The next program at the library will be Sept. 4 at 1:30 p.m. and will be tied in with a luncheon. Come check out the library.

