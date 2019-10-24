Close of Pre-Registration for voters who are not already registered is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.
A change of address must be done by this date for voters to appear in the election registers at their new precinct on Election Day.
All properly completed forms received in the Auditor’s Office by the close of the pre-registration date will be processed. This includes all of the following registration forms, completed in person, mailed and received in the office, and delivered by voters or others.
