While driving along Highway 141 between Mapleton and Ute, you will see lots of work happening.
A grading project is underway to help address snow drifting issues that cause closures to Highway 141 due to snow, said Dakin Schultz with the Iowa Department of Transportation. Work on this project started on April 6.
Starting in early June, contractors will remove and replace the existing bridge at Skunk Creek with a 12’x12’x109’ reinforced concrete box culvert. While work is being done to the bridge area, Highway 141 will be closed and drivers will have to detour using L32 and E34.
The contractor is working to flatten the roadway back slopes along Highway 141. Schultz said the Iowa DOT had to purchase land along the roadway to accommodate the project
“Blowing and drifting snow have caused closures on Highway 141,” Schultz said. He added this project is important to reduce the number of times/days the roadway is closed due to snow.
Petersen Contractors, Inc. of Reinbeck is the prime contractor for the project.
Schultz said the cost of the project is $5,517,956.75 and will be completed in late fall of 2020.
